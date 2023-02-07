i get the eye lashes might be much but how on earth can y'all get on here making fun of a missing CHILD. Grow the **** up instead of being another problem that's going on in this world. smh. humanity is going out the window
with all the trafficking going on here in Georgia I'm astounded by all the jokes. no wonder why folks don't take this shit serious 🙄
they I mean the government\ police can use that same technology for investigating murders and phone records Google search engine etc... this not your great uncle uncle's technology anymore how many days have she been missing..the article is not telling a lot of information and she is 17 maybe 17 1/2 so her parents know she left was probably mad at the time and looking at her she probably vaping so the person she is with is probably mentally sick and a predator so find things she like and search predators in your area and go to places she likes...sees who buy the things she like..plus a neighbor that is neighborhood watching or have cameras nearby who have them near your property
