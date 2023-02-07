ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Great Escapes: Our guide to the Quad Cities

 3 days ago
The Centennial Bridge is an iconic QC landmark.

City Editor Travis here. Growing up in the Quad Cities , I spent my time along the Mighty Mississippi — watching baseball at the country’s No. 1 minor league park and eating world-renowned ice cream . Whether you’re just driving through on a trip across I-80 or you have a longer stay in mind,
act like a local with these tips.

Fun fact: Although it’s called the “Quad Cities,” there are more than four towns in this region. But which are the main four? That can get... contentious. The oldest original “ Tri Cities ” were Davenport , Moline , and Rock Island . Later came East Moline , but then Bettendorf
overtook it in size. People tried calling it the “Quint Cities” at one point, but it never caught on (even though the website still lists all five ).

Why go?

A sunset view from the Ben Butterworth Parkway.

Act like a local

Some of our favorite Davenport spots are the Figge and the Skybridge.

Where to stay

  • Vrbo: Stay at Renwick Mansion with 17 of your closest friends and family, taking in this historic Italian Revival home with panoramic views overlooking the Mississippi. ($500/night)
  • Airbnb: The Riverfront Cabin on the Rock River sleeps six and comes with a fire pit and kayaks. ($182/night)
  • Splurge hotel: Hotel Blackhawk, Autograph Collection includes a restaurant and bar, a spa, an aquatic center, and a basement bowling alley. (~$136/night)
  • Save hotel: Stoney Creek Hotel is located on the banks of the Mississippi with close-by access to Vibrant Arena at the Mark, the John Deere Pavilion, and Bass Street. (~$76/night)

