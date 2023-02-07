Read full article on original website
Jessica Pegula "overwhelmed" by support from tennis community in response to her mother's medical condition
American tennis star Jessica Pegula is grateful for "an overwhelming response" to her story as she appreciates all the messages of support sent to her and her mother Kim. In an essay for The Players' Tribune, Pegula revealed her mother suffered a cardiac arrest last July. Fortunately, Pegula's sister Kelly was there and she administered a life-saving CPR.
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
