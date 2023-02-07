[Editor's note: This post contains spoilers for the finale of Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, now streaming on Hulu.]. In the final episode of Hulu’s docuseries Stolen Youth, director Zach Heinzerling goes where very filmmakers have gone before — inside the home of people who still believe in their cult leader. Viewers meet Isabella Pollok and Felicia Rosario shortly after Larry Ray has been arrested for the long-term abuse of over half a dozen young people, most of whom he met when he moved into his daughter’s campus housing at Sarah Lawrence College. But while most of his victims have escaped him, Pollok and Rosario are holed up in a run-down New Jersey house, waiting for his release. WIth matter-of-fact confidence, they look at Heinzerling’s camera to explain how they’ve been targeted by the government, how people in their lives have tried to poison them, and how Larry Ray will be vindicated.

