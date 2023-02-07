Sheriff: Suspect in Polk County mass shooting killed by Lakeland officer after carjacking woman
A man wanted in connection with a mass shooting in Polk County is dead after a carjacking and police chase.
Lakeland police said they were forced to shoot at 21-year-old Alex Greene after he carjacked a woman at a restaurant and drove toward officers.
Deputies said Greene then crashed into a nearby business and later died at the hospital.
Investigators believe Greene was among the four suspects who hurt 11 people in a drive-by shooting late last month.
Police are still looking for the other suspects.
