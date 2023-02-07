Read full article on original website
What Hollywood Stars Would Play The DJs in a Fun 107 Movie?
We had an interesting post on Fun 107's Facebook page this morning. We asked the audience which made-in-Massachusetts movie had the most accurate representation of the state. Things to consider would be accurate Boston accents, just the right amount of Boston sports team gear, and just the right number of Dunkin' scenes.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Harry Styles’ Background Dancers Say Grammys Stage Started Spinning Wrong Way During Performance
Harry Styles is a seasoned performer known for his infectious, bright energy onstage. That's why fans found it odd when things seemed off during his Grammy Awards performance Sunday (Feb. 5), where he performed his massive hit "As It Was." "He is also shy, he gets his energy from the...
Remember When ‘Some Girl Named’ Lady Gaga Was on ‘The Hills’?
Before Lady Gaga was the Grammy-winning pop icon-turned-actress we all know and love today, did you know she appeared briefly on an episode of MTV's hit soap-reality show, The Hills?. According to Fandom, production on the fourth season of The Hills began in the spring of 2008, around the time...
David Guetta Sparks Debate After Using Deepfake AI to Put Eminem’s Voice on His Song
David Guetta has sparked a debate online about the use of AI in music. "Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em," he tweeted on Feb. 3. The tweet contained a video of Guetta during a DJ gig playing a song where Eminem's voice was replicated through AI technology. "There's something...
Matthew McConaughey Only Took ‘How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days’ Role Because a Fortune Teller Told Him To
Matthew McConaughey says he signed on to star opposite Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days because of a fortune teller's prophecy. McConaughey was already one of Hollywood's favorite heartthrobs in the early 2000s. However, worried about getting typecast, he faced a dilemma: Did he really want to continue to make rom-coms?
New ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ Sequels Are in the Works
Bob Iger is back in charge of Disney and wasting no time restarting several of the company’s biggest and most lucrative franchises. During Disney’s earnings call, he revealed that the company has new sequels in the works from Toy Story and Frozen, as well as the first sequel from the popular Zootopia movie from 2016. This will be the fifth Toy Story and the third Frozen.
Price of Eggs Drops Just Days After Taylor Swift Tells Her Fans to ‘Get On It’
Taylor Swift fans are strong and mighty, but did they really cause the price of eggs to drop?. During the Grammy Awards Sunday (Feb. 5), host Trevor Noah jokingly asked Swift to call on her fans, a.k.a the Swifties, to lower the inflated price of eggs all across the country.
Miley Cyrus Hit ‘Flowers’ Beats ‘Stayin’ Alive’ as Ultimate CPR Anthem
It's Heart Health Awareness Month and thanks to The Office, I'm familiar with a little musical pro tip for CPR. Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute get a lesson on proper CPR technique and how humming or singing "Stayin' Alive" helps keep proper chest compression rhythm. "Ah, ah, ah, ah, stayin'...
2023 Super Bowl Commercials: See the Star-Studded, Viral Ads This Year
The 2023 Super Bowl commercials are beginning to roll out before the big game, with ads featuring some of the world's biggest celebrities as well as the return of nostalgic characters. While many viewers will be tuning into the Super Bowl to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against...
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Cheating Joke
Nearly five months after Adam Levine's cheating allegations went viral, Behati Prinsloo, who has been married to the Maroon 5 frontman since 2014, reacted to a joke about the scandal on Instagram. On Monday (Feb. 6), Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper teased an upcoming guest appearance by referencing...
Michael, Maddie and Gazelle Belt Out Rihanna Karaoke [AUDIO]
If you missed the karaoke performance on Michael and Maddie Wednesday morning, here's how it went:. Little did Michael, Maddie, or I imagine when we walked into the studio that we'd be belting out Rihanna at 8:35 in the morning. With Super Bowl LVII a few days away, Rihanna has been the main topic of discussion as she prepares for the halftime show. It's a much-anticipated performance, to say the least.
Drifters Icon Charlie Thomas’ Parting Song
It's ironic, but in one of The Drifters' biggest hits, the lyrics give voice to, "There goes my baby, movin' on down the line." That's how I'm going to announce the passing away of 85-year-old Drifters singer Charlie Thomas. He died on January 31, 2023 after a courageous battle with liver cancer.
