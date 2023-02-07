Read full article on original website
Related
UK scientists found a way to slash nearly 90% of carbon emissions from the country's steel industry
The steel industry accounts for up to 9% of global emissions. If it were a country, it'd be the third-largest emitter behind China and the US.
The New Climate Taxes That May be Closer Than You Think
Even some conservative leaders are embracing windfall taxes.
France 24
Yellen says 'good policy' if Europe adopts US green plan with own incentives
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday encouraged the idea of green subsidies by the European Union to offset feared harm from a vast US climate plan -- arguing there is enough business for all to benefit from the clean energy transition. Her comments came a day after talks with...
insideevs.com
E-Mobility Firm Zinc Presents The Venture E-Scooter In The U.K.
Electric scooters are a fun and practical way to get around the city. However, they have one major drawback—you have to stay standing for the whole duration of the trip. Sure, there are e-bikes, but they tend to be much bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Oh, let's not forget the fact that you need to pedal.
France 24
‘Live to work or work to live?’: Why France's youth are fighting Macron’s pension reform
France's youth have featured prominently in mass protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s planned pension overhaul, rallying against a reform they consider to be unfair and symptomatic of a broader rollback of social rights. FRANCE 24 spoke to young demonstrators who took part in the latest protest in Paris. Hundreds...
TechCrunch
Partech hits first close of largest Africa-focused fund, at €245M
The firm, which focuses on early- and growth-stage startups across the continent, intended to raise about €230 million (~$250 million) for its second African fund and reach a first close at €150 million, according to general partners Tidjane Deme and Cyril Collon. However, overwhelming interest from LPs meant Partech Africa II surpassed what was initially set for the entire fund at first close. To add, the African fund will now seek to reach a final close of not more than €280 million (~$300 million), Deme said on the call.
France 24
Tech turbulence: Silicon Valley sheds jobs as industry growth slows
The wave of mass layoffs continues to shake tech companies, from global giants to startups. With growing demand from consumers stuck at home and online, the tech sector went on a hiring spree during the pandemic. But since last year, as inflation rose and profits slowed, hundreds of thousands of workers have lost their jobs. FRANCE 24's Charles Pellegrin tells us what's behind the job cuts.
CoinDesk
UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
France 24
Meet the guardians of the glaciers in the French Alps
Glaciers are increasingly threatened by climate change. The French Alps are home to more than 4,000 of these fascinating natural monuments, of which 80 to 90 percent are set to disappear by 2100 due to global warming. Among the most emblematic glaciers is the Mer de Glace, or Sea of Ice, which retreats a little more each year, under the watchful eye of tourists. Meanwhile, the Bossons glacier reveals aircraft debris that was thought to be lost forever. FRANCE 24 went to meet some of the guardians of the glaciers.
France 24
South Africa's electricity crunch declared 'state of disaster'
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national 'state of disaster' over the country's rolling power shortages. Energy provider Eskom says its aging coal-fired power plants cannot keep up with demand, and it's been imposing scheduled cuts. The blackouts are weighing on business activity, and South Africa's economic growth. Also in the show - migrant workers building Senegal's "City of the Future" allege mistreatment and abuse on some construction sites.
Airbus deliveries fell by a third to 20 jets in January
PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) deliveries fell by a third to 20 airplanes in January compared to 30 in the same month last year, the company said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
UK leader Sunak shakes up govt to focus on business, energy
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shook up his government on Tuesday, moving ministers and merging departments in a bid to assert control amid ethics scandals and sniping from Conservative Party colleagues. Sunak appointed lawmaker Greg Hands to chair the governing party, which is demoralized by dismal...
Good News: Inflation and Unemployment Lower; Customer Satisfaction Up
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- After deteriorating dramatically over the past five years, customer satisfaction in the United States is showing signs of recovery. In the fourth quarter of 2022, U.S. customer satisfaction increases by 0.3% to a score of 73.4 on the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s (ACSI ® ) 100-point scale. In addition, inflation is down, and GDP is up — albeit modestly. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005154/en/ ACSI 2000 - 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
France 24
Rise in space tourism, rocket launches pose new threat to ozone layer, researchers warn
New research shows that increased space travel could undo efforts to repair the hole in the ozone layer. Successful global coordination to ban harmful chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) gasses and restore the ozone was a rare climate triumph – but can it be replicated in the face of a potential new threat?
HARMAN and proteanTecs Collaborate to Advance Predictive and Preventive Maintenance for Automotive Electronics
HAIFA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, and HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, have collaborated to advance a new approach to predictive and preventive maintenance of vehicle electronics. The HARMAN and proteanTecs solution combines over-the-air (OTA) technology, deep data analytics and advanced device health monitoring to notify, predict and prevent malfunctions in the entire fleet. The details and use cases of this integrated solution are available in a new white paper, detailing the companies’ joint cloud and onboard applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005240/en/ HARMAN and proteanTecs collaborate to advance predictive and preventive maintenance for automotive electronics. (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Revolut to Offer Returns on Crypto Holdings Via 'Staking'
LONDON (Reuters) - Revolut is giving customers the chance to earn cryptocurrency rewards if they allow the lender to "stake" their coins to verify blockchain transactions, in a sign the digital bank is embracing crypto after a series of industry crashes. The feature will be available to customers in Britain...
SpaceNews.com
Skeptical investors are placing new demands on space startups
TAMPA, Fla. — Space startups will need to step up their fundraising efforts if they want to raise money this year from increasingly meticulous investors, according to a panel of early-stage space investment firms. A “dosage of reality” is trickling through the space industry, AE Industrial Partners vice president...
NPR
EPA's proposal to raise the cost of carbon is a powerful tool and ethics nightmare
One of the most important tools that the federal government has for cracking down on greenhouse gas emissions is a single number: the social cost of carbon. It represents all the costs to humanity of emitting one ton of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, including everything from the cost of lost crops and flooded homes to the cost of lost wages when people can't safely work outside and, finally, the cost of climate-related deaths.
CNBC
Unilever says prices hikes will continue into this year, easing in H2
Unilever Plc said on Thursday it would continue to raise prices for its detergents, soaps and packaged food to offset rising input costs. CEO Alan Jope told CNBC he believed the company was "past peak inflation but not yet at peak pricing ... there will be some modest fresh price increases still to come."
Comments / 0