Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for man wanted for battery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery. According to police, Cleveland Dale is wanted for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is described as a 41-year-old man, 5'7", 195 pounds, with black...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 man dead, 1 dog injured following stabbing at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead and one dog is injured following a stabbing at a Las Vegas park Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dead after shooting in northeast valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a residence in the northeast valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 2000 block of Loz Feliz near Lake Mead Blvd and Hollywood Blvd around 4:03 p.m. on Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Three people sought in string of robberies around Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for three people responsible for a string of robberies around the Las Vegas valley recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say two people have used weapons to rob four different businesses in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson in the last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
610KONA

Richland Triple Shooting Suspect Caught in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas, NV) -- The suspect wanted in a deadly triple shooting in Richland has been caught in Las Vegas. Michael Reep had escaped the Richland Police several days ago by ramming two police cruisers with his car and blasting across a neighbors lawn along Venus Court. He was located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire tears through apartment units in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a couple of apartment units in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department could be seen spraying a building on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The fire appeared to have damaged at least two units...
LAS VEGAS, NV

