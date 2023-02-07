Read full article on original website
Nickel And Mining It: General Motors Could Soon Own A Stake In This Tesla Metals Supplier
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has dominated the EV sub-sector of the automotive industry for years. Among the items that may have helped Tesla most are its vertical integration and maintaining control over the supply of materials. One of its key suppliers is the subject of an investment from a rival. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have risen over 80% year-to-date in 2023. Part of the momentum in shares came from the company’s earnings report and guidance for vehicle growth. In order to hit vehicle growth, Tesla needs to maintain supply of metals and minerals used for EV batteries. As the market...
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Alameda Research Wallets Reactivate, Transfer Millions In FTX Tokens, Sparking Community Concern
The crypto community was taken by surprise Tuesday when wallets associated with the now-bankrupt Alameda Research were once again active, transferring millions of dollars in FTX FTT/USD tokens. The source of these funds and how they were accessed has become a major point of concern, causing many to question the...
Did You Know The Uber CEO Is An Undercover Uber Driver? He Drives This EV And Has A 5-Star Rating
If you've ever used Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to get around in northern California, there's a chance Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was behind the wheel of the vehicle that picked you up. What To Know: Khosrowshahi took the helm of Uber in 2017 to clean up the mess left behind by founder Travis Kalanick. To better understand the business, he got behind the wheel of his Tesla, put on a mask and began wheeling around the streets of San Francisco. "When I joined, I hadn't talked to that many drivers, I hadn't driven myself," Khosrowshahi said Wednesday (Jan. 18) in an interview at the World Economic Forum aired on...
Ford Chief Highlights Transparent Goals and Performance Yardsticks For Employees, Cost Cuts For Better Supply Chain Management
Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley shared working to simplify goals and performance metrics for employees in a virtual town-hall meeting. Farley emphasized more transparent ways to help individual workers understand what they need to do to contribute to the car maker's overarching objectives to accomplish broader goals like supply-chain management and quality, the Wall Street Journal reports. Farley expressed the need to deepen its cost-cutting actions on an earnings call as inefficiencies in specific departments made the company lag behind its competitors. Ford eyed slashing over $3 billion in costs it previously sought to trim by mid-decade. Ford posted disappointing results in the...
Rolling Paper Co. Gets Injunction From Fed. Court: No More False Claims And Imaginary Charitable Foundations
Republic Brands, a distributor of rolling papers and smoking accessories, has obtained a permanent injunction in a federal lawsuit against defendant HBI International requiring HBI to cease making claims about its RAW Organic Hemp rolling papers. On January 31, 2023, the United States District Court for the Northern District of...
