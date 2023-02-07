ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MarketRealist

Kim Pegula, Mother of Jessica Pegula, Is Fabulously Wealthy

Folks that have a deep affinity for sports, in particular, the NFL, may be familiar with the name Kim Pegula. Kim, who is the mother of professional tennis player Jessica Pegula, is known by sports fans for being a co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and the NHL team, the Buffalo Sabres.
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Fans Finally Get Answers About Kim Pegula

Sports fans in Western New York finally know what happened to Kim Pegula last June. Kim, the co-owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres with husband Terry Pegula and president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE), was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency but the nature of it was never revealed. From that point forward, the sports world sat in the dark and the situation eventually faded away from the public consciousness.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable

For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
DENVER, CO
wearebuffalo.net

Von Miller Welcomes Baby Boy; Has a Very Unique First Name

The Buffalo Bills are engrained into the fabric of the Western New York community. Bills fans in Buffalo live and die with every game and will continue to do so next season, which is hopefully the season the Bills finally win it all. Until then, however, we have the most...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired

It's safe to say the NFL World has had it with Chris Simms. All year, the former Texas Longhorns and NFL quarterback turned NBC Sports analyst has been trending for his takes on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. This week, Simms is once again going viral for his ridiculous comments. “Playing ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Troubling Photos Emerge From Ex-NFL Star's Arrest

Former NFL defensive back Vontae Davis was arrested for DUI on Saturday in Florida. TMZ Sports has obtained photos showing the ex-cornerback asleep near his crashed vehicle on the side of a highway. Davis allegedly crashed his Tesla into the back of Toyota truck, leading to his arrest. Davis, who ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald Announcement

Rams all-decade defensive tackle Aaron Donald is already looking like he's in Week 1 form. On Wednesday, the team tweeted a clip from Donald's IG after he hit the weights with the caption: "Somewhere an offensive lineman just started sweating." The NFL world reacted to the Donald video on social ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Josh Gordon career move

It’s sure been a tumultuous professional football career for former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, and it looks like there’s another twist in his tale as it looks like the one-time Cleveland Browns superstar is now taking his talents to the XFL. As NFL reporter Ari Meirov of The33rdTeam.com points out, it looks like Josh Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Josh Gordon career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter's Draft Announcement

The Chicago Bears wield the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but they're highly unlikely to select a quarterback. That gives the rebuilding franchise a golden opportunity to trade down for additional draft capital. Courtesy of Daniel Greenberg, Adam Schefter discussed that scenario in a Wednesday ...
CHICAGO, IL

