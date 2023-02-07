ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Parks Recreation offers free public skating

By Ben Mitchell
 3 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield Recreation Program and the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires have teamed up to offer a free public skating opportunity on February 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Free skating will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires, located at 16 Melville Street.

The first 100 people will receive free admission and free skate rentals (limited size availability). For more information, contact Becky Manship, Recreation & Special Events Coordinator, at (413) 499-9371 or email parks@cityofpittsfield.org.

