Las Vegas police search for man wanted for battery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery. According to police, Cleveland Dale is wanted for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is described as a 41-year-old man, 5'7", 195 pounds, with black...
1 man dead, 1 dog injured following stabbing at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead and one dog is injured following a stabbing at a Las Vegas park Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to Las...
Man dead after shooting in northeast valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a residence in the northeast valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 2000 block of Loz Feliz near Lake Mead Blvd and Hollywood Blvd around 4:03 p.m. on Friday.
Police: Las Vegas teenager accused of shooting intoxicated 17-year-old after house party in east valley
A Las Vegas teenager is accused of shooting another teenager after an altercation in the southeast valley, according to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Las Vegas police arrest man for murder in woman’s fentanyl overdose death
Las Vegas police arrested a Henderson man in connection with a woman’s overdose death last year, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Three people sought in string of robberies around Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for three people responsible for a string of robberies around the Las Vegas valley recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say two people have used weapons to rob four different businesses in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson in the last week.
Richland Triple Shooting Suspect Caught in Las Vegas
(Las Vegas, NV) -- The suspect wanted in a deadly triple shooting in Richland has been caught in Las Vegas. Michael Reep had escaped the Richland Police several days ago by ramming two police cruisers with his car and blasting across a neighbors lawn along Venus Court. He was located...
Investigation underway for armed robbery at pharmacy in west valley, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating an armed robbery at a pharmacy in the west valley. On Wednesday, LVMPD reported to the 3200 block of Buffalo Drive near Desert Inn Road at around 7:30 pm after reports of a robbery. LVMPD said...
Las Vegas Muay Thai community mourns loss of coach during tragic incident
On Monday, 31-year-old Anthony Greggory Castrejon, died from his injuries after being hit with a metal pipe twice in the head. North Las Vegas police said 19-year-old Miguel Rosas-Gonzalez and 23-year-old Jose Rosas-Gonzalez are facing charges that will likely change after Castrejon's death.
Fire tears through apartment units in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a couple of apartment units in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department could be seen spraying a building on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The fire appeared to have damaged at least two units...
Brothers face charges in North Las Vegas beating, leading to man’s death
Police arrested two Las Vegas men after a man was hit over the head with a metal pole in North Las Vegas, according to an arrest report
Clark County reflects on 42nd anniversary of deadly Las Vegas Hilton fire
Las Vegas (KSNV) — February 10 marks 42 years since a fire at the Las Vegas Hilton that killed eight people, injured more than 200 and was labeled the second deadliest hotel fire in Las Vegas. The fire happened in 1981, only three months after the massive fire at...
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
Las Vegas police investigate pharmacy robbery at west valley CVS
Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a CVS in the west Las Vegas valley.
‘He fell into the knife,’ Las Vegas man accused of fatal stabbing claims self-defense
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas man accused of a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday morning claimed the victim “fell into the knife,” according to the arrest report by the North Las Vegas Police Department. North Las Vegas police officers were called to a shopping center...
Las Vegas man accused of stealing inventory scanners worth thousands from multiple Smith's stores
A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing multiple inventory scanners from six Smith’s grocery stores across the valley over several months, according to an arrest report. Thomas Ward is facing six counts of burglary of a business and six counts of grand larceny, documents showed. Las Vegas man...
17-year-old booked on count of open murder for shooting in east valley
Las Vegas police said they took a 17-year-old suspect into custody on one count of open murder for a shooting that happened in the east valley early February.
North Las Vegas police search 2 crime scenes after man found shot
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was shot and injured in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, police said. It happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of W Washburn Rd., near Washburn and Camino Al Norte. When officers arrived they found a man believed to be in his 30s who was suffering […]
UPDATE: Man shot, killed at apartment complex in Las Vegas west valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a homicide at an apartment complex after a man was found shot and later died in the Las Vegas Lakes area on Monday afternoon. The incident took place at the 8600 block of Starboard near Durango south of Sahara at approximately 2:29 p.m. Metro police officers with the Summerlin […]
Las Vegas police identify suspect involved in 2 cold case investigations from 1990
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has identified the man linked to two cold case murders from 1990. Detectives say Eddie George Snowden Jr. was identified in the sexual assaults and deaths of 31-year-old Lori Ann Perera and 35-year-old Pearl "Pinkie" Wilson Ingram. Perera's...
