Adams County, MS

WJTV 12

Dive team searches river for worker’s body in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A private dive team was hired to search for a worker’s body in the Mississippi River after he fell into the water. The Natchez Democrat reported Buzzi Unicern employee, 50-year-old Donny Mitchell, went into the water around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7. Witnesses said he was climbing a ladder from […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Fatal Natchez house fire believed to be accidental

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – State Fire Marshal investigators believe a fatal fire in Natchez was accidental. The fire killed Dr. Ruby As-Sabor who retired from the Natchez Adams School District in 2021. The Natchez Democrat reported the fire happened on Sunday, February 5 at As-Sabor’s home in the Morgantown neighborhood. Investigators believe the fire started […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Morgantown Road on Monday, February 6. The victim was identified as 60-year-old James Willard Calhoun, of Natchez. Investigators said Calhoun was walking along the road and was […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Woman Charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Facility

Bolivar County, MS – On February 4, 2023, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Mobley, age 47 of Natchez, for her alleged involvement in the introduction of contraband into the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility. Correction officers called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Mobley was charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility and her bond was set at $10,000.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
MARKSVILLE, LA
WLBT

If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police say they are searching for an all-terrain vehicle that was stolen recently from contractors working on Ole Brook Road. Authorities say the victims were working in the area when a suspect dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt walked up to one of them and demanded his “Can-Am side-by-side ATV.”
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Someone just missed out on $500,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Crews recover body from creek in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police and fire crews worked to recover a body that was found in a creek on Sunday, February 5. The Natchez Democrat reported police were notified around 10:40 a.m. about an adult male body that was floating face down in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off of Palestine Road. […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

House fire claims life of Mississippi educator

A late night-night house fire has claimed the life of a Mississippi educator. The fire at 128 Brookfield Drive in Natchez claimed the life of Dr. Ruby As-Sabor, who was the special services director at the Natchez-Adams School District. The Natchez Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 10:59...
NATCHEZ, MS
listenupyall.com

Natchez-Adams Schools employee loses life in Brookfield house fire

NATCHEZ — A late-night house fire at 128 Brookfield Drive claimed the life of Dr. Ruby As-Sabor, who was special services director at the Natchez-Adams School District. The Natchez Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 10:59 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters battled the fire into the wee hours of the morning on Monday.
NATCHEZ, MS
WLBT

Woman loses life in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died in a single-car vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, officers responded to the incident on Dentville Road in Copiah County. Sheriff Swilley said Jasmine Harris, 32, of Hermanville, had been traveling north in a 2002 Chrysler...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Third suspect arrested for Port Gibson homicide

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a third suspect in connection to a January 2023 homicide. Investigators said Justin Bailey, 31, of Port Gibson, was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday, February 6 at his home on EW Reeve Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported Bailey was charged with […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
kalb.com

Oakdale firefighter arrested for solicitation of a minor in Concordia Parish

VIDALIA, La. (KALB) - A firefighter from the Oakdale Fire Department has been arrested for soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes. According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), Edward J. Robinson, 32, of Oakdale was communicating with someone online who he believed to be a minor. Robinson made two separate accounts, using fake names and photos, requesting phone sex in exchange for money. He also asked the minor to watch him engage in sexual activity.
OAKDALE, LA

