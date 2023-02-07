Read full article on original website
Steamboat resident dies following crash on US 40
The Routt County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday, Feb. 9, that one of the people involved in a car wreck Monday, Feb. 6, on U.S. Highway 40 has died. Cadence Tilton, 20, died in Larimer County after being taken to a hospital with serious injuries sustained in the wreck, according to the coroner’s office. Tilton died Wednesday, Feb. 8, two days after the collision. An official cause of death is not available at this time.
Man killed in deadly shooting with Eagle County deputies identified
The man shot and killed by Eagle County Sheriff's deputies last month has been identified. The Eagle County Coroner has identified the person involved in the Jan. 31 shooting as Joseph Leoni. According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Beard Creek Road in Edwards. Deputies said the call involved a man with a weapon and a woman. That's when Leoni exited the home with a gun and shots were fired. Leoni, 57, was shot and killed. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
FBI works with Summit County Sheriff’s Office in wake of threat alluding to bomb, AR-15 rifle made to high school Monday
Law enforcement discovered no danger to students or staff at Summit County schools after a threatening call led to a district-wide lockdown Monday morning, Feb. 6, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9:20 a.m., a caller reported they were outside the high school and armed with a...
Glenwood Springs, CRFR crews extinguish house fire near Canyon Creek
Firefighters from Glenwood Springs and New Castle responded to a house fire along U.S. Highway 6, adjacent to Interstate 70, west of Canyon Creek Thursday afternoon. The report came at 4:41 p.m. of a fire involving a single-story structure, according to a Glenwood Springs Fire Department news release issued Thursday evening after the fire was put out. No one was injured, and the cause remains under investigation.
Eagle County celebrates its 140th anniversary
Colorado had been a state for seven years before Eagle County was created. The 140th anniversary of that event is Feb. 11, so it’s time to reflect and celebrate. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 7 passed a resolution noting the anniversary, and a Thursday evening presentation at Colorado Mountain College added more detail.
After complaints from homeowners, Summit County officials eye remedies for Antlers Gulch Road in Keystone
Roughly a month after hearing public testimony from Keystone property owners concerned about the impacts a nearby workforce housing complex has had on flood mitigation and traffic, the Summit Board of County Commissioners is eyeing ways to remedy potential issues. Discussed during a Feb. 7 meeting, county staff presented an...
Vail sets big, tangible goals for employee housing in 2023
Between ongoing redevelopment and development projects, new site and unit acquisitions and eyeing countywide collaboration, the town of Vail is heading into 2023 with the aim of creating tangible progress on its employee housing goals. “This past year and a half, (with) rising interest rates and huge run-ups in pricing,...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Voces Unidas de las Montañas: Give local governments the tools they need to provide housing security
I grew up in a trailer park, like many working families in Eagle County. The preferred term is mobile home park, although neither of those names is a very accurate description of the neighborhood our family lived in. Our home was hardly mobile, and the idea of hooking it up to a trailer hitch and driving to another location was out of the question. This was our house, our neighborhood, our home.
Eagle County puts $615K into energy programs run by Walking Mountains Science Center
More Eagle County residents will have access to energy-saving programs, thanks to a county agreement with Walking Mountains Science Center. The agreement takes $615,500 from the county’s general fund. That money will pay for several initiatives run by Walking Mountains. By the numbers. $615,500: Eagle County’s 2023 spending on...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Civil trial involving Gypsum contractor over disagreements in Leadville development gets underway
On Monday, what is expected to be a weeklong jury trial got underway at the Eagle County Justice Center in Judge Paul Dunkleman’s district courtroom. A six-person jury will hear the case in a civil disagreement between the prior partners of Affordable Mountain Homes LLC, the developer of the new Leadville affordable housing neighborhood called Railyard.
Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?
Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
Eagle River Watershed Council: We can all be river lovers
February is here. It’s snowy and cold, and ice blankets parts of frozen rivers and the surfaces of our alpine lakes. We may not be out paddling down a river right now, but lucky for us, love for our rivers exists year-round. We asked four river lovers from the Eagle River community about how their love of rivers came to be. Whether it is an old love or a new love, it is never too late to love our rivers.
Colorado educator survey illustrates an education system in ‘dire straits’
Colorado educators are feeling under stress, undervalued and unsafe, and the result is an education system that’s in “dire straits.”. Those are some of the main takeaways from the Colorado Education Association’s 2023 State of Education report. The association is the statewide labor union for public educators in Colorado with over 39,000 members across numerous local chapters including the Eagle County Education Association.
Vail to discuss the ‘renewal’ of Gore Creek Promenade￼
After nearly 30 years, Vail’s Gore Creek Promenade is due for a refresh. And, following a round of public input, the Vail Town Council will be taking a look at what this renovation could entail at its Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting. The promenade is one of the town’s most...
Former Steamboat police chief would have been fired if she had not resigned, documents show
Former Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame resigned Jan. 27 after an internal investigation found she violated the city’s code of ethics and police policy. According to documents obtained by Steamboat Pilot & Today through an open records request, had Burlingame not tendered her resignation on Jan. 27, Steamboat Springs City Manager Gary Suiter had decided to fire her from the role at 5 p.m. that day.
Vail Health facing mounting workforce, financial headwinds as it continues to grow services￼
Despite the challenges — and there have been challenges — of the past few years in health care, Vail Health is forging ahead. “After three years of a pandemic, it’s time to emerge and try to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Will Cook, Vail Health’s president and CEO, at the annual State of Vail Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
