Peter Schiff Slams Inflation Reduction Act: 'Biden Knows Nothing About True State Of The Union'
Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, believes the Inflation Reduction Act will not do much in reining in price hikes but may, in turn, cause higher inflation. "The only way the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce #inflation is if it’s repealed. The act will result...
S&P 500 Logs Weekly Loss As Investors Digest Latest Fed Chair Commentary
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) lost 0.43% this week as fourth-quarter earnings numbers continue to underwhelm. On Friday, the University of Michigan reported U.S. consumer sentiment increased 2.3% on a monthly basis in February and is now up 5.7% from a year ago. Consumers' median expected year-ahead inflation rate also ticked higher from 3.9% in January to 4.2% in February. In remarks to the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said U.S. disinflation "has begun" but reiterated that it will take some time for the pricing environment to fully normalize. “If we continue to get,...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Xi Jinping Has 'Enormous Problems,' Says Biden, Including 'An Economy That Is Not Functioning Very Well'
A day after saying the U.S. is seeking competition with China, not conflict, President Joe Biden said his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, has "enormous problems." What Happened: In an interview with PBS NewsHour, after delivering his State of the Union address to the joint chambers of the U.S. Congress, Biden said Beijing was constrained in its ability to confront Washington by the need to protect international trade and that Xi himself is in an unenviable position.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Putin 'Already Lost Ukraine,' Says Biden: 'He Thought...He'd Get A Welcome' By Invading
U.S. President Joe Biden said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has "already lost Ukraine." What Happened: In an interview with PBS NewsHour after delivering the State of the Union address, Biden said, "There's no way that Putin is going to be able to — he's already lost Ukraine."
Neither Trump Nor Biden, Elon Musk Wants A 2024 Presidential Candidate Who Isn't '8000 Years Old'
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said in May last year that President Joe Biden is mistaken in thinking he was elected to “transform the country.”. What Happened: The entrepreneur tweeted that Biden was elected because “everyone just wanted less drama.”. Although Musk said he thinks a “less divisive...
President Joe Biden's Walk Mocked After State of the Union Address
"I love how the entire country is supposed to pretend that how Biden walks isn't at all a big deal," wrote conservative commentator Jesse Kelly.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
President Biden ripped Republicans during his State of the Union address for efforts to use the nation’s debt ceiling as leverage to extract spending cuts from Democrats. “Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage, I get it, unless I agree to their economic plans,” Biden said Tuesday night as the White…
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Elon Musk Jumps Into Action As Senator's Twitter Suspension Over Hunting Photo Causes Uproar
Twitter CEO Elon Musk says the social media platform’s policy against “showing blood in profile pic” is being fixed. What Happened: Musk’s comments were made in response to a post by a user that shared the news that Sen. Steve Daines’ (R-MT) account was suspended due to his cover photo showing him and his wife hunting.
Putin Strategizing New Offensive, Says Ukraine National Security Chief: 'They Need...Something To Show Before Their People'
Ukraine‘s national security chief said Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a new offensive in northeastern Kharkiv or southern Zaporizhzhia regions. What Happened: Oleksiy Danilov said Ukraine expects Russia to broaden its war offensive with a big push as Feb. 24 — the first anniversary of the invasion — approaches.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Biden Seeks 'Competition, Not Conflict' With Xi Jinping: 'If China Threatens Our Sovereignty, We Will Act'
President Joe Biden on Tuesday once again reiterated that he is seeking "competition" and "not conflict" with China. What Happened: Biden standing before the joint chambers of the U.S. Congress, in his State of the Union address, said that he has made it clear to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, that "we seek competition, not conflict."
Xi Jinping Rejects 'Westernization,' Says 'Chinese-Style Modernization' More Efficient Than Capitalism
Chinese President Xi Jinping rejected any need to "westernize" and told officials that China must find a way to modernize that is both more efficient than capitalism and better protects social justice. What Happened: Xi, in a speech to senior officials — including all the other members of the Standing...
