Nicholas County Fair in West Virginia permanently ending
The Nicholas County Fair Board has announced the county's annual fair has been dissolved.
Taylor County school dismissing early Friday
West Taylor Elementary School is dismissing students early on Friday.
Metro News
Kanawha superintendent continues pitch to consolidate schools by next year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams says the district’s utility bills have gone up more than $600,000 and they’ve lost thousands of students over the years. Those are just some of the reasons why he has proposed consolidating schools. “We only have X amount...
PHOTOS: Inside and above the Fairmont hotel that caught fire
With so many fire departments responding to a hotel fire in the Fairmont area Wednesday came a unique opportunity to see what it looks like when a large building burns.
WDTV
5 Investigates: Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Families are seeking answers about what they say are unacceptable conditions at a Lewis County cemetery. Dozens of people gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, located between Weston and Jane Lews, to talk with 5 News about the issues they’ve had with the cemetery.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DHHR: Jackson County man reported dead from COVID-19
CHARLESTON — One death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jackson County was reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The 70-year-old man from Jackson County was the only death between Monday and Tuesday, the department said. The death toll from the virus since...
WSAZ
Crash sends man to the hospital
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
Black bear spotted in White Hall Thursday
If you've ventured out in the last few days due to the warm weather, you're not the only one. A White Hall man got a visit from what looks like a juvenile black bear.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd student, his father arrested Friday following alleged threat against school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Robert C. Byrd High School senior and his father, both of Clarksburg, are both facing charges after the student allegedly made threats against the school on Friday. Ayden Michael Jedju, 18, is charged with making terroristic threats and Shaun Michael Jedju, 44, is...
Metro News
Tractor trailer fire slows I-64 traffic in Cabell County
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — A tractor-trailer caught on fire and slowed Friday afternoon traffic on busy Interstate 64 in Cabell County. The driver was headed west near the Huntington Mall exit in Barboursville when the fire began. Police weren’t initially sure if the wreck caused the fire or vise versa. There was no injuries reported.
wchsnetwork.com
Three injured in Boone County wreck
MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Metro News
Body found a week later in Gallipolis Ferry pond.
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. –The body of a man who fell into a pond near the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been found. The Chief of the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the recovery Friday. In a statement released after the recovery, the chief said, “It is with...
Metro News
United Way receives $12,500 check from Charleston police alumni for Regal fire victims
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Victims of the Regal Apartments fire in Charleston are getting more financial help as they search for a new place to live. The Charleston Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (CPAAA) presented a $12,500 check to the United Way of Central West Virginia Thursday morning. The money was collected during a BBQ fundraiser last week.
People camping on Kanawha County coal company’s property given 10 days to leave
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A group of people who have made a campsite on a coal company’s property in the Cedar Grove area of Kanawha County have been given 10 days to leave. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Cedar Grove Police Department chief accompanied Kanawha County Legal Process to […]
Metro News
Tug Valley extends win streak to 11 games with 69-59 win over Webster County
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Tug Valley’s 69-59 win over Webster County in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia
A major drug bust in Wheeling should impact the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, according to federal prosecutors.
Metro News
Capital gets key defensive stops late to hold off Cabell Midland, 65-63
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Capital’s 65-63 win over Cabell Midland in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Metro News
Schramm scores 41 points as Williamstown stays perfect with win over Greenbrier West
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Williamstown’s 99-61 win over Greenbrier West in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
4 Harrison County schools dismissing early for water main break
The Harrison County School District announced that four schools are dismissing early on Wednesday. Feb. 8.
Harmony Grove I-79 interchange looks to be 4 years away
The new exit project in Monongalia County now has a finish date four years from now, instead of two as many were hoping.
