Holmdel, NJ

Crime reported in Holmdel on Lexington Court.

By Jeanne Wall
 4 days ago

HOLMDEL, NJ: It is getting hard to keep up with the crime Holmdel.

Homeowners should always lock their cars and homes routinely. Try to keep your garage doors down. Call the Holmdel police if you see anything suspicious. 732.946.4400.  Unfortunately there was another incident of an intruder breaking and entering a home on Monday. According to Holmdel Police, it is a "residential burglary".

The incident took place on Lexington Court between 8 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Monday, February, 6, Holmdel police said.

Those with information about the burglary are asked to contact Detective Hernando at ehernando@holmdelpolice.org or (732)-946-4400.

