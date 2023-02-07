An alluring weekend is promised Feb. 11 and 12 ahead of Valentine's Day as New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill celebrates the opening of its exhibit, " Allure: An Orchid Exhibition," showcasing thousands of living orchids in artful arrangements. The opening weekend will include live music, drop-in workshops, themed activities and artisan vendors. The exhibition, which runs through March 19, "immerses guests in the beautiful, fascinating world of orchids and spotlights the dramatic relationships these plants form with their pollinators," said Lea Morgan, exhibitions manager for New England Botanic Garden. In addition to plants, the exhibit will include larger-than-life sculptures of several orchid species and their preferred pollinators by Kara Walker, a California-based artist. On Fridays from Feb. 17 to March 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. visitors can experience the exhibit, with live jazz performed by local musicians, a cash bar, and light bites available for purchase.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO