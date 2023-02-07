ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money

Dollar Scholar Asks: How Does Depositing a Check Actually Work?

By Julia Glum
Money
Money
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsHaK_0kfIqQYc00
Rangely García for Money

This is an excerpt from Dollar Scholar, the Money newsletter where news editor Julia Glum teaches you the modern money lessons you NEED to know. Don't miss the next issue! Sign up at money.com/subscribe and join our community of 160,000+ Scholars.

Like pretty much everyone — except, maybe, for Chip Skylark — I hate going to the dentist. I especially hate going to the dentist when, at the reception desk, they tell me I owe them $1,000 due to a billing issue.

Which is what happened recently.

Don’t worry: After a couple dozen stern phone calls, my insurance company agreed to reimburse me… in a series of paper checks it has snail-mailed to my apartment one by one. I want to get that cash back in my account as fast as possible, which means I've been spending a bunch of time taking pictures of checks in my phone's banking app and waiting for my bank to decide they're legit.

I'll be honest, though — the mechanics of the whole thing mystify me. It's wild that I can show my bank a scribbled-on piece of paper and the financial gods will just... give me money for it.

Chime is changing the way people think about banking

With the Chime, you can enjoy high interest checking, get paid up to two days early, and easily access your money. Click on your state to open an account today.

What actually happens when I deposit a check?

Brad Kvederis, marketing and research manager at Digital Check, says the numbers at the bottom of a paper check tell it where it must quote-unquote "go." The first nine digits make up the routing number, which identifies my bank. The next 10 are my personal account number, followed by the check number.

“It contains all the information your bank needs to know: where is this money coming from, who wrote this check, how do I transfer the funds,” Kvederis says.

The data is generally printed in magnetic ink, which is easy for automated machines to scan, read and record. There's a short waiting period, and voila. Transaction complete.

Behind the scenes, the details of the check deposit process vary slightly based on the type of check, the banks involved and the method by which I deposit it, says Ryan Bailey, head of retail banking at USAA.

Here's an example. If I’m a USAA customer and I walk into a USAA bank to deposit a paper check from another USAA customer, the funds typically become available immediately. These are referred to as “on-us” checks because they can be authenticated right away. The bank knows that money is in the check-writer’s account; it can instantly take it out and move it to my account.

But if it’s a check from a different bank, there’s usually a brief delay while USAA verifies it isn’t fraudulent.

Interestingly enough, Bailey says there was an entirely different process before 2004. Banks would literally fly checks across the country to process them. Not kidding.

When airplanes were temporarily grounded in the aftermath of 9/11, it exposed serious flaws in this setup.

”An incredible amount of money was just stuck. People didn't know when they were going to get paid, didn't know where their money was, didn't know how long it was going to be before it got unstuck,” Kvederis says. "That was enough to make Congress take action."

Enter the Check Clearing for the 21st Century Act, a law that made it so banks could use images rather than paper to authenticate checks electronically. Some banks send these images to each other directly, while others use a clearinghouse as an intermediary in order to sort them.

Thanks to that law, nicknamed Check 21, most everything is virtual now — and assuming there are no problems, "the process happens a lot quicker,” Kvederis adds.

That includes mobile deposits, which USAA actually claims to have invented as a way to help military families abroad. “As long as you have service, you can be on a hike or in the middle of a break and deposit at your convenience,” Bailey says.

All I have to do is take a picture of a check in my bank app, and my bank will extract the data, using those numbers at the bottom to help direct the funds.

One hangup: Obviously my phone is just a camera; it can’t read magnetic ink or anything. Luckily, banks have sophisticated software to verify the information. It's safe, but Kvederis says it can be a “nuisance that you have to keep taking pictures of the check because they don't have the magnetic signal to rely on.”

Because my phone doesn't (yet) have a fancy magnetic ink reader, Bailey recommends not tearing up checks right after I snap my photos. He says to always keep the physical copy for 10 days in case the bank has questions about my deposit.

Ad

Chime offers a Checking Account built for you!

Open your account for free and easily manage your money with 24/7 mobile banking by clicking below.

The bottom line

Though it may seem like magic, check deposits actually involve a lot of back-and-forth between financial institutions behind the scenes. Those communications — while a lot faster than they used to be — take time.

So I just need to be patient.

Newsletter

Dollar Scholar

Still learning the basics of personal finance? Let us teach you the major money lessons you NEED to know. Get useful tips, expert advice and cute animals in your inbox every week.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Why Are People So Obsessed With Credit Unions?

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Even Millionaires Are Worried They Can't Afford to Retire

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. A million dollars isn’t what it used to be — at least according to millionaires, many of whom say it will take a “miracle” to retire securely.
Money

IRS Tells Millions of Taxpayers Not to File Their Taxes Yet

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. So much for filing your taxes early this year. The IRS is scrambling to figure out if state-issued stimulus checks and rebates sent out in 2022 are taxable at the federal level. In the meantime, the IRS told those who received such payments to hold off on filling their tax returns until the agency releases clarification.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

The 10 Cities Where It's Easiest to Find a Home Under $200,000

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. Even with falling home prices in recent months, the national median cost of a house is still up around $400,000. But potential buyers stressed out by the lack of affordability in the housing market can still find homes priced under $200,000 — they just need to know where to look.
TENNESSEE STATE
Money

What Is Dollar-Cost Averaging?

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. Dollar-Cost Averaging. Definition. Dollar-cost averaging is a strategy in which investors purchase stocks,...
Money

Here Are the Federal Income Tax Brackets for This Year

Americans' tax refunds — and, for that matter, tax bills — this filing season are based on seven tax brackets, which determine where their top tax rate falls. Tax brackets dictate how much you'll pay on each part of your taxable income for the year. They're not set in stone: Each year, the IRS adjusts the thresholds for its brackets based on an inflation index. These adjustments mean Americans don't end up having to pay higher tax rates simply because their wages have grown along with rising prices.
Money

What Is Permanent Life Insurance?

Permanent life insurance policies provide lifelong coverage as long as you pay the premium. They guarantee a death benefit for your beneficiaries and provide a savings component that is invested. Also known as:Whole life insurance, universal life insurance, variable life insurance. Permanent life insurance explained. Permanent life insurance can provide...
Money

You Can Now Get a Car ‘Subscription’ Instead of Buying or Leasing. Should You?

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. Drivers who want access to a car for a while, but prefer not to buy one, face a less-than-ideal choice: Take out a pricey month-by-month rental deal or sign a car lease that locks them in for longer than they may want. Now car "subscriptions" are offering a third way to get wheels.
Money

How to Spot a Good Deal When Shopping for a Home

With signs of an early spring thaw in the housing market, buyers are looking to spot the best deals. There are still weeks left to go before the official start of the most active homebuying season of the year, but there are signs that lower mortgage rates are already luring buyers back to the market. Pending home sales have been increasing throughout January, and for the last seven days of the month, new pending sales were up by 16% from the previous week, according to real estate data company Altos Research.
Money

Why Layoffs Can Actually Lift a Company's Stock Price

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. As tech stocks plummeted in 2022, tech companies began laying off employees in huge numbers. Those layoffs numbered nearly 160,000 last year, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks layoffs in the tech industry. Another 88,000 tech layoffs have already been announced in 2023.
Money

Social Security Payments Just Increased, and Scammers Are Already Targeting Retirees

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. Last fall, the Social Security Administration approved the highest cost-of-living adjustment — or COLA — for benefits recipients in over four decades. Now, as government sends out the first checks with the 2023 COLA included, scammers are looking to get a piece of that increase.
Money

Here's How Biden's Billionaire Tax Would Work

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. In his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden is set to discuss his vision for a “billionaire tax” as he renews a push for Congress to increase taxes for ultra-wealthy Americans.
Money

Stock Market Optimism Is at Its Highest Point Since the End of 2021

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. The recent stock market rally has investors feeling the most optimistic they've been since the end of 2021. That's according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors...
Money

Here's Where People Pay the Highest (and Lowest) Sales Tax in America

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. Few topics are as hotly contested as taxes. A national sales tax bill dubbed the Fair Tax Act, which was introduced to the House of Representatives last month, has added fuel to the debate.
GEORGIA STATE
Money

Half of Americans Say They're Worse off Financially Now Than a Year Ago

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. Half of Americans say their financial situation is worse than it was a year ago, according to a new Gallup poll. The last time this many people were feeling pessimistic about their money was during the Great Recession, which stretched from 2007 to 2009.
Money

Amazon Has Valentine's Day Home Decor You'll Want to Keep up all Year

Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day may come and go in a flash, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up the festive home decor — you can keep the romance alive all year long. Amazon is here to help you decorate your home with sweet little touches that will make you smile every day.
Money

'Shrinkflation' Really Is Making Your Groceries Smaller, Government Confirms

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. Do toilet paper rolls seem smaller to you lately? No need to start counting squares — the companies that make food and household goods are indeed downsizing your grocery-store basics and selling them at the same cost.
Money

What Is a Robo-Advisor?

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. Robo-Advisor. Definition. A robo-advisor uses computer algorithms to create and manage investment portfolios....
Money

How to Invest in AI as ChatGPT Takes Tech by Storm

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. From the classroom to the boardroom, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT is being billed as a game changer in how work is done. It can write a term paper, organize your calendar, plan your next vacation, explain the theory of relativity or even tell a joke (though, of course, with limitations).
Money

Here's How Much Bitcoin Is Down Since Crypto Firms Went All in on Super Bowl Ads Last Year

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. A year ago, the crypto industry was in a much better place. Bitcoin was trading above $42,000, and crypto exchanges made a splash during the Super Bowl with ads that earned the event the “crypto bowl” moniker.
Money

Money

23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy