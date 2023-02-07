Read full article on original website
Related
The Cause of the Keystone Pipeline’s Massive Spill in Kansas Has Been Identified
At the end of 2022, Mill Creek in Washington, Kans. was subjected to 14,000 barrels of tar sands oil, thanks to a major leak in the Keystone Pipeline. But after a few months, the cause of the Keystone Pipeline leak has finally been identified. In fact, the pipeline's operator, TC Energy, has officially come forward to admit it was completely its fault — the pipeline evidently had a design flaw that triggered the spill.
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0