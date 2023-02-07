The annual Hits For Heroes event is just days away from starting here in the circle city. My name is Gary Thornton Griffin. I had the occasion to sell the first Black Ebony magazine in Dothan, so we had two major Black magazines at that time, Ebony and Our World. In 1947, Jackie Robinson had just made the major leagues as the first Black player. He was on the cover of our world. I was never without knowing how to find out about myself and other famous Blacks. I've been able to get along with people of all races. If you can have yourself available to help people, to help the homeless, to help those who don't have food and things of that nature that you're going to be able to help the world grow.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO