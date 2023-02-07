ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worcestermag.com

Nine Things To Do: Orchids, reading Frederick Douglass, more ...

An alluring weekend is promised Feb. 11 and 12 ahead of Valentine's Day as New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill celebrates the opening of its exhibit, " Allure: An Orchid Exhibition," showcasing thousands of living orchids in artful arrangements. The opening weekend will include live music, drop-in workshops, themed activities and artisan vendors. The exhibition, which runs through March 19, "immerses guests in the beautiful, fascinating world of orchids and spotlights the dramatic relationships these plants form with their pollinators," said Lea Morgan, exhibitions manager for New England Botanic Garden. In addition to plants, the exhibit will include larger-than-life sculptures of several orchid species and their preferred pollinators by Kara Walker, a California-based artist. On Fridays from Feb. 17 to March 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. visitors can experience the exhibit, with live jazz performed by local musicians, a cash bar, and light bites available for purchase.
WORCESTER, MA
universalhub.com

Founders of oldest church in Roxbury were slaveowners

In a report for and on the First Church in Roxbury, Aabid Allibhai chronicles some of the horrible exploits of the colonial founders of the church, including its founding minister, as enslavers of both Blacks and natives, from their involvement in the slave trade to owning slaves themselves, to giving away newborn Black children "like puppies."
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

First Person: Gentrification comes to poetry in Worcester

Traditionally, the definition of poet laureate is that the poet has critically acclaimed collections of poetry to their name and are highly respected in the literary community for their work. Worcester’snewest and third poet laureate, Oliver de la Paz certainly, fills those qualifications. He has several books by prominent presses...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Pet Rock Fest finds 'perfect home' at SAC Park for 25th annual festival

SHREWSBURY — Pet Rock Fest has a new home at the Scandinavian Athletic Club Park, 438 Lake St., for its 25th annual festival which will be held Sept. 10. The popular event had to go virtual last year after Wyman-Gordon in Grafton, where Pet Rock Fest had been held for several years, sold the field where the festival took place. But SAC Park is a "perfect home," Pet Rock Fest said in an announcement.
SHREWSBURY, MA
worcestermag.com

Share your Worcester-area thrift store fashion finds

Thrift Store Threads is a new feature in Worcester Magazine, and we want to feature you!. Send us your stories fab fashion finds, including clothes, shoes, jewelry and accessories, from thrift stores in Worcester and the surrounding area. We love photos, too, especially of you and your besties modeling for your favorite thrift store outfits!
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Bri's Sweet Treats opens shop in Worcester Public Market

WORCESTER, Mass. - Bri's Sweet Treats, a locally-owned chocolate shop, held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to mark the opening of its first permanent location at the Worcester Public Market. The shop sells hand-crafted artisan chocolates and treats. They've been operating as a pop-up since late 2020. Owner Bri Azier said...
WORCESTER, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield native to bring New York Fashion Week to city

SPRINGFIELD – Fashion designer and tailor Justin Haynes has had his work featured at Paris Fashion Week (conducted at the Eiffel Tower), New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week, and Miami Fashion Week. This year the Springfield native is bringing the New York Fashion Week to his hometown. He...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

A Valentine's Day gift guide for the man in your life

BOSTON - You have your typical Valentine's Day gifts, the flowers and chocolates, but shopping for the man in your life can be more difficult. A new men's boutique in South Boston can be a great place to start. When you step foot into The Point Clothing Lounge, it feels much like a man cave. That's exactly what owner, Brendan Carter, was going for. "I wanted a one-stop shop for everything men - men's clothing, accessories, sneakers, skincare," Carter told WBZ-TV. It makes The Point a great spot to shop for your valentine, whether you're ready to splurge or are on a budget. "These...
BOSTON, MA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA
worcestermag.com

No ordinary love: Talking romance and happiness with Worcester-area couples

Modern life can present many challenges when it comes to love, and keeping relationships going strong. Worcester Magazine asked readers, what is the key to happiness and lasting commitments?. Area couples responded; here are their love stories. 'A crazy ride': Miranda Clark and Michael Halliday. Miranda Clark and Michael Halliday...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Boston indie crime movie 'How To Rob' gets support from a Worcester attorney

Fittingly for the Boston indie crime movie "How To Rob," about two friends and stick-up men who get into trouble, the film has a lawyer. In "How To Rob," a full-length feature written and directed by Peter Horgan, Sean Price (played by Chinaza Uche) and Jimmy Winters (Joshua Koopman) are friends and a two-man stick-up crew, robbing criminals from Boston to Cape Cod. Sean is thinking of giving up the life of crime and settling in with his girlfriend in Chicago, but then a couple of killers go hunting Sean and Jimmy for retribution over a past robbery.
WORCESTER, MA
millburysutton.com

Blackstone Valley Tech holds nursing pinning ceremony packed with promise

UPTON — It requires a solid education, skill, and compassion to become a nurse and care for patients. The Moonlight Program in Practical Nursing at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School is challenging and rewarding. Its graduates will tell you that pursuing life-changing training takes perseverance, dedication, and hard work.
UPTON, MA
WCVB

Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget

Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter

WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy