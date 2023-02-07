ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Sheriff: Suspect in Polk County mass shooting killed by Lakeland officer after carjacking woman

By James Tutten
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago

A man wanted in connection with a mass shooting in Polk County is dead after a carjacking and police chase.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Lakeland police said they were forced to shoot at 21-year-old Alex Greene after he carjacked a woman at a restaurant and drove toward officers.

Watch Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s full news conference here:

Deputies said Greene then crashed into a nearby business and later died at the hospital.

Original report: 11 injured in Lakeland shooting, suspects still at large, police say

Investigators believe Greene was among the four suspects who hurt 11 people in a drive-by shooting late last month.

Police are still looking for the other suspects.

Watch: ‘She’s a strong little girl’: Polk County deputies find newborn baby on a hill, wrapped in a blanket

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faxQa_0kfIsRMv00

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Osceola deputies ID man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Deputies identified the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as 26-year-old Trace Woxberg, and the woman as 19-year-old Hanna Riggins. A medical examiner revealed she died from blunt force trauma.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
hernandosun.com

Hit-and-run incident leads to drug bust

A hit-and-run traffic incident resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple drug-related charges. He is also wanted in Hillsborough County on similar charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). According to an HCSO posting, at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 3, deputies responded to the...
SPRING HILL, FL
truecrimedaily

Fla. man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend days after double murder acquittal

TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- Police have arrested a 25-year-old man they believe is responsible for fatally shooting a 22-year-old pregnant woman as her young son slept in the car. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Tampa Police announced they arrested Billy Adams nine days after Alana Sims was found dead with "upper body trauma" on the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in New Tampa. Police said Adams was "known to the victim."
TAMPA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
133K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy