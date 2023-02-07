ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel captain off Louisiana coast

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvpgM_0kfIqED800

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 12:23 p.m. from the crew of the motor vessel Peridot stating their captain was experiencing dizziness and chest pain.

Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the captain, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The captain was last reported to be in stable condition.

The Coast Guard medevaced the captain approximately four miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday.

For more information follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107 JAMZ

Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track

Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
AVONDALE, LA
WDBO

Tornado touches down in Louisiana, storm watches issued across the South

A tornado was spotted just outside of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans, which has urged residents to take shelter as the tornado moves north. Three people were injured after a possible tornado touched down near the village of Tangipahoa, according to Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis. On Wednesday, tornado watches were issued for several states in the South, as storms move across the region. Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and one county in Texas are also on alert for tornadoes until 10 p.m. ET, according to meteorologists.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

As auto burglaries burgeon in Louisiana, Metairie lawmaker proposes bill to crackdown on thieves

A Jefferson Parish lawmaker has filed legislation that would crack down on thieves who break into people’s cars, by stiffening their minimum sentence. Metairie Republican state Representative Laurie Schlegel says her House Bill 16 would impose stiffer penalties on persons who commit a string of burglaries or any burglary within a mile of any fair, festival, entertainment or sports event, or parade.
METAIRIE, LA
wbrz.com

Fate of Hardhide the alligator causing concern in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up this tiny Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
PONCHATOULA, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
houmatimes.com

PARADE INFO: Krewe of Hercules

The Krewe of Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras parades in Houma, taking to the streets on Friday, February 10, 2023, starting at 6pm. This year’s theme is “Hercules from the Heart.” King Hercules XXXVIII is Robert Lirette. The krewe has 900 members, making them the largest men’s...
HOUMA, LA
KEEL Radio

Report: NOLA Mayor’s Security Outnumbered Entire NOPD District

A new report from WVUE-TV in New Orleans suggests there may be another controversy brewing for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This is particular controversy appears to be another issue with the Mayor and the New Orleans Police Department. Recently, Mayor Cantrell has been linked to an alleged affair with a member of her police security. These allegations came to light in court documents filed by the officer's wife.
CENTRAL, LA
KATC News

KATC News

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy