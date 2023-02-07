ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jessica Pegula "overwhelmed" by support from tennis community in response to her mother's medical condition

American tennis star Jessica Pegula is grateful for "an overwhelming response" to her story as she appreciates all the messages of support sent to her and her mother Kim. In an essay for The Players' Tribune, Pegula revealed her mother suffered a cardiac arrest last July. Fortunately, Pegula's sister Kelly was there and she administered a life-saving CPR.

