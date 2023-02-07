ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, GA

Comments / 40

Vannah Robinson
3d ago

i get the eye lashes might be much but how on earth can y'all get on here making fun of a missing CHILD. Grow the **** up instead of being another problem that's going on in this world. smh. humanity is going out the window

Reply(5)
25
Miranda
2d ago

with all the trafficking going on here in Georgia I'm astounded by all the jokes. no wonder why folks don't take this shit serious 🙄

Reply(2)
5
Kenya Jones
3d ago

they I mean the government\ police can use that same technology for investigating murders and phone records Google search engine etc... this not your great uncle uncle's technology anymore how many days have she been missing..the article is not telling a lot of information and she is 17 maybe 17 1/2 so her parents know she left was probably mad at the time and looking at her she probably vaping so the person she is with is probably mentally sick and a predator so find things she like and search predators in your area and go to places she likes...sees who buy the things she like..plus a neighbor that is neighborhood watching or have cameras nearby who have them near your property

Reply
2
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for leads in murder of LaGrange 15-year-old

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 15-year-old NFL hopeful's dream was cut short after a shootout in LaGrange on Saturday. Police are working to find whoever's responsible for shooting and killing Quendarrious Woodyard. "Quendarrious was a football player," Erick Woodyard, Quendarrious' father told FOX 5. "He was a great football player." LaGrange...
LAGRANGE, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Lindale Man Jailed for Burglarizing Home While Children Inside

Dusty Ryan Brooks, 29 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he burglarized a Hosea Street home while children were inside. Reports said that Brooks kicked in a door to the home in order to gain entry. Police said that a woman and five children were inside home...
LINDALE, GA
11Alive

Human remains found in Calhoun woods, officials say

CALHOUN, Ga. — Officers with the Calhoun Police Department said human remains were found near the city's downtown Monday. The remains were spotted near a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street by detectives, officials said. Calhoun Police detectives were in the area looking into a missing person's investigation.
CALHOUN, GA
Lansing Daily

3 Year Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Being Tickled To Death By Her Mother

Charlotte, NC – It’s a warning being sent out to parents across the country after a 3 year old Florida girl loses her life. Intense tickling of children under the age of 7 may cause asphyxiation which commonly leads to death. Trina Williams, 28, allegedly learned this the hard way and is now facing involuntary manslaughter … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy