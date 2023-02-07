Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals In WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
worcestermag.com
Reed, a young male dog, looking for a loving home
Reed is a lovely, 1-year-old boy looking for a quiet home. Reed enjoys going for walks and his playtime with Worcester Animal Rescue League staff. He is a gentle boy with a sensitive side. Loud noises and crowds can sometimes overwhelm him. A home without young children will be most...
Why no snow cover could be problematic in the Spring
Simkins Tree Service out of Holliston says yards could have trouble this year because of the lack of snow cover.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
OnlyInYourState
Try Arcades, Bumper Cars, A Carousel, And More All At This One Massachusetts Park
Not all parks are created the same. Some offer playgrounds and baseball fields while others have walking paths and maybe a pond. If you want to try someplace a bit more exciting, a park where you can choose your own adventure in Massachusetts because there is so much to do, head to Salem Willows Park.
nbcboston.com
Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday
We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
worcestermag.com
No ordinary love: Talking romance and happiness with Worcester-area couples
Modern life can present many challenges when it comes to love, and keeping relationships going strong. Worcester Magazine asked readers, what is the key to happiness and lasting commitments?. Area couples responded; here are their love stories. 'A crazy ride': Miranda Clark and Michael Halliday. Miranda Clark and Michael Halliday...
worcestermag.com
Share your Worcester-area thrift store fashion finds
Thrift Store Threads is a new feature in Worcester Magazine, and we want to feature you!. Send us your stories fab fashion finds, including clothes, shoes, jewelry and accessories, from thrift stores in Worcester and the surrounding area. We love photos, too, especially of you and your besties modeling for your favorite thrift store outfits!
worcestermag.com
Pet Rock Fest finds 'perfect home' at SAC Park for 25th annual festival
SHREWSBURY — Pet Rock Fest has a new home at the Scandinavian Athletic Club Park, 438 Lake St., for its 25th annual festival which will be held Sept. 10. The popular event had to go virtual last year after Wyman-Gordon in Grafton, where Pet Rock Fest had been held for several years, sold the field where the festival took place. But SAC Park is a "perfect home," Pet Rock Fest said in an announcement.
Look inside the new Lego Discovery Center Boston, opening this spring
The attraction will offer more learning-through-play activities. Lego Discovery Center Boston, billed as North America’s first “next generation” Lego Discovery Center, opens in April after a $12 million renovation. The 43,000-square-foot facility in Somerville’s Assembly Row, which opened as Legoland Discovery Center Boston in 2014, closed in...
Talk of Blizzard of '78 heats up with anniversary
The 61-degree swing in temperature readings in Worcester during the weekend - from minus 13 Saturday to 48 degrees Sunday - has made weather a hot topic. Add to that the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of '78. That two-day storm, ending Feb. 7, 1978, dropped 20.2 inches on Worcester and 30 inches on Westborough.
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette
Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
country1025.com
20 Slangs That Are SO Boston
There are so many words, catch phrases and slang terms that people associate with Boston. Some are tried and true, others have fallen off bank of the river Charles. Have you ever visited friends or family from way out of town who ask you to “talk Boston?” I usually throw in a “wicked” and and a couple of “Yahs” before I sign off with a “I gotta go…I’m dyin’ for a Dunks.”
Man in Everett apparently found lost dog, called owner to notify them, and then gave it away
An investigation remains ongoing. A man reportedly found a missing dog in Everett, called its owners to say he would drop the dog off with animal control, and then changed course and gave the dog away. The beloved pooch, an elderly dog named Lucky who has several medical issues, went...
Here’s where to find heart-shaped pizzas in Mass. for Valentine’s Day
Nothing says love like carbs. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, there are a handful of pizza places in Massachusetts that are turning their classic pies into hearts. Here’s where you and that special someone can find a heart-shaped pizza to indulge in this Valentine’s Day. Editor’s note: Did...
worcestermag.com
Boston indie crime movie 'How To Rob' gets support from a Worcester attorney
Fittingly for the Boston indie crime movie "How To Rob," about two friends and stick-up men who get into trouble, the film has a lawyer. In "How To Rob," a full-length feature written and directed by Peter Horgan, Sean Price (played by Chinaza Uche) and Jimmy Winters (Joshua Koopman) are friends and a two-man stick-up crew, robbing criminals from Boston to Cape Cod. Sean is thinking of giving up the life of crime and settling in with his girlfriend in Chicago, but then a couple of killers go hunting Sean and Jimmy for retribution over a past robbery.
WCVB
Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’
There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
3 people found dead in Andover home
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in a home in Andover, authorities said early Thursday morning.
worcestermag.com
First Person: Gentrification comes to poetry in Worcester
Traditionally, the definition of poet laureate is that the poet has critically acclaimed collections of poetry to their name and are highly respected in the literary community for their work. Worcester’snewest and third poet laureate, Oliver de la Paz certainly, fills those qualifications. He has several books by prominent presses...
Crane tips over into Brighton construction site
A crane tipped over into a Brighton construction site Wednesday afternoon.
