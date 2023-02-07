Read full article on original website
Ashton Kutcher Wants 'That '70s Show' Costar Danny Masterson to Be 'Innocent' in Ongoing Rape Trial
Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his former costar Danny Masterson's rape trial for the first time. The 44-year-old Your Place or Mine actor admitted that he "can't know" if Masterson, 46, will be found innocent in the trial after he was charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. (Masterson has continued to deny the charges.)
Armie Hammer Off The Hook In Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Blowing Off $67,000 American Express Bill
Armie Hammer finally received some good news after a lawsuit accusing him of refusing to pay his credit card bill has been dismissed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, the disgraced actor has one less legal problem to worry about now that American Express has asked the court to dismiss its civil lawsuit against him. The filing notes that American Express wants the entire case dismissed. Hammer had yet to respond to the case but all signs point to the matter being resolved behind the scenes. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, as the backlash against Hammer was growing...
Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations. Ashton Kutcher is speaking out about former co-star Danny Masterson's rape allegations for the first time. Masterson—who co-starred alongside Kutcher in That ‘70s Show and Netflix's The Ranch—was arrested and charged in 2020 for three counts of rape by force or fear with three separate women, Kutcher is sharing his perspective on the actor's legal troubles.
Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Speaks Out About the End of Their Marriage
Just days after Armie Hammer gave a rare interview to Air Mail, his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers is speaking out in Elle magazine. The couple split in 2020 after 10 years of marriage, and soon after, shocking allegations about Hammer’s sexual appetites and fetishes came to light. Now, Elizabeth is...
The Truth About Will Smith and Margot Robbie Cheating in Steamy Photobooth
2022 was one of the most life-changing years for the Men In Black actor Will Smith. Smith took the world by storm as the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Every single media outlet called out Smith, as the actor was on the front page of each and every paper. That is also when the world came to know more about the relationship Smith shared with Jada. But did the actor ever cheat on his wife?
Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him
Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
Elizabeth Chambers Reveals Why She Finally Left Armie Hammer During Pandemic
Elizabeth Chambers admitted that the difficult points during her marriage with Armie Hammer reached a breaking point during the COVID-19 pandemic in a new interview with Elle, published on Wednesday, February 8. The BIRD Bakery founder, 40, revealed that the two had struggled during their relationship as they balanced both their marriage and careers, especially as Armie, 36, rose to fame, but the decision to end their relationship came in 2020.
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Matthew McConaughey Says A Fortuneteller Told Him To Take This Smash-Hit Movie Role
"It is going to be a blast ... and it is going to make a bunch of money," the clairvoyant purportedly said.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
‘You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London’s Pivotal Kiss Was Faked With CGI
You People ends with a romantic moment between leads Jonah Hill and Lauren London, but one member of the Netflix film’s team claims it was never actually filmed. During a conversation on the latest episode of podcast The Brilliant Idiots, co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz discussed director Kenya Barris’ film, which centers on interracial couple Ezra Cohen (Hill) and Amira Mohammed (London) dealing with their families’ complicated reactions to the relationship. Schulz plays Ezra’s cousin Avi in You People, which was released last month and also stars Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny. More from...
Wack 100 Accuses J. Prince of Lying About Cardi B Amid Offset Beef
Wack 100 has chimed in on J. Prince’s beef with Offset and Cardi B, and accused the Rap-A-Lot Records founder of lying in a series of posts. On Wednesday, Wack 100 defended Cardi and Offset after J. Prince suggested that he personally helped the couple during a visit to Los Angeles in 2018 when she was getting gang threats. “That n***a lying,” he wrote in a comments of a DJ Akademiks post. “We covered for [Cardi B] that weekend. She’s a Damu and we kept her straight. She had 100 [bloods] with her all weekend. On top of her management team. [J. Prince] you’re all cap why are you letting the man know this man had a problem with you & you heard this in the streets!”
Pregnant wife wants stepdaughter to move out; husband says no because she can't afford it; wife pushes and gets handled
It looks like one pregnant woman is not too keen on her young adult stepdaughter still living at home, as she has suggested to her husband that his daughter move out to "make room for the baby." But she doesn't understand why her request was so wrong and takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
J. Prince Slams Offset as ‘Snake’ After Rapper Took Issue With His Takeoff Comments
The Offset vs. J. Prince drama continues. On Wednesday, the Rap-A-Lot Records boss shared a lengthy Instagram post in which he referred to Offset as a liar and a “snake.”. “This clown Offset suffering from being a fake motherfucker disease,” J. Prince said in a voiceover. “He wanna play victim now, but he was a volunteer when he spoke threats about me and my family name in his mouth about what he gonna do. ‘Why you didn’t call me to talk?’ is the twist he wanna use. Tell lies in your woman’s ear, n***a. I don’t have time to listen to weak shit. Now you wanna fake in front of a camera, trying to hide behind Takeoff’s mother when I’ve shown nothing but respect for her and her family. See, boy, you acting like you’re a part of a family that don’t really fuck with you because you’re a snake.”
Hollywood reporters erupt over Dave Chappelle's Grammy win for 'transphobic' Netflix special
Comedian Dave Chappelle won a Grammy award for a 2021 comedy special that LGBTQ activists deemed "transphobic" and attempted to cancel him over.
DDG Calls Internet ‘So Gullible’ Following Halle Bailey Breakup Speculation
It appears DDG has responded to the breakup speculation. Earlier this week, fans began speculating that the 25-year-old and his girlfriend, Halle Bailey, had officially called it quits. The whispers began circulating when followers noticed that DDG had unfollowed Bailey on Instagram, deleted all her photos from his account, and shared a cryptic tweet that read, “all these girls the same … ain’t no wayy.”
Nicole Kidman teams up with Jamie Lee Curtis to bring Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta to life
The screen icons are slated to executive produce the show, titled Kay Scarpetta, with Nicole starring in the title role and Jamie Lee, 64, starring as her sister Dorothy
Michael Fassbender’s Acting in ‘Prometheus’ Made Charlize Theron Want to Punch Him in the Face
Michael Fassbender once proved Charlize Theron right about his acting skills when Theron experienced his performance personally.
