VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel captain off Louisiana coast

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 12:23 p.m. from the crew of the motor vessel Peridot stating their captain was experiencing dizziness and chest pain.

Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the captain, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The captain was last reported to be in stable condition.

The Coast Guard medevaced the captain approximately four miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday.

