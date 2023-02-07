ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TX

Local power plant workers hospitalized after exposure to 'undetermined' chemical

By Joel Leal, Paige Ellenberger
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
Four power plant workers in Robertson County were hospitalized yesterday after being exposed to an undetermined chemical, officials said.

This Monday, multiple Robertson County agencies were dispatched to the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin on reports of exposure to a chemical release.

According to Robertson County EMS, two of the four workers had to be transported via air to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Operated by Luminant - a subsidiary of Vistra Energy - the company said they are currently leading their own investigation, officials said.

Robertson County Emergency Management Coordinator Erik Maiorano said the company is looking into "what exactly occurred and what was released."

The Irving-based company said in a statement that medical assistance was called "when a few contractors complained of various symptoms."

The company also said the four workers were treated on-site as well.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

Community Policy