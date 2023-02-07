Read full article on original website
WLOX
Drug dealer connected to fatal wreck at Keesler sentenced on fentanyl charges
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Dean Carlin Fender, 26, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport. According to court documents, during the investigation into the death of an airman at Keesler Air Force Base, a...
Fentanyl dealer sentenced after death at Keesler Air Force Base
GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – A Biloxi man was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9 after pleading guilty to a charge connected to the death of an airman. Dean Fender, 26, was ordered to serve 36 months in federal prison by a U.S. District Court judge for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Fender pleaded guilty to […]
WLOX
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Wednesday ribbon-cutting event officially welcomed the first medical marijuana dispensary to Ocean Springs. Co-owner Evan Daily has been in the medical marijuana business since 2020. He said he is bringing that knowledge into the new dispensary located on Marks Road. “The second I stepped...
Lucedale bringing back state inmates to fill worker shortage
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The City of Lucedale is turning to state inmates cleared for work release to fill gaps created by vacant positions. Mayor Doug Lee first approached the George County Board of Supervisors in September to ask about receiving inmates. Supervisors offered the city a block of 24 beds in the regional jail […]
WLOX
Life Church of Gautier provides community food giveaway
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Life Church of Gautier worked to provide the community with free groceries on Wednesday. Nearly 100 people moved through the line within two hours. “The need has been so great lately with the food prices going up,” pastor assistant Kimberly Broughton said. “We went from every Friday we would have eight people, thinking that was, wow, a lot, to we’ve been serving 30 to 40 people on a Friday.”
Mississippi Press
Two men each sentenced to 20 years in prison in pair of Ocean Springs armed robberies
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Two Ocean Springs men were sentenced to a total of 30 years for a pair of armed robberies at two different gas stations in the Ocean Springs area in April 2021. Gywan Ladarius Willis, 28, and Alfonzo Lavente Taylor, 34, appeared before Jackson County Judge Keith Miller...
WDAM-TV
Black History Month: The Pleasant Reed Home
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, we’re highlight the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. “It’s apart of history that everyone should know,” said historian Isaiah Edwards. “Everyone should realize how far we come as a Black race.
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor...
Mississippi Press
Shooting lands Gautier man in jail, two in hospital
GAUTIER, Mississippi -- A 22-year-old Gautier man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a Wednesday shooting which sent two people to the hospital. According to Gautier police chief David Bever, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving at...
WLOX
Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City
MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners. When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots. “We are not...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs men to serve 20 years for armed robberies
Two Ocean Springs men will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery in two incidents in 2021. 28-year-old Gywan Willis pleaded guilty Jan. 12 and was sentenced Jan. 30. 34-year-old Alfonzo Taylor pleaded guilty Jan. 17 and was sentenced Feb. 6. According to court records Willis...
WLOX
Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new mural is going up in Pascagoula. Artist James Mayo is free-handing it all on his own. The mural consists of a large eagle with more features to come on the back side of Resurrection Catholic School. Mayo has been painting here on the Coast...
WDAM-TV
Community College Board administrator speaks at PRCC Black History Month event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A top administrator with the Mississippi Community College Board was the keynote speaker Thursday for the annual Black History Month celebration at Pearl River Community College in Hattiesburg Thursday. Shawn Mackey Sr. addressed students and faculty at a program on PRCC’s Forrest County campus. Mackey...
WDAM-TV
Amtrak leaders speak on safety ahead of return to the Gulf Coast
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Amtrak representatives visited Pascagoula and Gulfport to give safety briefings regarding upcoming passenger rail service. Monday, the company began trial runs of its passenger rail service from Mobile, Alabama to New Orleans, Louisiana, with four stops along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. “We’ve already had about five...
WLOX
Increased security implemented at Gulfport City Hall after protest enters building
It is warm and muggy today. We are seeing some peeks of sunshine. It is still a bit foggy/hazy along the coastal areas. At lunchtime we are starting to see showers popping up in South Mississippi. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s today. As we head into the evening, we expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Most of South Mississippi is under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk today. Our main threats: damaging wind gusts in thunderstorms and heavy rain which could lead to flooding. Tonight, we will see widespread downpours with scattered thunderstorms starting around midnight. Most of us will see rain, see lightning and hear thunder. Stay weather aware and have your notifications turned ‘ON’.
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer Triton Systems, LLC reflects on 44 years of business
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - In Long Beach, ATM manufacturer Triton Systems, LLC is celebrating 44 years of service, providing ATMs around the world. The company draws tourists and buyers who want to see not only new ATM technology, but also how ATMs have changed our lives for decades. “It’s...
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Fashioned Restaurant In Mississippi Doesn’t Have A Website, But The Food Is Delicious
In today’s world, it’s almost unheard of for a business not to have a website or at least a Facebook page. Down in Gulfport, there’s one restaurant that’s serving up food that’s so good, they can get by on just through word of mouth. Goes to show you that quality ingredients and good food can take you much further than a website can! This humble joint is home to some of the best fried chicken in Mississippi, and it’s so good we feel confident telling you that this restaurant is worth a road trip from any corner of the state. Let’s check it out:
