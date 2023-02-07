Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals In Worcester
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved Murder
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the Northeast
4 Amazing Burger Places in Massachusetts
worcestermag.com
Nine Things To Do: Orchids, reading Frederick Douglass, more ...
An alluring weekend is promised Feb. 11 and 12 ahead of Valentine's Day as New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill celebrates the opening of its exhibit, " Allure: An Orchid Exhibition," showcasing thousands of living orchids in artful arrangements. The opening weekend will include live music, drop-in workshops, themed activities and artisan vendors. The exhibition, which runs through March 19, "immerses guests in the beautiful, fascinating world of orchids and spotlights the dramatic relationships these plants form with their pollinators," said Lea Morgan, exhibitions manager for New England Botanic Garden. In addition to plants, the exhibit will include larger-than-life sculptures of several orchid species and their preferred pollinators by Kara Walker, a California-based artist. On Fridays from Feb. 17 to March 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. visitors can experience the exhibit, with live jazz performed by local musicians, a cash bar, and light bites available for purchase.
universalhub.com
Founders of oldest church in Roxbury were slaveowners
In a report for and on the First Church in Roxbury, Aabid Allibhai chronicles some of the horrible exploits of the colonial founders of the church, including its founding minister, as enslavers of both Blacks and natives, from their involvement in the slave trade to owning slaves themselves, to giving away newborn Black children "like puppies."
worcestermag.com
First Person: Gentrification comes to poetry in Worcester
Traditionally, the definition of poet laureate is that the poet has critically acclaimed collections of poetry to their name and are highly respected in the literary community for their work. Worcester’snewest and third poet laureate, Oliver de la Paz certainly, fills those qualifications. He has several books by prominent presses...
worcestermag.com
Worcester Arts Council awards more grant funding 'than ever before' to creative community
WORCESTER — The Worcester Arts Council and the city of Worcester have announced the award of 66 grants and fellowships totaling a record $277,773 for arts and cultural programs in Worcester in 2023. “We were able to distribute more grant funding into the community than ever before and are...
worcestermag.com
Pet Rock Fest finds 'perfect home' at SAC Park for 25th annual festival
SHREWSBURY — Pet Rock Fest has a new home at the Scandinavian Athletic Club Park, 438 Lake St., for its 25th annual festival which will be held Sept. 10. The popular event had to go virtual last year after Wyman-Gordon in Grafton, where Pet Rock Fest had been held for several years, sold the field where the festival took place. But SAC Park is a "perfect home," Pet Rock Fest said in an announcement.
National Pizza Day: Who serves the best slice in western Massachusetts?
Thursday is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the country are rolling out millions for Super Bowl Sunday.
worcestermag.com
Share your Worcester-area thrift store fashion finds
Thrift Store Threads is a new feature in Worcester Magazine, and we want to feature you!. Send us your stories fab fashion finds, including clothes, shoes, jewelry and accessories, from thrift stores in Worcester and the surrounding area. We love photos, too, especially of you and your besties modeling for your favorite thrift store outfits!
spectrumnews1.com
Bri's Sweet Treats opens shop in Worcester Public Market
WORCESTER, Mass. - Bri's Sweet Treats, a locally-owned chocolate shop, held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to mark the opening of its first permanent location at the Worcester Public Market. The shop sells hand-crafted artisan chocolates and treats. They've been operating as a pop-up since late 2020. Owner Bri Azier said...
thereminder.com
Springfield native to bring New York Fashion Week to city
SPRINGFIELD – Fashion designer and tailor Justin Haynes has had his work featured at Paris Fashion Week (conducted at the Eiffel Tower), New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week, and Miami Fashion Week. This year the Springfield native is bringing the New York Fashion Week to his hometown. He...
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
A Valentine's Day gift guide for the man in your life
BOSTON - You have your typical Valentine's Day gifts, the flowers and chocolates, but shopping for the man in your life can be more difficult. A new men's boutique in South Boston can be a great place to start. When you step foot into The Point Clothing Lounge, it feels much like a man cave. That's exactly what owner, Brendan Carter, was going for. "I wanted a one-stop shop for everything men - men's clothing, accessories, sneakers, skincare," Carter told WBZ-TV. It makes The Point a great spot to shop for your valentine, whether you're ready to splurge or are on a budget. "These...
'A lifelong dream': Douglas couple's love of tomes leads to opening of bookstore
DOUGLAS — Like anything that starts with a dream, Sciuto’s Bookshop needed just the right series of events to open its doors for business last Saturday. At the start of the last decade, Somerville native Zack Sciuto pursued a bachelor's degree in communications and rhetorical studies at Syracuse University. That placed him in the...
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
worcestermag.com
No ordinary love: Talking romance and happiness with Worcester-area couples
Modern life can present many challenges when it comes to love, and keeping relationships going strong. Worcester Magazine asked readers, what is the key to happiness and lasting commitments?. Area couples responded; here are their love stories. 'A crazy ride': Miranda Clark and Michael Halliday. Miranda Clark and Michael Halliday...
worcestermag.com
Boston indie crime movie 'How To Rob' gets support from a Worcester attorney
Fittingly for the Boston indie crime movie "How To Rob," about two friends and stick-up men who get into trouble, the film has a lawyer. In "How To Rob," a full-length feature written and directed by Peter Horgan, Sean Price (played by Chinaza Uche) and Jimmy Winters (Joshua Koopman) are friends and a two-man stick-up crew, robbing criminals from Boston to Cape Cod. Sean is thinking of giving up the life of crime and settling in with his girlfriend in Chicago, but then a couple of killers go hunting Sean and Jimmy for retribution over a past robbery.
millburysutton.com
Blackstone Valley Tech holds nursing pinning ceremony packed with promise
UPTON — It requires a solid education, skill, and compassion to become a nurse and care for patients. The Moonlight Program in Practical Nursing at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School is challenging and rewarding. Its graduates will tell you that pursuing life-changing training takes perseverance, dedication, and hard work.
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
spectrumnews1.com
Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter
WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
OnlyInYourState
Try Arcades, Bumper Cars, A Carousel, And More All At This One Massachusetts Park
Not all parks are created the same. Some offer playgrounds and baseball fields while others have walking paths and maybe a pond. If you want to try someplace a bit more exciting, a park where you can choose your own adventure in Massachusetts because there is so much to do, head to Salem Willows Park.
Fast Food Franchise Opening First of Many in Massachusetts Next Week
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into its first location in the Bay State. And it's the first of many more to come. Last Fall, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening...
