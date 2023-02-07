Read full article on original website
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Akron Pizza Fest confirms it will return, though shifting location
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Organizers announced the fourth Akron Pizza Fest is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The fest is moving temporarily because of construction at Lock 3 downtown. This year, events will be held just north of the site in the parking lot bordering Bowery Street and the Akron Civic Theatre.
Brewery cancels drag story hour after threats
WADSWORTH, Ohio – Wadsworth Brewing Co. has canceled a scheduled drag story hour because of threats. The show, set for Saturday, March 11, was a fundraiser for a non-profit that supports LGBTQ+ people. Ernie Joy and Ericha Fryfogle-Joy run the brewery. This week, they posted on the brewery’s Facebook...
Noble Library branch to close in April for yearlong renovation: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The word has been out for a while that the Noble Library branch in Cleveland Heights is about to get a lot bigger -- about twice its current size. With more size at its disposal, Heights Libraries plans to expand and broaden the services it provides to residents of the Noble neighborhood and surrounding communities in the northeastern section of Cleveland Heights.
Ministry, Buddy Guy and Death Grips book Cleveland dates, plus the lowdown on a great week of local live music: Malcolm X Abram
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The spring and summer concert calendar is filling up fast as artists, booking agents, venues, and festivals all work to get their stuff together to ensure their treks crisscrossing through the states will reach the most folks and generates the most cash. We could play the annual...
From soundtrack to storytelling, ‘Black Caesar’ deserves our appreciation, 50 years after its release: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I feel wistful whenever I hear people mention the films that defined the blaxploitation genre. No better film exists from that period than “Shaft,” although some folk might argue “Super Fly” was better. I would be one of those people. But a...
Akron Home and Garden Show set for Feb. 17-19 at John S. Knight Center
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Home and Garden Show is scheduled for Feb. 17-19 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. The show features more than 120 exhibitors and advice from industry experts to help attendees with their renovation, decoration and landscaping projects. The show’s Carter Lumber Stage will feature industry professionals who will share information about design, color and home trends, according to the event website. Additional expert talks will cover topics such as wallcoverings, upcycling and lighting.
Brenda Frazier aims to keep Cleveland’s Winery at Chateau Hough a thriving, positive force in neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off the beaten path in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, sits a ¾-acre lot with 13 rows of meticulously trimmed and tied grapevines and a micro-winery. Bonded in 2019, the Winery at Chateau Hough was the brainchild of the late community activist and writer Mansfield Frazier.
Wajiku ‘Wawa’ Gatheru to speak about environmental justice at BW: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Giving a voice to those most adversely impacted by the global climate crisis is a calling and a mission for environmental justice warrior, Rhodes Scholar and founder of Black Girl Environmentalist Wajiku “Wawa” Gatheru. As part of Baldwin Wallace University’s “The Enduring Questions: The Mark...
People’s Community Church celebrates 50th anniversary: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Starting a new church from the ground up is a daunting task. Ilona Hudson and Winnie West called it “scary.”. Trummie and Ilona Hudson and Dwight and Winnie West were among the five couples who founded People’s Community Church in 1973. The others were the Rev. Hezekiah Ford, Carolyn Ford, Booker and Juanita Collins, and Leo and Wilma Norris.
Documentary film cobbles together history of Medina’s Porter Shoe Repair shop
MEDINA, Ohio -- You could say that local documentarian Miles Reed has put his heart and soul -- or maybe sole -- into his newest film, about Medina’s Porter family and their shoe repair business. Reed -- a local historian, writer and filmmaker -- presented “The Story of a...
One of the oldest clubs in America for women reinventing itself in Akron
The Akron Woman’s City Club is a place of friendship and philanthropy, and on Wednesday, members marked its centennial celebration.
Dunlap's Corner Bar in Clark-Fulton Reopens With New Ownership and Fresh Programming
The goal is to host nightly live entertainment by March
medinacountylife.com
Upcoming Hotel Medina to Bring Flair To The Square
From a valet service to a rooftop lounge, up and down, Hotel Medina will have everything you need for a good night stay in a historical town. Hopefully opening in Autumn of 2024, Hotel Medina is a place you’ll want to stay. “I thought there was a need to...
Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding
MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
We’re accepting fish fry submissions for our 2023 guide
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Our fish fry guide launches in less than two weeks. Our weekly listing is for non-profit fish frys only. Churches, schools, VFW halls, clubs and other groups are welcome to submit information, but we aren’t accepting ones from restaurants. We will include details on frys...
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
Powerful ‘sextortion’ documentary seeks to draw attention to dangers
BEREA, Ohio -- Though widely publicized, a showing of the 2022 documentary “Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” was seen by a disappointingly small audience at the free Feb. 6 screening at Berea-Midpark High School. Only 60 people or so -- a majority of them law enforcement representatives, local agency...
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
