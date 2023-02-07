Read full article on original website
Related
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Megan Fox Hints At MGK Breakup By Posting About ‘Dishonesty’ & Deleting All Their Pics
Just one week after their date night at the Grammys, it appears that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may be over. Megan took to Instagram in the early hours of Feb. 12 to hint at the news. She posted a series of photos of herself wearing an insanely sexy, cutout jumpsuit while posing for selfies in a bathroom mirror. Her photo dump was complete with a video of a fire burning a letter and other personal items.
iheart.com
Jennifer Lopez Teases Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' After Viral Grammys Moment
Jennifer Lopez teased her husband's "happy face" while promoting his new movie, days after a viral moment where it looked as if she was scolding Ben Affleck during the 2023 Grammy Awards. The "On the Floor" singer trolled her hubby on Instagram, sharing a trailer for his upcoming film AIR,...
iheart.com
Britney Spears Responds To Claims Her Family Planned An Intervention
Britney Spears has denied a recent story that claimed her friends and family are reportedly scared for her life and tried to stage an intervention for her. The pop star, who just last month asked the media and fans to respect her privacy, took to Instagram to respond to the story. "It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died," she wrote, referring to sources that told TMZ they were "afraid she's gonna die."
Comments / 0