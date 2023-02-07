ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Busch releases statement on arrest in Mexico after discovery of firearm

 3 days ago
NASCAR star Kyle Busch was arrested at the Cancun Airport last month after a firearm was discovered in his luggage, according to Channel 9′s partners at the Charlotte Observer .

Busch and his family were returning from a family vacation when the firearm was discovered. On Monday, Busch released a statement on Twitter about the incident.

“In late January, Samantha and I enjoyed a several day vacation in Mexico,” Busch wrote. “When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”

Per the report from the Observer, Busch was found with a .38 caliber handgun and hollow tip ammunition in his luggage.

Busch added the discovery led to his detainment and said he was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a gun into the country. Busch said he fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.

