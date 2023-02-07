ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 Logs Weekly Loss As Investors Digest Latest Fed Chair Commentary

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) lost 0.43% this week as fourth-quarter earnings numbers continue to underwhelm. On Friday, the University of Michigan reported U.S. consumer sentiment increased 2.3% on a monthly basis in February and is now up 5.7% from a year ago. Consumers' median expected year-ahead inflation rate also ticked higher from 3.9% in January to 4.2% in February. In remarks to the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said U.S. disinflation "has begun" but reiterated that it will take some time for the pricing environment to fully normalize. “If we continue to get,...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Xi Jinping Has 'Enormous Problems,' Says Biden, Including 'An Economy That Is Not Functioning Very Well'

A day after saying the U.S. is seeking competition with China, not conflict, President Joe Biden said his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, has "enormous problems." What Happened: In an interview with PBS NewsHour, after delivering his State of the Union address to the joint chambers of the U.S. Congress, Biden said Beijing was constrained in its ability to confront Washington by the need to protect international trade and that Xi himself is in an unenviable position.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks

President Biden ripped Republicans during his State of the Union address for efforts to use the nation’s debt ceiling as leverage to extract spending cuts from Democrats. “Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage, I get it, unless I agree to their economic plans,” Biden said Tuesday night as the White…
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
