Gizmodo

Chloë Grace Moretz's Twisty Sci-Fi Tale The Peripheral Will Return for Season 2

There were a lot of things to enjoy about season one of Prime Video’s The Peripheral, including its sleek but gloomy vision of the future (both near and far-flung) and its strong protagonist in Chloë Grace Moretz. Not so great was its tangled season finale—but with today’s news that the show’s getting a second season, there’ll be more room to dive into its complex ideas.
Milo Ventimiglia Brings Sexy Back to Broadcast in The Company You Keep

Apologies to Justin Timberlake, but it’s Milo Ventimiglia who’s bringing sexy back — to network television, that is. In The Company You Keep, his first role since This Is Us ended in May 2022, he plays a career criminal who unknowingly falls for an undercover CIA agent (Catherine Haena Kim), sending them on a professional collision course. Charlie Nicoletti couldn’t be more different from kind-hearted This Is Us patriarch Jack Pearson, but after watching Ventimiglia play up the earnestness for so long, it’s a thrill to see him ditch the period-inspired dad outfits and embrace his status as a contemporary heartthrob.
Variety

‘Spartacus’ Sequel Series Developing at Starz From Original Creator Steven S. DeKnight

Starz is developing a sequel to its historical drama series “Spartacus.” Steven S. DeKnight, who created the original series, will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the new series. “Spartacus” was inspired by the story of the gladiator of the same name who incited a massive slave rebellion against Rome in the year 73 BC. Per the logline, the sequel series will be set after the defeat of Spartacus and his revolution, depicting “a new tale of treachery, deceit and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome.” The original show debuted in 2010, with Season 1 carrying the title “Spartacus:...
Hypebae

Pxssy Palace's Mya Mehmi Unveils Emotional Debut Single, "Parivaar (Interlude)"

London-based and trans musician, Mya Mehmi, unveils her new sound to the world with her debut single, “Parivaar (Interlude).”. Translating to “family” from Punjabi, “Parivaar” was written during the 2020 pandemic that left Myai’s family changed forever, after the loss of her uncle, Thaya. “I made this song in 2020 for my cousin and my dad, after the passing of my beloved Thaya [uncle]. I was drowning in emotions… and feeling so helpless watching my family grieve a loss that we will without a doubt never truly recover from. This was my effort to console loved ones and immortalize someone that continues to be so influential in my life,” she shared.
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show

DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
Collider

First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family

The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
Hypebae

Self-Portrait Debuts SS23 Campaign Starring Gigi Hadid

London-based label Self-Portrait has debuted its newest campaign for the Spring/Summer 2023 season featuring Gigi Hadid. The visuals, shot by Tyrone Lebon in New York City, reflect creative director Han Chong’s focus on individuality and confidence. Hadid is spotted throughout the Big Apple, wearing highlight pieces from the label’s latest collection. The star is seen in an embellished chain mesh dress with encrusted straps, as well as a sparkly cardigan and skirt set in green. Hadid additionally dons a pink body-hugging dress and a cropped tweed top paired with a maxi-length skirt.
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Seeking out the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story...
Stolen Youth Director Explains That Explosive Finale Interview

[Editor's note: This post contains spoilers for the finale of Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, now streaming on Hulu.]. In the final episode of Hulu’s docuseries Stolen Youth, director Zach Heinzerling goes where very filmmakers have gone before — inside the home of people who still believe in their cult leader. Viewers meet Isabella Pollok and Felicia Rosario shortly after Larry Ray has been arrested for the long-term abuse of over half a dozen young people, most of whom he met when he moved into his daughter’s campus housing at Sarah Lawrence College. But while most of his victims have escaped him, Pollok and Rosario are holed up in a run-down New Jersey house, waiting for his release. WIth matter-of-fact confidence, they look at Heinzerling’s camera to explain how they’ve been targeted by the government, how people in their lives have tried to poison them, and how Larry Ray will be vindicated.
CNET

The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on HBO Max

Forget the HBO Max headlines. The cancellations. The popularization of the term "un-renewal." As the home of HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics, HBO Max is chock full of movies. Sci-fi movies have a healthy presence under this streaming roof. Something has to. This is HBO Max's (best) sci-fi movie...
Pitchfork

Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List

Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
