Edwards, CO

Vail Daily

Steamboat resident dies following crash on US 40

The Routt County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday, Feb. 9, that one of the people involved in a car wreck Monday, Feb. 6, on U.S. Highway 40 has died. Cadence Tilton, 20, died in Larimer County after being taken to a hospital with serious injuries sustained in the wreck, according to the coroner’s office. Tilton died Wednesday, Feb. 8, two days after the collision. An official cause of death is not available at this time.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Man killed in deadly shooting with Eagle County deputies identified

The man shot and killed by Eagle County Sheriff's deputies last month has been identified. The Eagle County Coroner has identified the person involved in the Jan. 31 shooting as Joseph Leoni. According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Beard Creek Road in Edwards. Deputies said the call involved a man with a weapon and a woman. That's when Leoni exited the home with a gun and shots were fired. Leoni, 57, was shot and killed. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. 
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs, CRFR crews extinguish house fire near Canyon Creek

Firefighters from Glenwood Springs and New Castle responded to a house fire along U.S. Highway 6, adjacent to Interstate 70, west of Canyon Creek Thursday afternoon. The report came at 4:41 p.m. of a fire involving a single-story structure, according to a Glenwood Springs Fire Department news release issued Thursday evening after the fire was put out. No one was injured, and the cause remains under investigation.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County celebrates its 140th anniversary

Colorado had been a state for seven years before Eagle County was created. The 140th anniversary of that event is Feb. 11, so it’s time to reflect and celebrate. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 7 passed a resolution noting the anniversary, and a Thursday evening presentation at Colorado Mountain College added more detail.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail sets big, tangible goals for employee housing in 2023

Between ongoing redevelopment and development projects, new site and unit acquisitions and eyeing countywide collaboration, the town of Vail is heading into 2023 with the aim of creating tangible progress on its employee housing goals. “This past year and a half, (with) rising interest rates and huge run-ups in pricing,...
VAIL, CO
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Voces Unidas de las Montañas: Give local governments the tools they need to provide housing security

I grew up in a trailer park, like many working families in Eagle County. The preferred term is mobile home park, although neither of those names is a very accurate description of the neighborhood our family lived in. Our home was hardly mobile, and the idea of hooking it up to a trailer hitch and driving to another location was out of the question. This was our house, our neighborhood, our home.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?

Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle River Watershed Council: We can all be river lovers

February is here. It’s snowy and cold, and ice blankets parts of frozen rivers and the surfaces of our alpine lakes. We may not be out paddling down a river right now, but lucky for us, love for our rivers exists year-round. We asked four river lovers from the Eagle River community about how their love of rivers came to be. Whether it is an old love or a new love, it is never too late to love our rivers.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Colorado educator survey illustrates an education system in ‘dire straits’

Colorado educators are feeling under stress, undervalued and unsafe, and the result is an education system that’s in “dire straits.”. Those are some of the main takeaways from the Colorado Education Association’s 2023 State of Education report. The association is the statewide labor union for public educators in Colorado with over 39,000 members across numerous local chapters including the Eagle County Education Association.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Former Steamboat police chief would have been fired if she had not resigned, documents show

Former Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame resigned Jan. 27 after an internal investigation found she violated the city’s code of ethics and police policy. According to documents obtained by Steamboat Pilot & Today through an open records request, had Burlingame not tendered her resignation on Jan. 27, Steamboat Springs City Manager Gary Suiter had decided to fire her from the role at 5 p.m. that day.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

