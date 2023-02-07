Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan – February 4, 2023; — – In the history of snowmobile racing few people have ever loved one race as much as Tommie Bauer of Farwell, Michigan loved the Soo I-500. Attending all but two of the first 47 races Tommy dreamed of one day putting his Arctic Cat team into the winner’s circle at the legendary one-mile oval of ice., sadly Tommie passed away December 2, 2015, never realizing his dream while on Earth. Last Saturday Tommy saw his long quest for the I-500 checkered come to an end from his perch in heaven as Tommie Bauer Racing with drivers Cody Bauer, Joey Burch, Tyler Nickels and Nick Wickerham captured the closest I-500 in history with Joey Burch squeezing out a 0.0001 victory on his #19 Polaris over fellow Polaris team D&L Racing’s Ross Erdman in the closest race in I-500 history and no doubt one of the if not the smallest margins of victory in the history of motorsports.

FARWELL, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO