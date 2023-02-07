Choose Clumpies' next ice cream flavor
Have an idea for the next greatest ice cream flavor?
Clumpies wants to hear it . The local ice cream shop is asking for Chattanoogans’ suggestions to create its next seasonal flavor.
Now through Monday, Feb. 20 , you can submit your ideas through Clumpies’ online suggestion box . The Clumpies team will then narrow the suggestions down to four ideas and create limited run “test batches” to serve on Friday, Feb. 24. The public will vote on the four flavors, and the winner gets a spot on the spring menu.
If you don’t see us in your inbox tomorrow, it’s because we’re dedicating all of our time to coming up with the best flavor combinations . 🤷
Clumpies wants to hear it . The local ice cream shop is asking for Chattanoogans’ suggestions to create its next seasonal flavor.
Now through Monday, Feb. 20 , you can submit your ideas through Clumpies’ online suggestion box . The Clumpies team will then narrow the suggestions down to four ideas and create limited run “test batches” to serve on Friday, Feb. 24. The public will vote on the four flavors, and the winner gets a spot on the spring menu.
If you don’t see us in your inbox tomorrow, it’s because we’re dedicating all of our time to coming up with the best flavor combinations . 🤷
Comments / 0