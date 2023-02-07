Read full article on original website
Tove Lo – “Borderline”
It was just last fall that Tove Lo released her front-to-back catchy album Dirt Femme, but it hasn’t taken the Swedish pop singer long to circle back. Tonight, she debuts a brand-new single called “Borderline,” which is a co-write with Dua Lipa. It’s technically not the first...
Watch Wet Leg Play The BRITs And Recite Alex Turner Speech Upon Winning Best New Artist
Barely a week after winning two Grammys — Best Alternative Music Album for their self-titled debut and Best Alternative Music Performance for “Chaise Longue” — Wet Leg attended the 2023 BRIT Awards at London’s O2 Arena, where they gave a performance of “Chaise Longue” and accepted the awards for Best New Artist and Group Of The Year. After being named Best New Artist, Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale started to recite Alex Turner’s BRITs acceptance speech from 2014: “That rock ‘n’ roll, hey? That rock ‘n’ roll. It just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time and sink back into the swamp.”
K-Pop Company HYBE Buys Atlanta Rap Giant Quality Control
One of the great Atlanta rap success stories in recent years has been the rise of Quality Control Music, the Atlanta-based record label and management company that Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas founded in 2013. In the past decade, QC has discovered, developed, and pushed artists like the Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls. In Joe Coscarelli’s great 2022 book Rap Capital, there are all sorts of great anecdotes about the way QC works — about how, for instance, the founders pushed Lil Baby to become a rapper when he was just a weed dealer who gambled with rappers a lot. Quality Control has forged relationships with major labels, but it’s remained independent until now.
Jon Wurster Leaves Superchunk
Drummer Jon Wurster has been a member of North Carolina institution Superchunk for a very, very long time. Wurster is one of the best drummers and busiest men in indie rock. He also plays with the Mountain Goats and Bob Mould’s band, and he’s a big part of the long-running series The Best Show, but Wurster has been in Superchunk for longer than he’s been doing anything else. Yesterday happened to be the 30th anniversary of On The Mouth, the first Superchunk album that featured Wurster on drums. (We posted about it on Instagram, and Wurster commented.) But today, Wurster has announced that he’s no longer a part of Superchunk.
You Blew It! Announce One Night Only Reunion Concert
Florida emo band You Blew It! parted ways shortly after releasing their third and final album, Abendrot. “It’s hard to pinpoint, because it’s been coming on for a while,” Jones told Stereogum in 2017. “I think the creative process got contaminated just by the climate of the band itself. And not only that, I think one more member change would’ve really done us in.” Now, it looks like You Blew It! are set to reunite for one night only — May 12 — at Nice Guy’s Pizza in Cape Coral, Florida.
Nina Nastasia & Marissa Paternoster – “You Were So Mad”
Last year Nina Nastasia ended a traumatic decade-plus hiatus from music with new album Riderless Horse. Today she has shared an updated version of that album’s “You Were So Mad,” converted into a duet with Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females. The song debuted at Brooklyn Vegan, who also published this quote from Paternoster:
Watch Squid Debut New Song “If You Had Seen The Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away”
London art-punks Squid played Scala in London last night, and half their set consisted of songs from their newly announced album O Monolith. That makes sense; part of the album’s creation story is that Squid workshopped the material on the road after returning from lockdown. However, one song from the new LP made its debut at the Scala show, a lengthy and discursive post-rock epic called “If You Had Seen the Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away.” Watch them play that one below.
Stream Five More New Tracks From M83’s Fantasy
At the beginning of the year, M83 announced a new album, Fantasy, the proper follow-up to 2016’s Junk. At the time, we heard “Oceans Niagara” from it, which made our list of the best songs of that week. The album is out in full on March 17, but today the Anthony Gonzalez-led project has shared what they’re calling the first chapter of the album, aka the first six tracks. That’s five more new M83 tracks than we had yesterday.
Watch Caroline Polachek Debut New Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Songs At Brighton Tour Kickoff
Caroline Polachek is a few days away from releasing her sophomore solo album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Last night, at Polachek’s Spiraling tour kickoff in Brighton, the singer debuted a handful of new album songs, including “Pretty In Possible,” “I Believe,” “Fly To You” (which features Grimes and Dido on the studio recording), “Crude Drawing Of An Angel,” and “Hopedrunk Everasking.” Watch some fan-shot footage of those live premieres (plus “Butterfly Net” and “Bunny Is A Rider“) below.
Premature Evaluation: Paramore This Is Why
At this point in Paramore’s two-decade career, the beloved pop-punk/emo band, who have influenced a younger wave of acolytes — from Soccer Mommy to Lil Uzi Vert — are so much more famous than they probably ever imagined possible. The twist? Paramore do not play pop-punk or emo anymore, and they don’t have much interest in looking backwards, except to unearth a classic with one of their admirers (see: Billie Eilish getting Hayley Williams to un-retire “Misery Business”) or to pause and reflect on how far they’ve come.
Roger Daltrey Finished A Script For His Keith Moon Biopic And Has An Actor In Mind
The Who singer Roger Daltrey has been talking about making a Keith Moon biopic for decades. Way back in 2005, when this site was still an MP3 blog, Mike Myers signed on to play the band’s tempestuous drummer, who helped define rock drumming, lived a legendarily self-destructive life, and died of an overdose in 1978. The movie has yet to transpire, but Daltrey still very much plans to make it happen, and he has a new mystery actor in mind for the starring role. (Presumably Pete Townshend will not be involved.)
Esther Rose – “Chet Baker”
Country-folk performer Esther Rose is announcing an album with her new label home, New West Records. Safe To Run is the follow-up to 2021’s How Many Times and will come out in April. Written over two years after leaving New Orleans for Santa Fe, Safe To Run is produced by Ross Farbe and features contributions from longtime collaborator Lyle Werner as well as Farbe. The album also features the New Orleans-based band Silver Synthetic, Cameron Snyder of the Deslondes, and Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff on the title track. Today, Rose is sharing the lead single, “Chet Baker,” which comes with a video directed by Joshua Shoemaker.
Lizzo – “Special” (Feat. SZA)
Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” won the Grammy for Record Of The Year Sunday night, but her performance at the ceremony focused on a different song: “Special,” the title track from her recent album. Today she’s released a new version of the latter track featuring a guest appearance from SZA, who featured an uncredited Lizzo on her own recent album SOS. (Look out for that one to be showered with Grammy love at next year’s event.) Hear the revamped “Special” below.
It Sure Sounds Like Rihanna Is Starting Her Next Album Over From Scratch
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show is just three days away, and she sat for an interview about it today with the show’s presenting sponsor, Apple Music. Speaking to Nadeska Alexis, RiRi said it’s been a huge challenge to narrow down her catalog into one 13-minute performance and “there’s probably about 39 versions of the setlist right now.” She also briefly addressed the subject of new music.
Beck – “Thinking About You”
In the time since his 2019 LP Hyperspace, Beck has mostly been in collaboration mode, working with Gorillaz on “The Valley Of The Pagans” (and debuting “Possession Island” live last fall), plus teaming with Paul McCartney on “Find My Way” (from McCartney III Imagined). This week, Beck also appeared at the Recording Academy’s All-Star Grammys tribute to the Beach Boys, where he sang “Sloop John B” and joined in with My Morning Jacket for “Good Vibrations.” Tonight, we’re being graced with the studio version of a song Beck has already played live: “Thinking About You.” It’s a fairly minimal guitar-and-harmonica ballad that expands into something more grandiose without feeling heavy. Lyrically, “Thinking About You” is mournful, with “Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime” broken-heart vibes. Listen below.
Watch Elvis Costello Pay Tribute To Burt Bacharach With Covers Of “Baby It’s You” & “Anyone Who Had A Heart”
Earlier this week, Burt Bacharach died at the age of 94. Bacharach was one of the giants of pop songwriting in the ’60s, but his career remained relevant decades later. Bacharach continued to write giant hits well into the ’80s. In the ’90s, Bacharach formed a working partnership with Elvis Costello. Last night, Costello paid tribute to his old friend.
Two Shell – “love him”
The anonymous production duo Two Shell are one of the hottest things going in electronic music right now. We named last year’s Icons EP one of the genre’s best releases of 2022, and it seems they’re following it Friday with a new surprise EP called lil spirits. As we count down the hours to the full EP, Two Shell have shared two wonderfully squiggly tracks from the project, a haphazard intro track called “0h }{eeiiy!” and a magnificent single called “love him.” Hear those tracks below.
Watch Beck, Weezer, My Morning Jacket, & More Cover The Beach Boys At All-Star Grammys Tribute
On Sunday night, the Grammys happened. That was great, right? Don’t we want more of that? Well, fortunately for us, the Recording Academy, the team behind the Grammys, hasn’t finished yet. Last night, the Recording Academy once again took over the Dolby Theatre. This time, it was to film an all-star special dedicated to the Beach Boys. The special will air later this year, but some audience members filmed the proceedings with their cell phones, which means we don’t have to wait to see some of the performances.
Zulu – “We’re More Than This”
Tonight, the Show Me The Body/Jesus Piece/Scowl/Zulu tour touches down in Richmond. Reports from last night’s Philly opener have been tremendous, and I will tell you what, I am ready for this shit. I need it. A bunch of the bands on that tour have new music coming out, and LA hardcore avengers Zulu have just hit us with a new song.
Musicians’ 2023 Super Bowl Commercials Are Here
The Super Bowl is tomorrow, and the attendant media circus has already been underway for a while. The Super Bowl always has music-world implications, and it’ll have more than usual this year, since it marks the long-awaited return of Rihanna. The game will also feature a whole lot of musicians taking paydays to appear in flashy, expensive ads. These days, though, a great many of those ads show up online before the actual game, and you can see a bunch of them before.
