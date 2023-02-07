Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Boots & BBQ event benefits The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boots & BBQ is one of The Arts Council’s annual fundraisers that offers a fun afternoon of music, art, and entertainment. The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 4180 Highway 6 South in College Station. Lunch will...
Black History Month: Entrepreneurs share career journeys
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Every day is a fashion show & the world is your runway.” That’s the motto at Hair With A Twist Boutique in Bryan. It has everything from women’s clothing to accessories and handbags. The owner, Dreka Lynn, is going into her second...
Love is in the air in Bryan this Valentine’s Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Valentine’s Day treat your special someone to a date night they’ll never forget. Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan joined The Three to share some of their top Valentine’s Day activities. If you’re looking for food and drinks, you can spend the evening...
Texas A&M Spring Concert Series kicks off tonight
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - MSC Town Hall and the Texas A&M President’s Office is kicking off the first concert of the 2023 Spring Concert Series. Starting Friday, you can sit front row to enjoy a variety of musical acts and it’s all free of charge. Friday night’s concert will start with folk music band, Beatnik Bandits from Austin, Texas.
Habitat for Humanity partners with United Way for mission of providing homes to Brazos Valley families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds of families now have a safe home in Bryan-College Station after working with Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity is just one of the organizations that benefit from a partnership with the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Through this partnership, they impact families like Christian...
Imagine the Impact: Books and a Blanket
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Books and a Blanket, a United Way Early Literacy Program is just one of many programs the United Way of the Brazos Valley sponsors. The organization makes sure children grow up in homes with books, so they have access to reading material. It also encourages parents to interact with their children through reading and education.
Hospice Brazos Valley: Bringing Las Vegas to BCS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospice Brazos Valley is bringing Las Vegas to Bryan-College Station with Hospice Happening. The event will be full of fun opportunities to bid and win cash, but you’ll also be supporting local hospice patients and families. “We have been providing hospice care for over 30...
MS 150 returning to Aggieland, kicks off fundraising season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The MS 150 is coming back to College Station, with Aggie Park and Kyle Field marking the end of the 100+ mile bike ride. This event raises money and awareness for multiple sclerosis, one of the largest MS fundraisers in the nation. This impacts research that helps those suffering.
Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From walking the hall of Bryan High to taking selfies with the President, George Lee Jr., also known as Conscious Lee, has been using his platform to transform the way we see the world every day. Lee was named YouTube Content Creator Choice of The Year...
Treat of the Day: JROTC Marksmanship Teams win big at competition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams that competed in a 5-round competition in Houston. The competition started in October and finished with the final event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The varsity team received 2nd place out of eight other teams in the competition. The...
Ride for a cure at the Texas MS 150
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas MS 150 is set to raise $10 million dollars to fund cutting-edge research with the goal to finally find a cure for multiple sclerosis. The National MS Society is the largest private funder of MS research. Linda Bates, President of the South Central branch of MS 150, says the funds raised at the MS 150 have made a substantial impact in the fight to end MS.
OPAS offers two shows next week
College STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two big shows are coming to OPAS in February. Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group will perform Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M. The pared-down version of his Large Band brings together a collection of world-renowned musicians, spotlighting string...
Enjoy a slice of the big city on National Pizza Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s hard to have a bad day when you’re enjoying a slice of pepperoni pizza from Champion Pizza. On this National Pizza Day, The Three stopped by the shop in College Station to talk to owner and founder, Hakki Akdeniz, and to try a few slices of their own.
Eat, shop, and have a blast at the Glitz, Glam, and Gifts Festival this spring
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars now for the Glitz, Glam, and Gifts Grimes County Food Truck Festival!. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1st at the Roans Prairie Community Center and this is an event you won’t want to miss. Event...
Rare fogbow captured in the Brazos Valley Thursday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whenever the sun meets water droplets at the right time of day, it is sure to catch the eye and have people reaching into their pockets for a cell phone to snap a picture. When it is a sunset, you are likely to see a rainbow. What happens when the light meets those water droplets just right on a foggy morning? While super rare, a phenomenon commonly called a fogbow can form.
TAMU Art Galleries hosting Pal-entine’s Day event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Want to travel to Venice without leaving Aggieland? Now is your chance at the University Art Galleries at Texas A&M. An American in Venice: James McNeill Whistler and His Legacy is currently on display until April 2 at the Forsyth Learning Gallery in the Memorial Student Center.
Six dads fundraise new fatherhood inspired book
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of six dads created created a new book that aims to set an example of what it means to be a good dad. “Village Wisdom,” was started by co-author John Christensen and features over 350 pages of 30 daily prompts with reflections by each of the six dads involved in its creation. Each prompt includes questions meant to deepen relationships between fathers and their kids.
College Station proposes sewage line crossing in Bryan historic neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A heated meeting between the City of College Station and residents from Bryan previewed just what’s to come as a neighborhood fights a sewage line project. College Station is looking to finish a four-phase sewer line project, in order to connect the growing Northgate...
Porters Dining + Butcher adds patio concept, Porters Backyard
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Porters Dining + Butcher now has a new addition, Porters Backyard. It overlooks the Century Square green space and offers a casual, family-friendly atmosphere with an approachable menu serving its own twist of comfort food. “Porters is typically known for our white tablecloths, higher-end experience,” director...
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tryke
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tryke is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Feb. 10. This chill pup is named Tryke because he has three legs. He came to the shelter after being hit by a car. The accident hasn’t slowed Tryke down, but he’ll need a little bit of extra care from his new family.
