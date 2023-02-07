Read full article on original website
Related
New Data Shows Roche's Vabysmo Improves Vision, Retinal Fluid In Retinal Disorder
Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) announced new data from two global phase 3 studies, BALATON and COMINO, evaluating Vabysmo (faricimab) in macular edema due to branch and central retinal vein occlusion (BRVO and CRVO) at 24 weeks. The studies showed that treatment with Vabysmo resulted in early and sustained improvement in vision, meeting the primary endpoint of non-inferior visual acuity gains compared to treatment with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) Eyelea (aflibercept). Vabysmo also showed rapid and robust drying of retinal fluid from baseline, as measured by a reduction in central subfield thickness. The safety profile of Vabysmo was consistent with previous trials. A secondary endpoint showed that Vabysmo achieved rapid and robust drying of retinal fluid from baseline. Additionally, both studies showed that more Vabysmo patients had an absence of blood vessel leakage in the retina compared to aflibercept patients, as seen in a pre-specified exploratory endpoint. The studies are ongoing, and data from weeks 24 to 72 will assess the potential of Vabysmo to extend dosing intervals up to every four months. Price Action: RHHBY shares are down 1.25% at $37.89 on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Incyte's Oral JAK Inhibitor Shows Durable Efficacy, Safety At One Year In Skin Disorder
Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) announced new 52-week results from a Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of povorcitinib (formerly INCB54707), an oral JAK1 inhibitor, in adult patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). The study previously met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that at Week 16 – patients receiving povorcitinib once daily (QD) had significantly greater decreases from baseline in Abscess and Inflammatory Nodule (AN) count versus placebo. Related: Incyte Q4 Earnings Beat Street View, But Guidance Is Conservative Says Analyst. Results at Week 52, which include the 36-week open-label extension period during which all patients received povorcitinib 75 mg QD, show that average efficacy was sustained for all treatment arms following the switch to povorcitinib 75 mg QD. Povorcitinib also demonstrated durable efficacy at Week 52 in high-threshold outcomes, as evidenced by 22-29% of patients achieving HS Clinical Response 100 (HiSCR100). Price Action: INCY shares are down 0.98% at $80.44 on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Bristol Myers-2seventy Partnered Abecma Cuts Risk Of Disease Progression, Death By 51% In Pretreated Myeloma Patients
Bristol-Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) and 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT) announced the first publication and presentation of results from the KarMMa-3 Phase 3 study evaluating Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) in The New England Journal of Medicine. The study compared Abecma with standard combination regimens in adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma after two to four prior lines of therapy. At a median follow-up of 18.6 months, Abecma demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with standard regimens, with a median PFS of 13.3 months vs. 4.4 months, representing a 51% reduction in risk of disease progression or death. The overall response rate...
Alameda Research Wallets Reactivate, Transfer Millions In FTX Tokens, Sparking Community Concern
The crypto community was taken by surprise Tuesday when wallets associated with the now-bankrupt Alameda Research were once again active, transferring millions of dollars in FTX FTT/USD tokens. The source of these funds and how they were accessed has become a major point of concern, causing many to question the...
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Why Are Creative Medical Shares Soaring Today?
Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc CELZ has received Institutional Review Board approval to proceed with its Clinical Trial for Type 1 Diabetes with its CELZ-201 cell therapy. The FDA had previously cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug application within 30 days from submission. The company believes that CELZ-201 leverages a...
FDA AdComm Votes In Favor Of GSK's Jemperli Single Arm Trial Plan For Rectal Cancer Setting
The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee backed GSK plc's (NYSE: GSK) proposed single-arm trials to gain accelerated approval of its PD-1 inhibitor Jemperli in a rare subtype of locally advanced rectal cancer. The Advisory Committee voted 8-5 to support GSK's proposal, which includes a single-arm trial of mismatch repair-deficient (MMR-deficient) or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) rectal cancer. The proposed overall clinical development program will consist of two single-arm trials, including: A single-center trial that will enroll 30 patients A proposed multicenter trial that will enroll 100 patients. Related: FDA Grants Complete Approval For GSK's Jemperli For Endometrial Cancer. GSK is initiating a global, open-label, phase 2 trial to investigate the efficacy and safety...
