Brother and sister Mike and Megan Minnix embarked on a lengthy road trip together and ended their journey with more than just memories and some good photos. Mike, an environmental consultant, founded Good Land Ohio in 2015. Located in Chromedge Studios at 289 W. Walnut St. in Franklinton, the organization provides environmentally sustainable services for businesses and events across the city and state. The idea to make Good Land into a brand and sell handmade goods and curated plants sparked while Mike and Megan visited 15 national parks in the fall of 2019.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO