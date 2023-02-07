ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ky. House impeaches Commonwealth's Attorney

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House unanimously approved a resolution containing three articles of impeachment against Ronnie Lee Goldy, Jr., the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, and Rowan counties, meaning the Senate can now hold a trial on his removal from office. The process began with...
Prosecutor facing possible impeachment submits resignation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective...
COVID community levels showing more green counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of Kentucky counties that have a low community level of COVID-19 saw a large jump in the weekly map that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state down by...
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores

Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont's Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:32a machine groomed 60 - 84 base 55 of 55 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 2:13p machine groomed 82 - 82 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
Seton Hall puts road win streak on the line against Villanova

Seton Hall Pirates (15-10, 8-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-13, 5-8 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Pirates face Villanova. The Wildcats have gone 7-3 at home. Villanova has a 6-10 record against teams above .500. The...
