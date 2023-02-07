Josh Archibald, Kasperi Kapanen set to return to Penguins lineup against Avalanche

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Josh Archibald (15) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Penguins forwards Josh Archibald and Kasperi Kapanen are each expected to return to the lineup in Tuesday’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche at PPG Paints Arena after being sidelined due to undisclosed injuries.

Coach Mike Sullivan indicated both players will be available after the team’s optional morning skate. Kapanen went so far as to state he will be playing.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team formally activated Archibald from long-term injured reserve and Kapanen from regular injured reserve.

Archibald has missed the past 19 games due to an undisclosed ailment. In 30 games this season, Archibald has six points (four goals, two assists) while logging 10:14 of ice time per contest.

As for Kapanen, an undisclosed malady has sidelined him for the past five games. In 35 games this season, Kapanen has scored 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) while averaging 11:45 of ice time per contest.

To make room for Archibald and Kapanen on the roster, the Penguins placed top goaltender Tristan Jarry on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 22.

Jarry remains sidelined due to an undisclosed injury that has sidelined him for the past three games. He did participate in the morning skate, however. Sullivan indicated Jarry continues to make progress in his recovery.

Notes:

• The Penguins are expected to start goaltender Casey DeSmith, Sullivan said.

In 22 games this season, DeSmith has a 7-10-4 record, a 3.35 goals against average and a .901 save percentage.

DeSmith has played the Avalanche only one occasion in his career. On Dec. 4, 2018, DeSmith led the Penguins to a 6-3 home win by making 42 saves on 45 shots.

• Defenseman Jan Rutta also participated in the optional morning skate. While he wore a regular jersey (as opposed to a non-contact jersey), Sullivan was not certain if Rutta has been cleared for contact. The right-handed defenseman has missed the past seven games due to an undisclosed injury.

Currently designated to long-term injured reserve, Rutta is not eligible to rejoin the active roster until Feb. 14.

Those who participated in the optional morning skate included:

Forwards - Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Kapanen, Evgeni Malkin, O’Connor, Ryan Poehling, Rickard Rakell

Defensemen - Mark Friedman, P.O Joseph, Marcus Pettersson, Rutta

Goaltenders - Jarry, Dustin Tokarski

• The Avalanche are one of two teams the Penguins have yet to play this season. The Nashville Predators are the other.

• According to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, goaltender Pavel Francouz is scheduled to start. In 14 games this season, Francouz has a 7-7-0 record, a 2.58 goals against average, a .917 save percentage and one shutout.

• Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen has 199 career goals.

