Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
KTVZ

5 things to know for February 10: Ukraine, Earthquake, Capitol riot, Vaccines, Meta

Millions of Americans will be watching the Super Bowl this Sunday, accompanied by loved ones and alluring snacks. Excitement is also building for another big game happening that day: the Puppy Bowl. This year’s televised event will help 122 puppies get adopted into their forever homes while promoting shelter and foster pet awareness.
KTVZ

Two dead including child after car rams people at Jerusalem bus stop

A car drove into several people at a bus stop in Jerusalem Friday, killing a man and a young child in what Israeli police have described as a “ramming terror attack.”. The child, who died at the scene, was six years old, police spokesperson Dean Elsdunne told CNN’s Hadas Gold. Shaare Zedek hospital later declared a man in his twenties dead of his injuries from the incident.
KTVZ

Germany won’t excavate WWI tunnel containing hundreds of soldiers’ bodies

The remains of more than 200 German soldiers who were buried alive in a tunnel in northeastern France during the World War I will not be recovered. The German government has instead decided to declare the burial site a war memorial and put it under state protection. Germany’s war grave...
KTVZ

Biden to visit Poland around Ukraine war anniversary

President Joe Biden will visit Poland this month to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, returning to the region as the war enters a volatile new phase without a clear path to peace. The president is planning to visit Poland from February 20-22. The White House...
KTVZ

‘Exceptional’ warming: January temperatures 2.2 degrees higher than average in Europe

Europe has experienced an exceptionally warm January, with average temperatures 2.2 degrees Celsius hotter than the 1990 to 2020 average, according to data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. The month started with a record-breaking heatwave, as New Year’s Day saw an alarming number of heat records...
KTVZ

Russia to cut oil output by 5% as sanctions bite

Russia will cut crude oil production by half a million barrels per day starting in March, a little over two months after the world’s major economies imposed a price cap on the country’s seaborne exports. “We will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to...

