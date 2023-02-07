Read full article on original website
Elderly woman's Palo Alto home burglarized overnight
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The home of an elderly Palo Alto woman was burglarized Wednesday overnight, the city’s police department said. The burglar took a cell phone, tablet computer and purse, according to police. Police were called to the home on the 2600 block of Cowper Street Thursday morning. The victim, a woman in […]
Brentwood police search for 3 at-large robbery suspects
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for three suspects linked to an armed robbery that happened last week, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened on Jan. 30 around 5:52 p.m. at an unnamed business on the 6900 block of Lone Tree Way. Video (above) shows one of the […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Driver enters home uninvited to wash his hands
Dirty Hands: A woman called police when she arrived home at her place on Greenwood Way and found a delivery person at her doorstep and her door unlocked. The driver told police that his hands were sticky, so he went inside unannounced to wash his hands. Police told him: “Don’t do that.”
KTVU FOX 2
Woman's car burglarized at Oakland cemetery while leaving flowers for dead mother
OAKLAND, Calif. - Cathy Martinsen of Lafayette said a day to honor her late mother turned into a frightening experience when she was burglarized at an Oakland cemetery. "Your stomach just drops," said Martinsen. This happened February 1st at St. Mary Cemetery in Rockridge. Martinsen parked inside the gates near...
Police searching Walnut Creek high school after unconfirmed shooter report
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department conducted a search at Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek after unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus Friday afternoon. Police said they found no evidence of a shooter at the school. Police are on scene on the 1400 block of South Main […]
Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal weekend shooting
SAN JOSE -- A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting last weekend inside an East San Jose home.San Jose police said Anthony Samaro of San Jose was arrested without incident on Feb. 4.According to investigators, officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center on a report of an adult male beginning treated for a gunshot wound at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 3rd.The victim was self-transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way....
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
Thief stole over $10,000 in jewelry from Salinas mall
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police need assistance locating a man who allegedly stole jewelry from a Salinas mall. Police said over $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen that day. The post Thief stole over $10,000 in jewelry from Salinas mall appeared first on KION546.
SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
Tesla driver who drove family off cliff pleads not guilty
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his entire family by driving over a cliff in San Mateo County pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, as well as domestic violence. The victims in the case are […]
SFist
Cause of Sunset District House Explosion May Be Related to Mysterious Barrels and Cylinders Found In Rubble
It may be days or weeks before we get anything more definitive about the cause of yesterday's massive home explosion on 22nd Avenue, but with speculation running rampant in the last 24 hours, we at least now have a clue. Some mysterious, industrial sounding containers were removed from the home's...
Suspected Oxy pills, stolen credit cards, IDs seized after narcotics bust in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday night in connection to possession of a loaded stolen firearm and narcotics for sale, the Benicia Police Department (BPD) said in a Facebook post. Benicia police pulled the suspect over after they saw his car registration was expired. He was pulled over at around 8:40 p.m. […]
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Steal Mail From Dozens of Households in the East Bay
A Contra Costa County police department is urging all its residents to make sure their mailboxes are secure. The warning comes after Oakley police arrested a group of thieves who they believe stole mail from dozens of households in two cities. It all began with a 911 call Tuesday morning...
Beloved bakery owner in grave condition following Oakland robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition following a violent altercation with thieves in Oakland, investigators said. The victim was identified by friends as Jen Angel, who owns a beloved local bakery, Angel Cakes. Angel remained in the hospital on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after she was reportedly dragged by a […]
Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found
Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
UPDATE: Oakland baker Jennifer Angel dies following brazen purse snatching
OAKLAND -- The family of Jennifer Angel, owner of Oakland's popular Angel Cakes bakery, announced Thursday she had been declared dead after suffering life-threatening injuries during a brazen daylight purse snatching in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank branch."It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Oakland baker, small business owner, social justice activist and community member Jen Angel has been medically declared to have lost all brain function and will not regain consciousness. Her official time of death was 5:48pm (PT)," the statement began.Investigators said the purse-snatching incident took place about 12:29 p.m. Monday in...
KTVU FOX 2
Two adults arrested for allegedly jumping in fight at East Bay middle school
SAN PABLO, Calif. - Two adults were arrested Monday for allegedly jumping into a fight involving students at a San Pablo middle school. Keiry Huezo told KTVU that her daughter, a 7th grader at Helms Middle School, was seen on video being pounded by four people inside a girl's restroom.
Silicon Valley
Three-bedroom home sells for $1.9 million in San Jose
A 1,866-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands. The property located in the 2700 block of Gardendale Drive in San Jose was sold on Jan. 17, 2023. The $1,900,000 purchase price works out to $1,018 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,200-square-foot lot.
23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
Tesla driver pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Devils Slide cliff plunge
REDWOOD CITY -- A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his wife and two young children by driving off a seaside cliff along Highway 1 pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and domestic violence.A judge ordered Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, held without bail.Patel was seriously injured on Jan. 2 when the car plunged 250 feet off the cliff at Devil's Slide along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco.Firefighters were forced to cut the family -- including Patel's 41-year-old wife, and 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, whose names have not been released -- out of the...
