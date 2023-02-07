Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for new election in Harris County after voting problems in November

Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Texas Comptroller says Harris County Judge, Harris Co. Commissioners 'defunded the police'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Friday afternoon in a statement that Harris County Commissioners did, in fact, defund the police. According to a statement, Hegar's office received a request from Gov. Greg Abbott's Criminal Justice Division to investigate a complaint from Constable Ted Heap of Harris County Constable Office Precinct 5.
Dallas Observer
DeSantis v. Abbott: Texas Republicans Warmly Embrace Florida's Governor
When Dallas County Republicans head to the swanky Omni Hotel for a fundraiser in early March, they’ll be gathering to hear a prominent conservative governor speak, but not the one you might think. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to take the stage as the special guest of the...
Texas AG Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune's daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Attorney General Ken Paxton and four of his former top deputies who said he improperly fired them after they accused...
houstonpublicmedia.org
State comptroller freezes Harris County’s ability to raise taxes, saying its 2023 budget unlawfully cut funding to constables
The state comptroller ruled Harris County leaders broke the law by passing a 2023 budget that reduced funding to the county constables. The ruling could extend the county's budget difficulties into the indefinite future. In letters to state and county leaders, Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Harris County violated a 2021...
Texas Attorney General Paxton to apologize, pay $3.3M of taxpayer money to former staff
Attorney General Ken Paxton has publicly settled with four former employees whom he fired after they reported him to the FBI. These “rogue employees”, as he dubbed them at the time, will also receive a payout totaling 3.3 million dollars.
KHOU
Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring. In a...
KHOU
New UH poll shows Texans are open to election reform
HOUSTON — Texans broadly support many election reforms, including strengthening criminal penalties for voter fraud and making the voting process easier, according to a new University of Houston poll. The poll, which was conducted this year between Jan. 9 and Jan.19, showed interesting attitudes of voters. Many want changes...
fox7austin.com
Austin lawyer speaks on Gov. Abbott's diversity memo
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott is telling state agencies, diversity should not be considered in employment-hiring practices. Reporter Kate McGee at the Texas Tribune writes," Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week - that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against - is illegal in hiring.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Domestic violence homicides in Houston have doubled in recent years, but there still aren’t enough shelter beds
Harris County currently has a total of 330 beds for survivors. For comparison, New York City has approximately 10 times that number, despite having less than two times the population. If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline for local resources....
hppr.org
For Black lawmakers in Texas, criminal justice reform and maternal health are top priorities
Black lawmakers say criminal justice reform, maternal health care and voting rights are some of their top priorities as the 88th Legislative Session gets underway in 2023. The Texas Legislative Black Caucus, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is made of 18 state representatives and two state senators. Caucus members altogether have filed 393 bills this session.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas mayors asks state lawmakers for more mental health money
Texas mayors, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent a letter to the Senate Finance Committee on Friday, requesting over $155 million of budget surplus funds to be sent to the 39 Local Mental and Behavioral Health Authorities over the next two fiscal years. These are public mental health care systems that provide emergency, out-patient and rehab services to low-income and uninsured patients across Texas.
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Solid Waste Department to hire contractors to help with bulk waste, illegal dumping
The city's Solid Waste Management Department is getting some help after city council approved on Wednesday, an $8 million contract to hire additional resources for the department. The city's been dealing with an excessive amount of bulk and junk waste and illegal dumping. City officials said it’s causing a big strain on its solid waste workers.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Here’s everything you need to know about school vouchers in Texas
School vouchers aren’t a new idea. But over the past couple decades, voucher programs have expanded from small experiments to statewide policies. "School choice" is one of the big buzzwords at the Texas Capitol this legislative session. Most of the folks using it are talking about school vouchers —...
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
fox4news.com
Opal Lee to become second African-American with portrait in the Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas - Non-stop is the best way to describe the life of Dr. Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth. Lee was the haymaker for the now federal holiday that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021. WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: (L-R) Ninety-four-year-old activist and retired...
Bill would ban diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas universities
As Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies that using diversity, equity and inclusion criteria in the hiring process is "illegal," lawmakers in the legislature are pushing against the practice in Texas universities.
Texas lawsuit could place nationwide ban on abortion pill - even where abortion is legal
HOUSTON, Texas — Abortion rights advocates are sounding the alarm over a Texas lawsuit they said could restrict access to the abortion pill across the country - even in states where abortion is legal. More than half of all abortions performed in the U.S. are done through medication. Some...
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
