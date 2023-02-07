Read full article on original website
Related
FinWise Bank Announces Appointment of Robert Keil as SVP, Chief Fintech Officer
FinWise Bank, a subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, is proud to announce the addition of Robert Keil as Senior Vice President and Chief Fintech Officer, reporting to James Noone. Keil will be responsible for supporting existing customers, business line strategy, and growth initiatives within the bank’s Strategic Programs line of business.
SUMA Wealth Acquires Reel and Names Former CEO Daniela Corrente as Chief Strategy and Business Officer
SUMA Wealth, the category-creating financial technology company devoted to increasing prosperity, opportunity, and financial inclusion for young U.S. Latinos, announced its acquisition of savings and personal finance platform, Reel. As part of the merger, Reel Co-Founder and CEO Daniela Corrente will become a part of SUMA’s executive suite as Chief...
John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank
John Woods has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Zenus Bank, the U.S. Bank that allows people and businesses around the world to open a true U.S. bank account without the need to be a U.S. citizen or resident. In the newly created position, John will take responsibility for...
AdvicePay Launches Executive Search for a New CEO
AdvicePay, the leading platform for processing payments and overseeing compliance of fee-for-service financial planning, announced today that the firm has initiated a CEO search to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. Current CEO and co-founder of AdvicePay, Alan Moore, will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board, alongside co-founder Michael Kitces and independent Board member Yves-Marc Courtines, and help lead the transition to a new CEO. Currently, Moore splits his time as CEO of two Inc. 5000 fastest-growing businesses, and in order to continue driving AdvicePay’s rapid growth, the fee-for-service payments and compliance platform is seeking a new full-time CEO to drive its ongoing growth with large enterprises.
President and CEO Dan Schulman Announces Intention to Retire from PayPal at Year-End
PayPal Holdings, Inc. today announced that President and CEO Dan Schulman has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire from PayPal on December 31, 2023, and that he will work with the Board on a smooth leadership transition. Schulman will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. The Board will retain a search firm to help find Schulman’s successor.
Broadridge Named Leading Provider of Managed Services Capabilities by Chartis
For the fourth consecutive year in a row, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), has earned a category award in the Chartis 2023 RiskTech100®, a globally recognized independent study of the world’s major providers of risk and compliance technology. Broadridge has been recognized as the OpsTech:...
Tuum Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth of Its Next-generation Banking Technology
Tuum, the next-generation core banking platform, has today announced the appointment of Edgardo Torres-Caballero as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The company is seeing strong demand for its technology with an Annual Recurring Revenue of almost 400% on last year. The appointment is part of Tuum’s wider strategy to support continued and accelerated growth which also includes setting a strong focus on strategic partnerships as a key strategic pillar for expansion.
Blueleaf Appoints WealthTech Leader Tim Minert EVP of Business Development
Industry Veteran’s Track Record of Helping Fintechs Grow and Advisors Prosper is Major Asset to Blueleaf. Blueleaf, an all-in-one wealth management platform with best-in-class advisor and client experiences in reporting, billing and rebalancing, has named Tim Minert to the position of Executive Vice President of Business Development. Minert has...
Masan Group Awarded Investment Registration Certificate to Invest USD105 Million in Trust IQ in Singapore
The Sherpa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation (“Masan”), has officially received the offshore investment registration certificate to carry out investment activities in Singapore. The investment registration certification ceremony took place at the Business Forum within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore. The investment worth up to USD105 million for 25% of share ownership of Trust IQ Pte. Ltd. (“TS”), a Singapore-based tech company, equivalent to up to 9.388.756 shares.
Monument Bank introduces Member Services
Monument (or the “Bank”) has officially released its new Member Services proposition to the market. Available through the Monument app, Member Services is designed to save the UK’s ~7.5 million busy professionals and entrepreneurs and their families time and money searching for ways to reach their wealth-creation potential and enjoy life to the fullest.
Corserv Announces Payments Industry Veteran Anil Goyal as New CEO
Corserv, a company that empowers banks and fintechs with payment card issuing programs, announced that Anil Goyal has been appointed as the new CEO of the company. Former CEO, Jerry Craft will now serve as Chairman of Corserv and will continue to be actively involved in strategic decision-making and leadership for the company.
SBLI Partners with Swiss Re to Deliver an Innovative Claims Experience
SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) announced it has partnered with Swiss Re to offer its customers Swiss Re’s Automated Claims Experience solution, a state-of-the-art digital tool that guides beneficiaries through the claims process. “A life insurance policy is more than a piece of paper;...
Nordea Bank Shareholders’ Nomination Board announces AGM proposals with Risto Murto and Per Strömberg as new Board members.
The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Nordea Bank Abp announces today its proposals to Nordea’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 23 March 2023. Risto Murto and Per Strömberg are proposed as new members of the Board of Directors. The proposal of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board...
Singapore-based fintech Tazapay raises US$16.9 million in Series A
Tazapay, a leading fintech company specialising in cross-border payments, announced today that it has raised USD 16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the round, with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.
Five Elms Celebrates Prestigious Recognition
As a member of the investment committee, Schneider has played an integral role in over 20 of the firm’s investments and currently serves on the Board of Directors of eight of the firm’s portfolio companies, including Ten Thousand Coffees (10KC), Claravine, Continu, CoVideo, Reachdesk, Shippypro, POWWR, and Skynamo. Just 22 months after Five Elms’ investment into workforce management platform LaborChart, she led the strategic sale of the business to Procore (NYSE: PCOR), a construction management software provider, extending their combined reach capabilities to over 11,000 customers globally.
Vesttoo Appoints Capital Markets Executive Thomas Rose as Head of North American Capital Markets
Vesttoo, a leading digital insurance risk transfer and investment platform, announced today the hiring of capital markets executive Thomas Rose as its new Head of Capital Markets, North America. Thomas will lead and further develop the team of capital markets specialists covering the North American region, driving the initiative to continue growing Vesttoo’s investor base.
PreIPO® Set to Raise $125 Million Series A Round to Manage its Explosive Growth
PreIPO®, a financial technology and licensing company has attracted and assembled a best-in-class global team of reputable experts to disrupt, dominate and democratize the private market securities space. Now set to raise $125M in a Series A Round to manage the substantial growth trajectory of PreIPO®. PreIPO® is actively stacking its innovative FinTech platform with exclusive and “Discount-to-Market” deal-flow that is attracting prominent issuers, preeminent fund managers and discerning investors alike to the PreIPO® ecosystem.
Acumen Financial Planning Triumphs at Prestigious Awards for Fifth Time
Financial Planning Experts Win New Model Adviser Award for Fifth Year. Acumen Financial Planning has won the New Model Adviser award (Scotland and Northern Ireland) for the fifth time. The awards took place last night (9th of February) at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, in London, where the financial planning...
21Shares and CoinGecko Release The Global Crypto Classification Standard Report
21Shares AG (“21Shares“), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) and a subsidiary of 21.co, today released The Global Crypto Classification Standard report, in partnership with CoinGecko – the world’s largest independent cryptocurrency data aggregator. The report creates a uniform way to categorize cryptoassets, so investors and regulators can better understand the nuances within the asset class.
Richard Saulet appointed as MD Consumer Finance at Metro Bank
Metro Bank has appointed Richard Saulet as MD Consumer Finance subject to regulatory approval. In this role Richard will be responsible for leading and developing the bank’s unsecured lending products, including its personal loan proposition under the RateSetter brand. Richard has been with Metro Bank for over 10 years...