Cube Psytech To Buy Psychedelics Company With Data On 200 Species Of Mushrooms
Canadian biopharma psychedelics company Cube Psytech Holdings agreed to acquire Translational Life Sciences (TLS). Cube will issue about 50% of its outstanding shares, warrants and options to shareholders, directors and employees of TLS in exchange for 100% of its outstanding share capital. This will result in TLS's acquiring one-third of the share capital in Cube. The deal is contingent on a private placement or another financing of a minimum of $1.5 (CA$2) million. See Also: A New Way Of Delivering MDMA? Awakn And Tech Partner Are Set To Study Viability At the moment, the company has initiated a private placement to issue up to...
Eliem Pauses Development On Depression Drug, Lays Off 55% Workforce
Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELYM) announced reprioritizing its pipeline to focus on its high potential preclinical Kv7.2/3 program (Kv7 Program) and the development of its lead Kv7.2/3 candidate, ETX-123. Kv7.2/3 is a target with clinical validation in epilepsy and pain, with further potential in depression disorders. Eliem has identified multiple Kv7.2/3 modulators in a novel and highly differentiated chemical space, and its lead candidate, ETX-123, has demonstrated favorable potency, selectivity, and in vivo anticonvulsant activity. The company plans to commence a first-in-human Phase 1 trial in the first half of 2024. The company will pause all further development of ETX-155, a GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator neuroactive...
Ford Chief Highlights Transparent Goals and Performance Yardsticks For Employees, Cost Cuts For Better Supply Chain Management
Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley shared working to simplify goals and performance metrics for employees in a virtual town-hall meeting. Farley emphasized more transparent ways to help individual workers understand what they need to do to contribute to the car maker's overarching objectives to accomplish broader goals like supply-chain management and quality, the Wall Street Journal reports. Farley expressed the need to deepen its cost-cutting actions on an earnings call as inefficiencies in specific departments made the company lag behind its competitors. Ford eyed slashing over $3 billion in costs it previously sought to trim by mid-decade. Ford posted disappointing results in the...
Halo Collective Expands Portfolio Of Genetics And Cannabis Strains In Oregon
Halo Collective Inc. (OTCQB: HCANF) (NEO:HALO) (FSE:A9K0) announced the expansion of the company's cannabis genetics and strain portfolio, specifically within its Oregon operations. "We're proud to announce this expansion of our product line, which reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," stated Katie Field, CEO of Halo Collective. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continue innovation within the industry and we're confident that our customers will love the new strains we have to offer." The company has added the following strains and genetics to their portfolio: Lemon Verzace Rainbow Belts Trap Smoothie Power Animals Sugar Cherry Sherbert This variety of strains, includes an indica...
Psychedelic API Market To Reach $6.1B By 2033 Boosted By LSD: New Analysis
The psychedelic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market, currently estimated at $1.6 billion, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 13.2% over the next ten years and be worth $6.1 billion by the end of 2033. That's according to Persistence Market Research’s latest study, conducted by a team of experts in management, medicine and engineering. “Increasing cGMP practices, growth in the pharmaceutical API manufacturing industry and increasing research on the impact of psychedelics on mental health are factors propelling the global market,” stated a Persistence Market Research analyst. See Also: Morgan Stanley Reports On Psychedelics - A Potential Long-Term Investment Portfolio For An...
HEXO Increases Production Of Its Straight Edge Pre-Rolls And Launches Enhanced Inhalation Technology
HEXO Corp. HEXO HEXO has successfully completed the expansion of its straight edge pre-roll production capacity at the company’s Fenwick, Ontario site and will be launching a proprietary inhalation technology, intended to improve the cannabis experience. The development allows HEXO to increase its straight edge pre-roll production capacity, accelerating...
DMT VS. Psilocybin: Are We All Experiencing The Same Trip?
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. DMT and psilocybin are both powerful elements of Mother Nature's alchemy, but do they offer an identical journey? Let’s explore to find out. Have you ever found yourself wondering about the differences between DMT and psilocybin? If so, join the growing crowd of people captivated by these powerful hallucinogens as they explore their psychedelic powers. Both DMT and psilocybin have been gaining popularity in recent years as people seek to expand their minds for self-discovery, healing, and spiritual exploration; but just what is it that makes them unique from...
Infant Exposure To Cannabis, Opioids Is 10 Times Higher In This State Vs. National Rate
About one in eight children born in West Virginia (between 2020 and 2022) had in-utero exposure to cannabis, opioids, or stimulants (alcohol and tobacco), a new study shows. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor at West Virginia University Health Sciences, explained that the study's results were 10 times higher than the national rates.
