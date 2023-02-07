ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, MI


wilcoxnewspapers.com

Body found at Highland Twp fire

MARION – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department has issue a report this week of a body being found during the investigation of a fire. Deputies report that around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Osceola County Sheriff Deputies were called along with Osceola County EMS and Marion Fire/Rescue to the Cadillac Woods Campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy, Highland Township, for a report of a camper trailer on fire with possibly an older male subject inside.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say

Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Police looking for Dollar General break-in suspects

HART — Two male juvenile suspects are being sought by police in connection to a breaking and entering of the Dollar General store on State Street in the City of Hart and a car break-in on Water Road in Hart Township. Hart police officers responded to the scene at...
UpNorthLive.com

Autopsy report completed on woman found dead in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a new update in the case of a woman who was found dead in Haring Township last December. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he's received and reviewed the toxicology and autopsy report of Laken Marie Clark. Prior story: Investigators identify woman found...
9&10 News

Lake County Prosecutor Under Fire at County Commission Board Meeting

Members of the Police Officers Association of Michigan sent a letter to the board of commissioners notifying them of their vote of no confidence in Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. The main points of contention include an alleged lack of communication, disorganization and unfamiliarity with cases. Richard Perrin, Vice President...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
WILX-TV

Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
MASON, MI
Morning Sun

Power outage reported in Mt. Pleasant

Much of Mt. Pleasant and portions of Union Township are without power. Consumers Energy is reporting that power went out just after 1 p.m. Wednesday for more than 2,000 customers, including downtown. Separate outages are reported, one impacting 1,242 customers and the other 809. As of 1:25 p.m. no cause...
tourcounsel.com

Cherryland Center | Shopping mall in Garfield Township, Michigan

Cherryland Center (formerly Cherryland Mall) is an outdoor shopping mall in Traverse City, Michigan. Opened in 1976 as an enclosed mall, it was renovated as an outdoor property in 1999. From 2018 until June 2022, the center's sole anchor store was Big Lots. TC Curling Center acquired the old Kmart building and began renovations and opened the space up to tours of the demolition. TC Curling Center opened in January 2023.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Go ‘Under the Big Top’ in Mt. Pleasant

A free, family-friendly circus-themed event, Under the Big Top 2023, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Morey Courts, 5175 E. Remus Road, Mt. Pleasant, with midway activities, games, performances, visits with therapy dogs and refreshments. Featured performers include Clark Lewis and his fun and funny juggling stunt show set to a dynamic rock soundtrack. My1043, Buck 92, Mt. Pleasant Parks and Recreation and the Chippewa River District Library are co-sponsoring the event, with such organizations as the Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum, the Regional Preschool Partnership and Redbloom Yoga participating. For more information, visit my1043.net/its-friday-february-10-2023.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Farwell race team captures prestigious I-500 snowmobile race

Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan – February 4, 2023; — – In the history of snowmobile racing few people have ever loved one race as much as Tommie Bauer of Farwell, Michigan loved the Soo I-500. Attending all but two of the first 47 races Tommy dreamed of one day putting his Arctic Cat team into the winner’s circle at the legendary one-mile oval of ice., sadly Tommie passed away December 2, 2015, never realizing his dream while on Earth. Last Saturday Tommy saw his long quest for the I-500 checkered come to an end from his perch in heaven as Tommie Bauer Racing with drivers Cody Bauer, Joey Burch, Tyler Nickels and Nick Wickerham captured the closest I-500 in history with Joey Burch squeezing out a 0.0001 victory on his #19 Polaris over fellow Polaris team D&L Racing’s Ross Erdman in the closest race in I-500 history and no doubt one of the if not the smallest margins of victory in the history of motorsports.
FARWELL, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing woman found dead in wooded area

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities with the Clare County Sheriff's Office found a missing woman deceased in a wooded area on Saturday, WEYI reported. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 17. She was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake-area on Jan. 9. According...
CLARE COUNTY, MI

