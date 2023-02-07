Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire Wednesday Morning
On Wednesday, February 8, the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to 705 Oklahoma Avenue at 8:03am for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 8:07am and found a working fire in a single-story, single-family home. The occupants of the home advised that all occupants had safely evacuated the structure, but there were still two cats and a dog inside.
vincennespbs.org
Fire on State Street in Vincennes
The Vincennes Fire Department was called to a house fire late this morning. Several engines and the ladder truck responded to 828 State Street when the call went out around 11:30-am. It appeared to First City News that the inside of the home suffered extensive damage. Firefighters were ventilating the...
newschannel20.com
1 dog and 2 cats die in house fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — A family is without their pets after a house fire took their lives Wednesday morning. The Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Oklahoma at 8:03 a.m. for a structure fire. The occupants of the home said that everyone evacuated safely but,...
WTHI
One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
WAND TV
Two vehicle crash causes injury in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A two vehicle crash caused non-life threatening injuries in Decatur on Tuesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called to the intersection of South Taylor and South Taylorville Road around 2:40 p.m. One person was treated with non-life threatening injuries.
WAND TV
One person dead after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police were called to the area of Main and Haworth in Decatur for reports of a shooting. Macon County Coroner, Michael Day has reported that Terrance Mitchell, 29, died after being transported to the hospital from the scene of the shooting. A Millikin Campus Safety Advisory was...
Bomb threat at IL Jr. high leads to evacuation, arrest
FLORA, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Students were evacuated from Floyd Henson Jr. High after the Flora Police Department received information regarding a possible bomb threat. According to a post from the Flora Illinois Police Department, on Feb. 9 officers immediately reported to Floyd Henson Jr. High and began working with school officials to gather information about […]
freedom929.com
THURSDAY STREET CLOSURE IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The City of Olney has announced that the 200 block of South Whittle Avenue will be closed to all traffic tomorrow, on Thursday, February 9th, for waterline repair work. All motorists are asked to use alternate routes of travel during the work and street closure. The City of Olney thanks everyone in advance for their cooperation on Thursday.
Decatur man dies in shooting: Macon County Coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the identity of a man that died in a shooting today in Decatur. Terrance Mitchell, 29, of Decatur was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. The coroner said that Mitchell was transported to […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, February 9th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 36-year-old Odin man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a suspended license. Kirk Johnston of Page Avenue was taken into custody after deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle complaint after the car he was driving was found parked partially in the road at Page and Soper Roads south of Odin. The incident was reported at 9:17 Wednesday morning.
1470 WMBD
Arrest made in West Peoria homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A Decatur man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another Decatur man in West Peoria last month. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Lamentae Turner, 22, was found at a Decatur home around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday by Peoria County Sheriffs Deputies, Decatur Police, U.S. Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents.
Police searching for a suspect after deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR Ill., (WCIA) – Decatur police are investigating a deadly shooting last night which happened at a home near 19th and Decatur Streets. Police say they arrived at the home to see a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police are still searching for […]
Decatur Police reveal a second person, 70-year-old woman, was shot in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday night that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a shooting that left a Decatur man dead earlier that day. They also revealed that a second person was hurt in that shooting. After processing the scene, locating multiple shell casings and interviewing witnesses, […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $15,000 for Salem man allegedly caught removing catalytic converter
Bond has been set at $10,000 for a 42-year-old Salem man who was allegedly caught by Salem Police cutting off a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the driveway of a home on East Boone Street. Curtis Holstlaw of North Hamilton was charged in Marion County Court on Wednesday with...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, February 8th
A 22-year-old Patoka man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding failure to appear warrant in a pending felony domestic battery case. Noah Meredith of West Bond is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of...
Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m. in […]
14news.com
Albion’s ‘Borowiak’s’ closes its doors, officials working on solution
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - The beginning of the new year came with a disappointing announcement to Edwards County residents. Longtime grocery store Borowiak’s IGA was closing its doors for good. “Those who are unable to drive outside of town, that will greatly limit their availability, or their ability to...
wdml.com
Centralia man arrested after punching police officer
CENTRALIA — Centralia police arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man Monday afternoon after he reportedly resisted arrest and struck a police officer. According to police, around 3:15 p.m. Monday, they received reports of a four-wheeler driving recklessly in the 1400 block of Frazier Ave in Centralia. Officers arrived on the...
Effingham Radio
UPDATE: School Secured, Students Returning To Jr. High Shortly
The Secretary of State Hazardous Device Unit has cleared the junior high of any potential threat. As always, we will have a continued presence in our schools to ensure the safety of our children. The Flora Police later released a statement on the incident through their Facebook Page:. On February...
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $250,000 for Flora man arrested during drug delivery investigation in Salem
A 42-year-old Flora man had bond set at $250,000 during his first Marion County Court appearance Wednesday on a Class X felony charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Stephen Goff, Junior was also charged with a second felony count of unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of...
