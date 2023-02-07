Fittingly for the Boston indie crime movie "How To Rob," about two friends and stick-up men who get into trouble, the film has a lawyer. In "How To Rob," a full-length feature written and directed by Peter Horgan, Sean Price (played by Chinaza Uche) and Jimmy Winters (Joshua Koopman) are friends and a two-man stick-up crew, robbing criminals from Boston to Cape Cod. Sean is thinking of giving up the life of crime and settling in with his girlfriend in Chicago, but then a couple of killers go hunting Sean and Jimmy for retribution over a past robbery.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO