New York City, NY

Secret NYC

5 Black-Owned, Brooklyn Bred Brands You Absolutely Need In Your Closet

It’s no secret that New York is one of the most stylish cities in the world. From Harlem to the Upper East Side, SoHo to Flatbush, each corner of NYC has its own signature style that has been immortalized in pop culture. Whether you grew up watching Sex and The City, are a fan of Hip-Hop, consider yourself a hipster, or all of the above, it’s impossible to ignore the impact that the Big Apple has had on fashion for decades. Fashion is one of the things that make New York, New York. It’s not just about what you see people wearing, but how the outfit is styled and where the pieces come from. And sometimes, it’s right under your nose. Over the last ten years, there has been a rise in Black Owned businesses born in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Time Out New York

8 NYC sitcoms that would actually be realistic

New York City as seen on TV is a perpetually spotless, sunny paradise filled with 20-somethings in spacious apartments and romantic prospects on every other street corner. Sometimes this escapist fare isn’t quite what IRL New Yorkers want to see onscreen. Situations facing dysfunctional bodega staff, morning commuters at their usual subway platform, fervent apartment hunters, and more carry the true comedic moments that locals experience every day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Anthony Carlo Leaving News 12: Where Is the Bronx Anchor Going?

Anthony Carlo is a part of the morning routine of the people of the Bronx. His wit and professionalism as an anchor won him widespread acclaim. But now, Anthony Carlo is leaving News 12 the Bronx for the next big career adventure. Undoubtedly, he is leaving some big shoes to fill. Here’s what Anthony Carlo had to say about his departure from the news station.
BRONX, NY
Time Out New York

Let me tell you—NYC’s neighborhood map is fine as it is

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, News Editor Anna Rahmanan argued that sample sales in NYC are the “concrete jungle” everyone talks about.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn

New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Manhattan projects dominate office construction pipeline

Want to see where the country’s biggest office projects are being delivered this year? Go to Manhattan. The New York City borough boasts the five largest office developments expected to be delivered this year, according to a report from CommercialCafe. The report is based on CommercialEdge data compiled towards the end of January.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Manhattan monthly rents top $5,000

NEW YORK - New York City's eye-watering rental prices are continuing to rise to near-record highs. According to a new report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel, the median rent in Manhattan is currently an eye-watering $4,097, an increase of 15.4% from January 2022, and the average rent is a shocking $5,142.
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out New York

New study calls NYC best town for pizza lovers and we’re not surprised

Yes, we'd like to toot our own horn for a bit: according to a new survey, New York is the number one best city for pizza lovers in all of the United States. Considering the fact that we're home to the best pizzeria in the world, the ranking doesn't really qualify as news, but it's always a good time to remind everyone that we are, indeed, unparallelled in the category.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black America Web

NYC Restaurant Week: Brooklyn’s KOKOMO Is Definitely A Place You Want To Go

The Beach Boys famously put the world on to game back in 1988 by pointing us in the direction of a little place called Kokomo off the Florida Keys that you’d want to go to get away from it all. However, we’re here to tell you that you don’t have to book a trip to the most peaceful archipelago in the Sunshine State for a taste of paradise.
BROOKLYN, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn

The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
BROOKLYN, NY
MC

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

