wkar.org

Ingham County to open new justice complex in Mason

Ingham County is opening a new justice complex in Mason. The building aims to streamline criminal justice operations and will house county jail inmates as well as the sheriff’s office and 55th district court. Voters approved a millage in 2018 to fund the nearly $80 million construction project. The...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wkar.org

MSU Multicultural Center construction to commence this spring

The announcement comes during Black History Month, a time to recognize the inequities and triumphs generations of African Americans in the U.S. have faced. Calls for a free-standing multicultural center on MSU’s campus date back to the civil rights movement when protests were sparked by the demands of Black students who called for increasing racial and ethnic minority representation on campus.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

New leader of Lansing's E.W. Sparrow Hospital named

Sparrow Health System is naming a new president to lead the E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Margaret Dimond will be the first woman to hold the position in the hospital’s 127-year history. She has a medical background that includes acute care, ambulatory and physician group experience. She also has...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Feb. 10, 2023 - Annie Patnaude | OFF THE RECORD

Raucous tax cut vote in the House. Guest: Annie Patnaude from Americans for Prosperity. The panel discusses a raucous tax cut vote in the Michigan House and much more. The guest is Annie Patnaude the Michigan state director of Americans for Prosperity. Jonathan Oosting, Zoe Clark and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Evening with the Governor 2022

Mon Feb. 13 at 9PM and Sun Feb. 19 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on the year in office with Anchor Tim Skubick. The campaign, the rhetoric and questions about her presidential aspirations, it's a rare opportunity for the governor and Off the Record anchor Tim Skubick to discuss her year in office in a relaxed format. Later in the show they are joined by Michigan First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

The Great Muslim American Road Trip: Episode Screening and Discussion with Hosts Mona Haydar & Sebastian Robins

Mon., Feb. 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. | Join Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins, hosts of the PBS series The Great Muslim American Road Trip, in person at the East Lansing Public Library. Mona and Sebastian are a young Muslim American couple who recently journeyed along the iconic Route 66 in search of Muslim American history and identity. The event is free and open to the public.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

MSU Turkish Student Association fundraising for earthquake relief

Michigan State University’s Turkish Student Association is fundraising to support relief efforts in Turkey. The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria Monday has killed thousands of people. Many have been displaced by the disaster, and a rapid search is underway for people trapped in the rubble. Hasan Bayhan is...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

‘Read by Grade Three’ reform on track for passage in the Senate

A bill to prevent Michigan third graders who struggle with reading from being held back could make it out of the Michigan Senate as soon as Wednesday. The state’s "Read by Grade Three" law currently keeps children—with a few exceptions—from advancing to the fourth grade if they don’t meet certain reading benchmarks through standardized testing or work samples.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Eaton County receives $1.5 million from opioid settlement

Eaton County is receiving $1.5 million in an opioid settlement from Meijer Incorporated, according to the agenda items from the county's commission meeting on February 6th. The settlement is part of a national lawsuit seeking to hold pharmacies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic. Last year, Meijer agreed to a $35 million settlement as part of a multi-district opioid litigation.
EATON COUNTY, MI
wkar.org

Sharing Every Voice

Mon Feb. 13 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | WKAR celebrates Black History Month with stories from our local community. Enjoy a half-hour special showcasing voices from the community featuring Witness 43 to MLK Assassination, Black Infant Mortality: The Societal Impact, and the spoken word of hip-hop artist Mama Sol.
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Michigan House passes tax plan amid Republican shouts

After weeks of buildup, a Democrat-backed tax plan that’s been at the top of the party’s priority list has made it out of the Michigan House. Though the road has been far from smooth. The bill breaks down into four parts. One would phase out some taxes on...
wkar.org

East Lansing’s Beggar’s Banquet celebrating 50 years in business

One of East Lansing’s most beloved eateries is celebrating its 50th anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, Beggar’s Banquet is inviting customers and former employees to a reunion celebration Saturday. Beggar’s Banquet was first opened in the early 1970s by four best friends: Bob Adler, Christopher Blunt, Martin Richard...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

State Democrats delay vote on priority tax plan

A planned vote by Michigan House Democratic leadership failed to materialize Wednesday as the majority party appeared to still be gathering enough support on a high-priority tax bill to push it on to the state Senate. The bill would phase out taxes on pension income and expand the state’s Earned...

