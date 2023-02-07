ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great News! Binghamton Named One of the Most Affordable Places in NYS for a Valentine Date

Feel completely overwhelmed with the state of the economy and suffocating inflation? Most people do but there is some good news in the midst of the gunk. If this latest research is to be believed, if you've got a date for Valentine's Day this year and you plan to take them out in Binghamton, you're going to be paying a whole lot less than most other places in New York.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton Announces $197,000 for Local Nonprofits

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced nearly $197,000 in funding for local nonprofits through the Community Development Block Grant. In a press release on Monday, Mayor Kraham announced the nearly $197,000 in funding for a number of local nonprofits. 14 local nonprofits will receive funding from the federal Community Development Block Grant.
BINGHAMTON, NY
New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different

A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
VESTAL, NY
New York Woman Poisons Lookalike With Cheesecake to Steal Identity

A New York woman has been convicted of attempted murder after trying to use cheesecake to poison her lookalike and steal her identity. According to the Associated Press, 47-year-old Viktoria Nasyrova was found guilty of trying to kill 35-year-old Olga Tsvyk by lacing a cheesecake with a powerful sedative in 2016. She then stole Tsvyk's passport and other valuables. Nasyrova faces up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced on March 21.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton Researchers Develop A New Ingestible Biobattery

Ingestible Biobatteries. Well, that's something I've never heard before. And for good reason. It's a new invention that could allow a new view of the digestive system thanks to some researchers at Binghamton University. According to the Binghamton University website, one of the faculty members in the Department of Electrical...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Endwell Man Sentenced to 8 Years After Walking Away From Trial

A Broome County resident who vanished in the middle of his weapon possession trial will be heading to state prison. Prosecutors said 40-year-old Kennard Wellington of Endwell had been convicted in a jury trial last October of criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
