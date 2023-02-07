Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
wkar.org
Ingham County to open new justice complex in Mason
Ingham County is opening a new justice complex in Mason. The building aims to streamline criminal justice operations and will house county jail inmates as well as the sheriff’s office and 55th district court. Voters approved a millage in 2018 to fund the nearly $80 million construction project. The...
wkar.org
Eaton County students to attend ‘Mini-Medical School’ to learn about healthcare industry
Some Eaton County elementary students will get a taste of the health care profession Friday at what officials call “Mini-Medical School.”. Mini-Medical School is a hands-on, interactive learning session for students in grades 3-5. It’s designed to get kids thinking early on about potential careers. High school students...
wkar.org
MSU Multicultural Center construction to commence this spring
The announcement comes during Black History Month, a time to recognize the inequities and triumphs generations of African Americans in the U.S. have faced. Calls for a free-standing multicultural center on MSU’s campus date back to the civil rights movement when protests were sparked by the demands of Black students who called for increasing racial and ethnic minority representation on campus.
wkar.org
New leader of Lansing's E.W. Sparrow Hospital named
Sparrow Health System is naming a new president to lead the E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Margaret Dimond will be the first woman to hold the position in the hospital’s 127-year history. She has a medical background that includes acute care, ambulatory and physician group experience. She also has...
wkar.org
Feb. 10, 2023 - Annie Patnaude | OFF THE RECORD
Raucous tax cut vote in the House. Guest: Annie Patnaude from Americans for Prosperity. The panel discusses a raucous tax cut vote in the Michigan House and much more. The guest is Annie Patnaude the Michigan state director of Americans for Prosperity. Jonathan Oosting, Zoe Clark and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
wkar.org
Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge changing tolling system in coming months
Drivers who use the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge will see changes to the tolling system in the coming months. The biggest change will be for people who cross the U.S.-Canada border on a regular basis. Currently, drivers who use the automated system must have a physical card with them...
wkar.org
Detroit-based storyteller: 'It's important to encourage creativity and imagination in our younger generation'
Music is a universal language that can be used to bring different cultures together. Audrey Allison, who was born and raised in Detroit, has been playing the drums for more than 50 years. The percussionist and storyteller has dedicated her life to creating a greater understanding of others through music.
wkar.org
Evening with the Governor 2022
Mon Feb. 13 at 9PM and Sun Feb. 19 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on the year in office with Anchor Tim Skubick. The campaign, the rhetoric and questions about her presidential aspirations, it's a rare opportunity for the governor and Off the Record anchor Tim Skubick to discuss her year in office in a relaxed format. Later in the show they are joined by Michigan First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory.
wkar.org
The Great Muslim American Road Trip: Episode Screening and Discussion with Hosts Mona Haydar & Sebastian Robins
Mon., Feb. 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. | Join Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins, hosts of the PBS series The Great Muslim American Road Trip, in person at the East Lansing Public Library. Mona and Sebastian are a young Muslim American couple who recently journeyed along the iconic Route 66 in search of Muslim American history and identity. The event is free and open to the public.
wkar.org
Whitmer to reveal budget proposal, promises expansions on family programs, education
The day before Governor Gretchen Whitmer will roll out her proposed budget, she stopped by an early childhood center in Flint Tuesday to highlight her plans for expanded spending on family programs, pre-K services and schools. “We have families all across the state who need some more support, so that...
wkar.org
MSU Turkish Student Association fundraising for earthquake relief
Michigan State University’s Turkish Student Association is fundraising to support relief efforts in Turkey. The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria Monday has killed thousands of people. Many have been displaced by the disaster, and a rapid search is underway for people trapped in the rubble. Hasan Bayhan is...
wkar.org
Mid-Michigan automobile manufacturer to invest $16 million in Charlotte EV facility
A mid-Michigan based automobile manufacturing company is investing around $16 million dollars in its Charlotte facilities to ramp up electric vehicle production. The project is expected to create about 680 new jobs. The Shyft Group has had its headquarters in Charlotte since 1975. The company is upgrading facilities to produce...
wkar.org
‘Read by Grade Three’ reform on track for passage in the Senate
A bill to prevent Michigan third graders who struggle with reading from being held back could make it out of the Michigan Senate as soon as Wednesday. The state’s "Read by Grade Three" law currently keeps children—with a few exceptions—from advancing to the fourth grade if they don’t meet certain reading benchmarks through standardized testing or work samples.
wkar.org
Eaton County receives $1.5 million from opioid settlement
Eaton County is receiving $1.5 million in an opioid settlement from Meijer Incorporated, according to the agenda items from the county's commission meeting on February 6th. The settlement is part of a national lawsuit seeking to hold pharmacies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic. Last year, Meijer agreed to a $35 million settlement as part of a multi-district opioid litigation.
wkar.org
Sharing Every Voice
Mon Feb. 13 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | WKAR celebrates Black History Month with stories from our local community. Enjoy a half-hour special showcasing voices from the community featuring Witness 43 to MLK Assassination, Black Infant Mortality: The Societal Impact, and the spoken word of hip-hop artist Mama Sol.
wkar.org
Michigan House passes tax plan amid Republican shouts
After weeks of buildup, a Democrat-backed tax plan that’s been at the top of the party’s priority list has made it out of the Michigan House. Though the road has been far from smooth. The bill breaks down into four parts. One would phase out some taxes on...
wkar.org
East Lansing’s Beggar’s Banquet celebrating 50 years in business
One of East Lansing’s most beloved eateries is celebrating its 50th anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, Beggar’s Banquet is inviting customers and former employees to a reunion celebration Saturday. Beggar’s Banquet was first opened in the early 1970s by four best friends: Bob Adler, Christopher Blunt, Martin Richard...
wkar.org
State Democrats delay vote on priority tax plan
A planned vote by Michigan House Democratic leadership failed to materialize Wednesday as the majority party appeared to still be gathering enough support on a high-priority tax bill to push it on to the state Senate. The bill would phase out taxes on pension income and expand the state’s Earned...
Comments / 1