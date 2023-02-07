Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Pegula, Mother of Jessica Pegula, Is Fabulously Wealthy
Folks that have a deep affinity for sports, in particular, the NFL, may be familiar with the name Kim Pegula. Kim, who is the mother of professional tennis player Jessica Pegula, is known by sports fans for being a co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and the NHL team, the Buffalo Sabres.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Fans Finally Get Answers About Kim Pegula
Sports fans in Western New York finally know what happened to Kim Pegula last June. Kim, the co-owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres with husband Terry Pegula and president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE), was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency but the nature of it was never revealed. From that point forward, the sports world sat in the dark and the situation eventually faded away from the public consciousness.
Michael Irvin Reportedly Files Lawsuit Against Woman Who Claimed Misconduct
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has reportedly filed a sizable lawsuit against the woman who accused him of misconduct. The lawsuit is for a total sum of $100 million, according to TMZ, and claims that Irvin is being "railroaded." "It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our ...
Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable
For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
wearebuffalo.net
Von Miller Welcomes Baby Boy; Has a Very Unique First Name
The Buffalo Bills are engrained into the fabric of the Western New York community. Bills fans in Buffalo live and die with every game and will continue to do so next season, which is hopefully the season the Bills finally win it all. Until then, however, we have the most...
Rob Gronkowski Has Honest Reaction To Watching Justin Fields Play
It's safe to say former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is a huge fan of Bears quarterback Justin Fields. On Tuesday, Gronkowski was asked to share his thoughts on Fields. He believes the Bears just need to put the right supporting cast around the Ohio State product. "Man, that dude is a beast," ...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Lakers Coach Had 'Heated Verbal Exchange' With Star Player Last Night
LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record Tuesday night, but the Los Angeles Lakers still lost the game and apparently had some internal discord during it. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and veteran guard Russell Westbrook had a "brief, heated verbal ...
Travis Kelce Was Kicked Off His College Team For Drugs & How Jason Kelce Saved His Career
The NFL's favorite brother duo Jason and Travis Kelce are going head-to-head on February 12 for the Super Bowl...but their level of success almost only worked out for one of them. Jason's career as a Philadelphia Eagles Center had a pretty clear path but, Travis's journey to get to the...
Report: NFL Network Removed Michael Irvin From Scheduled Super Bowl Appearances
Former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin won't make any more appearances on NFL Network for the remainder of Super Bowl week. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reported that a woman complained about Irvin's conduct during their encounter on Sunday. Irvin, meanwhile, described ...
Look: NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired
It's safe to say the NFL World has had it with Chris Simms. All year, the former Texas Longhorns and NFL quarterback turned NBC Sports analyst has been trending for his takes on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. This week, Simms is once again going viral for his ridiculous comments. “Playing ...
Look: Troubling Photos Emerge From Ex-NFL Star's Arrest
Former NFL defensive back Vontae Davis was arrested for DUI on Saturday in Florida. TMZ Sports has obtained photos showing the ex-cornerback asleep near his crashed vehicle on the side of a highway. Davis allegedly crashed his Tesla into the back of Toyota truck, leading to his arrest. Davis, who ...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald Announcement
Rams all-decade defensive tackle Aaron Donald is already looking like he's in Week 1 form. On Wednesday, the team tweeted a clip from Donald's IG after he hit the weights with the caption: "Somewhere an offensive lineman just started sweating." The NFL world reacted to the Donald video on social ...
NFL world reacts to insane Josh Gordon career move
It’s sure been a tumultuous professional football career for former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, and it looks like there’s another twist in his tale as it looks like the one-time Cleveland Browns superstar is now taking his talents to the XFL. As NFL reporter Ari Meirov of The33rdTeam.com points out, it looks like Josh Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Josh Gordon career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter's Draft Announcement
The Chicago Bears wield the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but they're highly unlikely to select a quarterback. That gives the rebuilding franchise a golden opportunity to trade down for additional draft capital. Courtesy of Daniel Greenberg, Adam Schefter discussed that scenario in a Wednesday ...
Comments / 0