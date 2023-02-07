Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Has Housed A Storied HistoryColin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
The First Legal Cannabis Store Outside The New York City Is Set To OpenAbdul GhaniBinghamton, NY
Man Accused Of Threatening Top RepublicanNews Breaking LIVEEndicott, NY
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!Colin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenVestal, NY
Related
How Late Into Spring Has Binghamton Gotten Surprise Snow?
As I write this article during the second week of February 2023, to date, the total snowfall for this winter according to the Binghamton National Weather Service is 38 inches as recorded at the Binghamton Airport, and that's just over a foot less than normal. The Binghamton National Weather Service...
Favorite Twin Tiers Restaurants For Delicious Lasagna
I love lasagna. I can't really express enough just how much I love lasagna. Of all the Italian foods that I have consumed, unless there's something I've never tasted before and I find that hard to believe, lasagna is tops when it comes to Italian food. Lasagna is probably in...
Burger Mondays Shifts to Takeout After Bricks Plunge to Sidewalk
Binghamton officials have ordered the entrances to a downtown restaurant closed until further notice because of concerns about the possibility of falling bricks. Matthew Jones of Burger Mondays said the dining room and bar won't be operating until further notice. A small section of a parapet wall along the roof...
Popular Southern Tier Restaurant Steps Into the Sauce Business
Nearly 40 years ago, a first-generation Italian moved his family to the United States where he opened a restaurant for his sons to operate, and that restaurant that has been tantalizing the tastebuds of Southern Tier residents ever since. Vinny and Charlie Aiello are the sons of Vito (Papa) Aiello...
Binghamton’s First Legal Marijuana Retail Store Opens Its Doors
The first licensed cannabis shop in upstate New York is open for business in downtown Binghamton. Damien Cornwell's On Point Cannabis was awarded a retail license by regulators in November. The Just Breathe shop at 75 Court Street had sold hemp-derived products since the summer of 2021. A 3.5 gram...
Great News! Binghamton Named One of the Most Affordable Places in NYS for a Valentine Date
Feel completely overwhelmed with the state of the economy and suffocating inflation? Most people do but there is some good news in the midst of the gunk. If this latest research is to be believed, if you've got a date for Valentine's Day this year and you plan to take them out in Binghamton, you're going to be paying a whole lot less than most other places in New York.
LOVE It! Free Binghamton Cracker Barrel Food For A Year
Recently, I told you how you could name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day. So in the interest of equal time, I should probably inform you about something you can do for the love in your life...especially if you're thinking about "popping the question." Take it from me,...
Binghamton Announces $197,000 for Local Nonprofits
City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced nearly $197,000 in funding for local nonprofits through the Community Development Block Grant. In a press release on Monday, Mayor Kraham announced the nearly $197,000 in funding for a number of local nonprofits. 14 local nonprofits will receive funding from the federal Community Development Block Grant.
WATCH: How Construction Crews Assemble the New Wilson Hospital
Workers are busy putting tons of steel in place for the $132 million addition to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. A 340-foot-tall crane is being used to lift the massive beams to assemble what will become a six-story clinical tower on the north side of the hospital. On Wednesday...
Is Binghamton Is On The Low Side For Snowfall This Season?
As of this date (2-7-23), we are just 41 days until the beginning of spring. Reaching that date is one thing. Winter letting go is another. How many times have we been socked with a snowstorm in late March or in the month of April? Many times for sure. There...
New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different
A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
High Marks In National Survey For Vestal Senior High School
The Southern Tier of New York is home to many great schools. When compared to other schools in New York State and across the country, the Southern Tier ranks among the best in various categories according to Niche. Niche recently released its list of the 2023 Best Public High Schools...
Public Hearing Set for Binghamton’s First Licensed Cannabis Shop
The Binghamton planning commission will hold a public hearing on the city's first licensed cannabis retail store. The shop to be operated by On Point Cannabis at 75 Court Street is expected to open soon. The site has been home to Just Breathe, a business that has been selling hemp-derived products since the summer of 2021.
Do You Remember This Legendary Endicott Restaurant And Where Are They Now?
Recently I was in the Endicott area and I was checking out the new Byrne Dairy and its free air in Endwell. After I left, I went by the old Brothers 2 restaurant and realized that it has been 6 years since they closed. I can't believe that it's been...
New York Woman Poisons Lookalike With Cheesecake to Steal Identity
A New York woman has been convicted of attempted murder after trying to use cheesecake to poison her lookalike and steal her identity. According to the Associated Press, 47-year-old Viktoria Nasyrova was found guilty of trying to kill 35-year-old Olga Tsvyk by lacing a cheesecake with a powerful sedative in 2016. She then stole Tsvyk's passport and other valuables. Nasyrova faces up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced on March 21.
State DOT Orders I-81 Pedestrian Bridge in Dickinson Torn Down
A walkway over Interstate 81 linking homes in the Sunrise Terrace neighborhood with Otsiningo Park in the town of Dickinson will be removed soon. The pedestrian bridge between Bevier Street and Old Front Street opened for use in January 1968. A sign informs pedestrians that the bridge over Interstate 81...
Binghamton Researchers Develop A New Ingestible Biobattery
Ingestible Biobatteries. Well, that's something I've never heard before. And for good reason. It's a new invention that could allow a new view of the digestive system thanks to some researchers at Binghamton University. According to the Binghamton University website, one of the faculty members in the Department of Electrical...
Can You Help? Donate To The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
It's that time of the year. Thursday and Friday, February 9th and 10th one of our Binghamton Townsquare radio stations - 98.1 The Hawk (WHWK) has their annual St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Radiothon. The Radiothon airs on 98.1 The Hawk from 6 am to 6 pm each day, but...
Endwell Man Sentenced to 8 Years After Walking Away From Trial
A Broome County resident who vanished in the middle of his weapon possession trial will be heading to state prison. Prosecutors said 40-year-old Kennard Wellington of Endwell had been convicted in a jury trial last October of criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0