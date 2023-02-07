ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusunderground.com

DeWine to Apply for Federal Funds to Study Amtrak Expansion

Governor Mike DeWine’s administration plans to apply for federal money to study Amtrak expansion in Ohio, a key initial step in what could still be a long process to bring passenger rail back to Columbus. The request for funding will come through the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) and...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Wasted Space: OSU’s Mostly Empty East Side Hospital Campus

While The Ohio State University has certainly been growing rapidly at the Wexner Medical Center main campus, the branch hospital located on the East Side of Columbus has remained relatively untouched since it was first acquired by the college in 1999. Combined with the nearby Outpatient Care East building, OSU...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: CM Chicken Delivers in the Search for Delicious Chicken

It’s chicken time. Again. In the never-ending search for delicious chicken, it’s grown painfully evident that there is a fairly obvious stone left unturned: CM Chicken made its Columbus debut back in 2021. The place is not exactly hidden, its first Ohio location set up shop at the busy intersection of Kenny and Henderson. CM Chicken has since branched out to the likes of Pickerington with promises of more stops in Central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Shop Talk: Good Land Grows on Sustainability and Community

Brother and sister Mike and Megan Minnix embarked on a lengthy road trip together and ended their journey with more than just memories and some good photos. Mike, an environmental consultant, founded Good Land Ohio in 2015. Located in Chromedge Studios at 289 W. Walnut St. in Franklinton, the organization provides environmentally sustainable services for businesses and events across the city and state. The idea to make Good Land into a brand and sell handmade goods and curated plants sparked while Mike and Megan visited 15 national parks in the fall of 2019.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Treat to Try: Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Semlor from Kittie’s

Semla semla semla! It’s fun to say and funner to eat. Now, thanks to Kittie’s Cakes, we can experience this Lenten treat from Sweden. Well wait, Lent is the season when you’re supposed to abstain from the good stuff. So semla is a pre-Lent treat, actually: It’s more like a Fat Tuesday thing that the sweet shop is making available through February 21.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Yoga and Fitness Factory to Offer Free Classes Saturday

“It’s a great way to say thank you and welcome back to our community. This is our first open house in 3 years,” says Jud Beachler, co-owner of the Yoga and Fitness Factory. Located at 223 East Broadway in Westerville, Yoga Fitness Factory has been operating nearly 20 years. “It’s a great space, and we want everyone to visit.”
WESTERVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy