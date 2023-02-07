ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

DHHR: Jackson County man reported dead from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — One death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jackson County was reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The 70-year-old man from Jackson County was the only death between Monday and Tuesday, the department said. The death toll from the virus since...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash sends man to the hospital

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Metro News

Tractor trailer fire slows I-64 traffic in Cabell County

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — A tractor-trailer caught on fire and slowed Friday afternoon traffic on busy Interstate 64 in Cabell County. The driver was headed west near the Huntington Mall exit in Barboursville when the fire began. Police weren’t initially sure if the wreck caused the fire or vise versa. There was no injuries reported.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Three injured in Boone County wreck

MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Body found a week later in Gallipolis Ferry pond.

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. –The body of a man who fell into a pond near the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been found. The Chief of the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the recovery Friday. In a statement released after the recovery, the chief said, “It is with...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
Metro News

United Way receives $12,500 check from Charleston police alumni for Regal fire victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Victims of the Regal Apartments fire in Charleston are getting more financial help as they search for a new place to live. The Charleston Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (CPAAA) presented a $12,500 check to the United Way of Central West Virginia Thursday morning. The money was collected during a BBQ fundraiser last week.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy