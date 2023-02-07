Read full article on original website
Prosecutor facing possible impeachment submits resignation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective...
Ky. House impeaches Commonwealth's Attorney
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House unanimously approved a resolution containing three articles of impeachment against Ronnie Lee Goldy, Jr., the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, and Rowan counties, meaning the Senate can now hold a trial on his removal from office. The process began with...
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont's Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
Miss Florida & Social Media Star Talk Influence, Expansion and Philanthropy
TAMPA, Fla. - February 10, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) Lindsay Bettis, the reigning Miss Florida, was recently a visitor at Mawer Capital's headquarters where she recorded an episode for the "Living The Red Life" podcast. The "Living The Red Life" podcast episode featuring Miss Florida, Lindsay Bettis, as a...
New York lets COVID-19 health care mask requirements lapse
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials said they will allow COVID-19-related masking requirements for staff and visitors in hospitals and other health care facilities to lapse on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said that while the pandemic is not over, “we are moving to a...
COVID community levels showing more green counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of Kentucky counties that have a low community level of COVID-19 saw a large jump in the weekly map that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state down by...
Ski Report
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:32a machine groomed 60 - 84 base 55 of 55 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 2:13p machine groomed 82 - 82 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
Seton Hall puts road win streak on the line against Villanova
Seton Hall Pirates (15-10, 8-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-13, 5-8 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Pirates face Villanova. The Wildcats have gone 7-3 at home. Villanova has a 6-10 record against teams above .500. The...
