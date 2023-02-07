ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKRG News 5

Fentanyl dealer sentenced after death at Keesler Air Force Base

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) –  A Biloxi man was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9 after pleading guilty to a charge connected to the death of an airman. Dean Fender, 26, was ordered to serve 36 months in federal prison by a U.S. District Court judge for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Fender pleaded guilty to […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Wednesday ribbon-cutting event officially welcomed the first medical marijuana dispensary to Ocean Springs. Co-owner Evan Daily has been in the medical marijuana business since 2020. He said he is bringing that knowledge into the new dispensary located on Marks Road. “The second I stepped...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale bringing back state inmates to fill worker shortage

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The City of Lucedale is turning to state inmates cleared for work release to fill gaps created by vacant positions. Mayor Doug Lee first approached the George County Board of Supervisors in September to ask about receiving inmates. Supervisors offered the city a block of 24 beds in the regional jail […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Life Church of Gautier provides community food giveaway

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Life Church of Gautier worked to provide the community with free groceries on Wednesday. Nearly 100 people moved through the line within two hours. “The need has been so great lately with the food prices going up,” pastor assistant Kimberly Broughton said. “We went from every Friday we would have eight people, thinking that was, wow, a lot, to we’ve been serving 30 to 40 people on a Friday.”
GAUTIER, MS
WDAM-TV

Black History Month: The Pleasant Reed Home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, we’re highlight the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. “It’s apart of history that everyone should know,” said historian Isaiah Edwards. “Everyone should realize how far we come as a Black race.
BILOXI, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service

Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor...
LONG BEACH, MS
Mississippi Press

Shooting lands Gautier man in jail, two in hospital

GAUTIER, Mississippi -- A 22-year-old Gautier man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a Wednesday shooting which sent two people to the hospital. According to Gautier police chief David Bever, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving at...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City

MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners. When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots. “We are not...
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs men to serve 20 years for armed robberies

Two Ocean Springs men will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery in two incidents in 2021. 28-year-old Gywan Willis pleaded guilty Jan. 12 and was sentenced Jan. 30. 34-year-old Alfonzo Taylor pleaded guilty Jan. 17 and was sentenced Feb. 6. According to court records Willis...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new mural is going up in Pascagoula. Artist James Mayo is free-handing it all on his own. The mural consists of a large eagle with more features to come on the back side of Resurrection Catholic School. Mayo has been painting here on the Coast...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WDAM-TV

Amtrak leaders speak on safety ahead of return to the Gulf Coast

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Amtrak representatives visited Pascagoula and Gulfport to give safety briefings regarding upcoming passenger rail service. Monday, the company began trial runs of its passenger rail service from Mobile, Alabama to New Orleans, Louisiana, with four stops along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. “We’ve already had about five...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Increased security implemented at Gulfport City Hall after protest enters building

It is warm and muggy today. We are seeing some peeks of sunshine. It is still a bit foggy/hazy along the coastal areas. At lunchtime we are starting to see showers popping up in South Mississippi. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s today. As we head into the evening, we expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Most of South Mississippi is under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk today. Our main threats: damaging wind gusts in thunderstorms and heavy rain which could lead to flooding. Tonight, we will see widespread downpours with scattered thunderstorms starting around midnight. Most of us will see rain, see lightning and hear thunder. Stay weather aware and have your notifications turned ‘ON’.
GULFPORT, MS
OnlyInYourState

This Old-Fashioned Restaurant In Mississippi Doesn’t Have A Website, But The Food Is Delicious

In today’s world, it’s almost unheard of for a business not to have a website or at least a Facebook page. Down in Gulfport, there’s one restaurant that’s serving up food that’s so good, they can get by on just through word of mouth. Goes to show you that quality ingredients and good food can take you much further than a website can! This humble joint is home to some of the best fried chicken in Mississippi, and it’s so good we feel confident telling you that this restaurant is worth a road trip from any corner of the state. Let’s check it out:
GULFPORT, MS

