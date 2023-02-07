Read full article on original website
Jim Ross Gives Small Update On Jerry Lawler, Says His Prognosis Is Positive
Jim Ross gives a small update on Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Back on February 7, 2023, it was reported the Jerry Lawler was taken to the hospital after suffering from a stroke. Since the news was first reported, there have been a few small updates on Lawler's current condition, with most of them being positive.
A Rough Night For Matt Cardona, The Build To IMPACT No Surrender Continues | IMPACT Fight Size
Here is your fight size update following IMPACT Wrestling on February 9, 2023:. - Tonight was not a good night for Matt Cardona. He had to change in the parking lot and came up short in his effort to dethrone Joe Hendry as Digital Media Champion. To top it all off, his favorite song played at the end of the night.
Bianca Belair On Why She Freaked Out Before Her First Ladder Match, Being Ms. WrestleMania, Wargames | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, And More Officially Confirmed For WWE 2K23 Roster
Multiple staples of the WWE roster are confirmed to be returning to the roster of WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games have officially confirmed the inclusion of Roman Reigns and WWE 2K 23. Roman was one of the first Superstars shown in early footage of the game. Roman is the top star in WWE and has been WWE Universal Champion for nearly 900 days. Other names confirmed to be joining the upcoming game's roster on Friday, February 10, include Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For Last Week
- Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes: Michael Hayes. - Shelton Benjamin vs. Damon Kemp was filmed for Main Event and produced by Adam Pearce. - Akira Tozawa vs. Tony D'Angelo was also filmed for Main Event, and produced by Petey Williams. - Although it was mentioned on the broadcast, there...
JD McDonagh Announces He Suffered A Detached Retina, Estimates A 10-14 Day Recovery Time
JD McDonagh has been sidelined with an injury. On the February 7 episode of WWE NXT, McDonagh faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. The former NXT North American Champion scored the win after Ilja Dragunov made his return and caused a distraction. Dragunov then attacked McDonagh, who escaped the ring and ran into the crowd.
Jeff Jarrett: It Will Take Time For People To Understand How Unique Brock Lesnar Is
Jeff Jarrett speaks highly of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar signed with WWE in 2000 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with following his debut in 2002. He won the WWE Championship a SummerSlam that year. He later won the world title for a second time at WrestleMania XIX, but he left WWE following WrestleMania XX in 2004. Following a brief venture into the NFL, Lesnar competed in Japan and also kicked off a successful MMA career; he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship. He returned to WWE in 2012 and has remained one of the company's top stars ever since, albeit on a part-time basis. He is now a 10-time world champion, and he also ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.
Taya Valkyrie Talks Her MLW Return, Says Being The First Woman In The Battle Riot Was 'Really Cool'
Taya Valkyrie discusses her return to MLW. Upon her return to the promotion in 2022, Taya Valkyrie quickly made history in MLW, as she became the company's first ever Featherweight Women's Champion. Since winning the title, Valkyrie has went on to have bouts against Brittany Blake, Trish Adora, and Billie Starkz.
Mick Foley: If Sami Zayn's Match With Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody
Mick Foley comments on the ongoing Sami Zayn/Bloodline storyline. Currently, Sami Zayn is arguably the hottest man of all of professional wrestling. Zayn recently turned on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble premium live event, which was a moment that many fans had anticipated after The Bloodline's treatment of both Zayn and Kevin Owens in recent months.
Ronda Rousey In Action, WWE Intercontinental Championship Match, More Set For 12/17 WWE SmackDown
The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown looks to head into WWE Elimination Chamber with a bang. Speaking of a bang, Banger Bros, on Friday, February 17, 2023. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will once again step into the ring with arch-rivals Erik and Ivar of the Viking Raiders. The Vikings challenged Drew and Sheamus on Friday, February 10.
Sami Zayn Acknowledges Jey Uso On 2/10 WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn acknowledged a member of The Bloodline, and it wasn't Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn turned on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman) when he hit Reigns with a chair after "The Tribal Chief" beat Kevin Owens, and the group beat up Owens after the match. The Bloodline then ganged up on Zayn, but Jey Uso walked out on the stable. The following week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Zayn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Mandy Rose Hasn't Ruled Out A Return To Wrestling, Wants To Do 'Dancing With The Stars'
Fans haven't seen Mandy Rose in a wrestling ring since the December 13 episode of NXT when she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. The following day, Rose was fired by WWE, reportedly due to the content she was posting on her FanTime website. Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before losing to Perez.
WWE Morale After Royal Rumble Was "A Dream Compared To Last Year's Nightmare"
One year can change a lot. In the recent Inside The Rumble 3 feature, we spoke heavily about how our contacts within and around WWE had stated that morale had never been lower in the company than it was around the time of the Royal Rumble in 2022. That's shifted significantly based on the follow ups from this year.
Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks, More Set For AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk On 2/17/23
AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk might have a special start time, but it promises to pack the same punch as every Friday night. Due to coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend, AEW Rampage will be presented on February 17 at a special start time of 7:00 p.m. ET. Dubbed "AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk," the show is already slated to feature two major grudge matches.
2/7 WWE NXT Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating For Second Straight Week
Viewership numbers for the February 7, 2023 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on February 7, 2023 drew 562,000 viewers. This number is down from the 587,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demo,...
NXT Level Up Results (2/10): Axiom Takes On SCRYPTS
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on February 10. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, on February 7. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (2/10) Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon. Lash Legend def....
Santino Marella: I'd Love To See JTG And PJ Black Join IMPACT Wrestling
Santino Marella wants to see a few familiar faces join IMPACT Wrestling. In WWE, Marella had a memorable run as a comedic character, and he also enjoyed plenty of success in the ring. Throughout his time with the company, he held the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship. He also won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Vladimir Kozlov. Marella was revealed as IMPACT's new Director of Authority at the IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13. He then officially signed with the company.
Father James Mitchell Returns To IMPACT Wrestling, Brings The Hex To Attack The Death Dollz
Father James Mitchell returns to IMPACT Wrestling and he didn't come alone. Father James Mitchell returned to IMPACT on February 9. He confronted The Death Dollz, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, and Jessicka. After The Death Dollz defeated Taylor Wilde & Killer Kelly, Mitchell made it a point to say that it'd been too long since Rosemary, his daughter had paid him a visit.
Drew McIntyre Loves To Play With Himself, John Cena Featured In First Fast X Trailer | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, February 10, 2023. - Drew McIntyre likes to play with himself... on WWE 2K games:. - The first trailer has been released for the upcoming Fast X movie, which will star John Cena. Fans can see the full trailer linked above. -...
Ronda Rousey Returns To WWE On 2/10 WWE SmackDown, Attacks Natalya
Ronda Rousey's back and she remains on the same page as Shayna Baszler. Ronda Rousey has not been seen since she lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on Friday, December 30, 2022. Now, she has returned to WWE on Friday, February 10, 2023. Ronda Rousey came out...
