Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Fourth-graders countywide learn enjoy ‘universal’ music
Fourth-grade students from schools throughout the county were the guests of the Troy Arts Council and the Troy Rotary Club at a Louis Armstrong tribute concert Friday morning at the Claudia Crosby Theater on the campus of Troy University. Dr. Dave Camwell, TAC president, welcomed the students and teachers to...
Troy Messenger
Louis Armstrong Tribute Friday at The Crosby
The Troy Arts Council will present Longineu Parsons and his jazz band in a tribute to Louis Armstrong at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Claudia Crosby Theater. Louis Armstrong, or “Satchmo,” was an American trumpeter and vocalist. He was among the most influential figures in jazz. His career spanned five decades and several eras in the history of jazz, said Dr. Dave Camwell, TAC president.
wvasfm.org
Sweetheart's Day at Montgomery Zoo
The Montgomery Zoo will be hosting its “Sweethearts Day” on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Participants will be able to tour several attractions including the Zoo and Mann Museum, the Waters of the World and Parakeet Cove. This Saturday will also be...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
Troy Messenger
Salvation Army: From camp stew to Empty Bowls
The Pike County Salvation Army’s February camp stew sale on Thursday, February 2, was deemed a great success and the community is to be thanked, said Donna Kidd, director of the local Salvation Army Service Center in Troy. “Our November camp stew sales are always larger, probably because people...
WSFA
Food for Thought 2/9
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Troy Messenger
Society Conference, Junior Archaeology Day at Troy University
The Alabama Archaeological Society Conference: Winter 2023 and Junior Archaeology Day will be held on the Troy University campus February 17-19. The conference is free and open to the public. Stephen Carmody, chair of Troy University’s Anthropology, Sociology and Criminology Department, said the conference presentations will include talks on current...
Troy Messenger
HSPC Pet Photo Contests spurs spay/neuter clinic
The Humane Society of Pike County met Wednesday night and there was reason for celebration. Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, said, when the final tally for the 2023 HSPC Pet Photo Contest and Calendar Sale was announced, every member there was overwhelmed. “Twenty-thousand dollars! How thankful. What a blessing!” Brockmann said....
WSFA
Millbrook pastor’s home severely damaged in fire
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking at what is left of his home after a fire, Peter Cova finds it hard to believe how fast it all happened. “I was cooking dinner, started the stove, and the fire erupted out in the kitchen,” he said. Within a few minutes, smoke filled his home.
Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs
The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
Troy Messenger
Woodmenlife Chapter 420 prepares PCES for rainy days
Rain is predicted for the weekend but WoodmenLife didn’t wait for the rain to come. On Wednesday, WoodmenLife Chapter 420, Troy, Vice President Jimmy Messick and chapter members, Billy and Donna Jones, were at Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge to make a donation of umbrellas to the school.
WSFA
Montgomery students gets surprise visit from military mom
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Days, weeks and months can seem like forever for a child who has a parent who is deployed overseas serving our country. But for one Montgomery family, the wait is finally over. Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha, a 15-year U.S. Air Force veteran, has spent the last...
wdhn.com
DCS announces Teacher of the Year, more winners
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools has announced the 2023-2024 District Teachers of the Year, Principal of the Year, and Support Person of the Year!. Dothan City School’s 2023-2024 Elementary Teacher of the Year is Suzanne Richards, a 6th-grade math teacher at Carver School for Math, Science, and Technology.
Troy Messenger
Pike County Heart Walk activities announced
In acknowledgement of the importance of the ongoing fight against cardiovascular disease, the Congress by Joint Resolution (1963) requested that the President issue an annual proclamation designating February as “American Heart Month. The Pike County Heart Board is dedicated to the efforts to bring greater awareness of heart attack...
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
wtvy.com
Gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
The annual Hits For Heroes event is just days away from starting here in the circle city. My name is Gary Thornton Griffin. I had the occasion to sell the first Black Ebony magazine in Dothan, so we had two major Black magazines at that time, Ebony and Our World. In 1947, Jackie Robinson had just made the major leagues as the first Black player. He was on the cover of our world. I was never without knowing how to find out about myself and other famous Blacks. I've been able to get along with people of all races. If you can have yourself available to help people, to help the homeless, to help those who don't have food and things of that nature that you're going to be able to help the world grow.
WSFA
‘Appy Hours’ exposes Montgomery area HBCU students to technology skills
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at Alabama State University are getting some extra exposure to technology and digital skills thanks to a new program that works to develop training sessions at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The program is called “Appy Hours” and was developed to elevate minority technology talent...
elmoreautauganews.com
Family Home Furniture Makes Move, Still Home of the Low-Cost Guarantee
Family Home Furniture has been a staple in Millbrook for over 15 years, and now the store is celebrating a new location, located at 1935 Grandview Road. Owned by Robert Fales, and formally known as U Can Rent, the furniture retailer was first housed next to Food Outlet on Hwy 14. The store then moved to another nearby location, before settling into its newest retail space with a new building.
wdhn.com
Enterprise and Dothan to meet in 7A Area 3 boys basketball championship game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan High School hosted the semifinals of the 7A Area 3 boys basketball tournament on Thursday night. In the first semifinal Enterprise defeated Jeff Davis 67-52. In the second game of the night Dothan took down Lee 68-52. The Wiregrass victories set up a rivalry...
wdhn.com
“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.
Comments / 0