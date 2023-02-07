Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
Car Sales Tumble 38 Percent in China
Passenger car sales in China took a bit of a nosedive in January. Reuters reports sales were down 38 percent last month. That change wipes out a 2.4 percent sales gain the market saw in December of 2022. It all comes down to weakening demand due to expiring tax credits for vehicles with combustion engines and subsidies on electric vehicles.
Jalopnik
The EV Transition Is Stuck Between High Demand and Low Resources
The EV transition is going to require major investments across the board if it stands a chance — investments in domestic EV production, a robust charging infrastructure, and, most importantly, mining capacity. The latest report from industry insiders and investors, UP Partners, is equal parts optimistic and pessimistic about the next few years: on the one hand, EVs are on track for mass adoption in the world’s biggest auto markets. But on the other, that trajectory is going to strain our current modest supply of raw materials and battery metals.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Boeing 787 Dreamliner moments from crashing into sea after plunging 1,000ft in 24 seconds in horror near-disaster
A PASSENGER jet came within seconds of disaster when a pilot error sent it plunging towards the ocean, reports say. Qatar Airways has launched an investigation after the terrifying near-miss last month. It's been revealed that a Qatar Airways 787 Boeing Dreamliner came within seconds of hitting the waters of...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
coinchapter.com
Russia promises retaliation after US Navy blew up the Nord Stream pipeline
A new investigative report claims US President Joe Biden was behind the Nord Stream Pipeline blast. US Republican Senator Mike Lee does not rule out that the Bidden Administration ordered the operation. Russia has promised to retaliate against Biden Administration's sabotage. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh...
Jalopnik
Tesla's Website Is Finally Showing the Real Price First
Up until recently, when you went to Tesla’s website to price out a car, the price it would show by default included “potential savings,” which Tesla defined as potential tax incentives and what you wouldn’t spend paying for gas. You had to click to reveal the “purchase price,” which is the higher amount of money that you actually pay Tesla for the car. Some called the whole business misleading, because it was, but recently Tesla changed its website to show the purchase price first, in an apparent attempt at being a little more honest.
Jalopnik
Net-Zero Transport Is a ‘Fantasy’ Without Major New Investment: Report
In the past year, governments around the world have allotted billions of dollars, pounds, euros, and every other currency you can think of to try and cut global carbon emissions. Here in the U.S., the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invested heavily in public transport and greener means of travel. But, a new report warns that we’re not doing enough to cut pollution from transport.
Jalopnik
Google Maps Update Will Cleverly Plan Trips Differently for EVs
As anyone who’s lived with an electric vehicle will tell you, you don’t plan journeys in EVs the same way you do in gas-powered cars. Your stops to refuel have to be a little more deliberate and premeditated. On Wednesday Google announced a trio of new Maps features targeting EVs that have the search giant’s software built in, like those from Volvo, Polestar, General Motors and Honda — and eventually Ford, too.
Jalopnik
Used Car Prices Are Going Up Again
Used car demand suddenly spiked in January, increasing wholesale values at auction as well used car prices on lots. Wholesale values saw an increase of 2.5 percent from December to January, according to data from Cox Automotive, which is the highest jump from one month to another since the end of 2021.
Jalopnik
Hyundai Evolve+ Lets Commitment-Phobes Try EV Life for a Month
Hyundai is trying its hand at the subscription game. In a bid to increase EV adoption, the brand is rolling out a new subscription service for its EVs called Evolve+, letting you borrow an electric Hyundai for a month as a way of testing the waters on EV ownership without committing to a purchase or lease.
Jalopnik
The Peugeot 208 Is Now the Best-Selling Car in Europe
The Peugeot 208 has finally beat out the Volkswagen Golf to become the best-selling car in Europe. The VW Golf had long held the title of the undisputed champ in the European market. The German hatch managed to remain the best-selling car in Europe since 2007, but a five percent sales increase of the Peugeot 208 has bumped the French supermini to the top. In 2022, Peugeot sold 206,816 models of the 208 while Volkswagen sold 177,203 models of the Golf, according to data from JATO Dynamics.
Jalopnik
Lucid Is Getting in on the EV Price Wars
Lucid Motors apparently looked around the room, realized everyone else was cutting EV prices, and decided to do the same thing. The California-based automaker is giving customers who buy certain Air Tourings or Air Grand Tourings a $7,500 “credit.” It’ll match the tax credit given by the U.S. government for some EV purchases, but unlike that one, the money is paid back by Lucid.
Jalopnik
Polestar and Rivian Say EVs Alone Won't Fix Transport Emissions
Polestar and Rivian jointly commissioned a new climate report on industry-wide emissions, and the results were clear: Electrification of products is not enough to get automakers to a net-zero emissions future. The two rival automakers commissioned global management consulting firm Kearney to take a look at “wheel-to-wheel” emissions of the...
Jalopnik
Consumers May Have Been Misled on Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency
If you’re in the market for a new car and feel like you’d like to dip your toe into electrification then you might have considered a plug-in hybrid at one time or another. These cars combine the simplicity of a gas-powered car with the fuel savings of an EV, it’s a win-win, right? Well, that might not actually be the case, as a new report in Europe suggests plug-ins might not be the climate fix we once thought.
Jalopnik
All the Car Stuff in the 2023 State of the Union
Joe Biden is known for being a pretty serious car guy, so it should come as no surprise that during Tuesday night’s State of the Union, the President talked at length and passionately about what his administration is doing and will do in the future for the automobile industry. Most of these sections of the President’s over-an-hour-long speech had to do with the production of semiconductors, electric vehicles, and batteries for said electric vehicles. Another recurring theme, as you may have guessed, has to do with building things in the country.
Jalopnik
Mitsubishi Wants to Get Back into the U.S. Truck Market
Enthusiasts don’t usually pay a lot of attention to Mitsubishi, but it’s probably doing better in the U.S. than you’d think. Especially with the new Outlander and Outlander PHEV. With 2022 sales figures of 40,942 and 1,961 respectively, it isn’t posting Toyota numbers, but it’s also not exactly circling the drain the way some people make it sound. After a bit of a setback in 2022, the Japanese automaker is looking to grow, and one day, that could include adding trucks back to its U.S. lineup.
