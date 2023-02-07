BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whenever the sun meets water droplets at the right time of day, it is sure to catch the eye and have people reaching into their pockets for a cell phone to snap a picture. When it is a sunset, you are likely to see a rainbow. What happens when the light meets those water droplets just right on a foggy morning? While super rare, a phenomenon commonly called a fogbow can form.

