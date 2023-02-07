ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Ross Gives Small Update On Jerry Lawler, Says His Prognosis Is Positive

Jim Ross gives a small update on Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Back on February 7, 2023, it was reported the Jerry Lawler was taken to the hospital after suffering from a stroke. Since the news was first reported, there have been a few small updates on Lawler's current condition, with most of them being positive.
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, And More Officially Confirmed For WWE 2K23 Roster

Multiple staples of the WWE roster are confirmed to be returning to the roster of WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games have officially confirmed the inclusion of Roman Reigns and WWE 2K 23. Roman was one of the first Superstars shown in early footage of the game. Roman is the top star in WWE and has been WWE Universal Champion for nearly 900 days. Other names confirmed to be joining the upcoming game's roster on Friday, February 10, include Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For Last Week

- Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes: Michael Hayes. - Shelton Benjamin vs. Damon Kemp was filmed for Main Event and produced by Adam Pearce. - Akira Tozawa vs. Tony D'Angelo was also filmed for Main Event, and produced by Petey Williams. - Although it was mentioned on the broadcast, there...
Jeff Jarrett: It Will Take Time For People To Understand How Unique Brock Lesnar Is

Jeff Jarrett speaks highly of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar signed with WWE in 2000 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with following his debut in 2002. He won the WWE Championship a SummerSlam that year. He later won the world title for a second time at WrestleMania XIX, but he left WWE following WrestleMania XX in 2004. Following a brief venture into the NFL, Lesnar competed in Japan and also kicked off a successful MMA career; he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship. He returned to WWE in 2012 and has remained one of the company's top stars ever since, albeit on a part-time basis. He is now a 10-time world champion, and he also ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.
Sami Zayn Acknowledges Jey Uso On 2/10 WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn acknowledged a member of The Bloodline, and it wasn't Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn turned on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman) when he hit Reigns with a chair after "The Tribal Chief" beat Kevin Owens, and the group beat up Owens after the match. The Bloodline then ganged up on Zayn, but Jey Uso walked out on the stable. The following week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Zayn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
WWE Morale After Royal Rumble Was "A Dream Compared To Last Year's Nightmare"

One year can change a lot. In the recent Inside The Rumble 3 feature, we spoke heavily about how our contacts within and around WWE had stated that morale had never been lower in the company than it was around the time of the Royal Rumble in 2022. That's shifted significantly based on the follow ups from this year.
Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks, More Set For AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk On 2/17/23

AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk might have a special start time, but it promises to pack the same punch as every Friday night. Due to coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend, AEW Rampage will be presented on February 17 at a special start time of 7:00 p.m. ET. Dubbed "AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk," the show is already slated to feature two major grudge matches.
NXT Level Up Results (2/10): Axiom Takes On SCRYPTS

WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on February 10. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, on February 7. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (2/10) Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon. Lash Legend def....
Santino Marella: I'd Love To See JTG And PJ Black Join IMPACT Wrestling

Santino Marella wants to see a few familiar faces join IMPACT Wrestling. In WWE, Marella had a memorable run as a comedic character, and he also enjoyed plenty of success in the ring. Throughout his time with the company, he held the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship. He also won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Vladimir Kozlov. Marella was revealed as IMPACT's new Director of Authority at the IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13. He then officially signed with the company.
Ronda Rousey Returns To WWE On 2/10 WWE SmackDown, Attacks Natalya

Ronda Rousey's back and she remains on the same page as Shayna Baszler. Ronda Rousey has not been seen since she lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on Friday, December 30, 2022. Now, she has returned to WWE on Friday, February 10, 2023. Ronda Rousey came out...
