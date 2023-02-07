ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

First Arizona Black-owned wine bar to open in Tempe

By Amelia Fabiano
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukv6R_0kfIpDMc00

Chic Chef 77 Bistro & Wine Bar was founded by celebrity chef Nik Fields, who is also a private chef to the Phoenix Suns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Ypn0_0kfIpDMc00 CHIC CHEF
Celebrity chef Nik Fields, who is also a private chef to the Phoenix Suns

Fields said her dream was to create a space where you can enjoy a glass of wine, paired with high-quality food, while enjoying some live music or poetry, but also a place where she can lift up other Black creators.

Her restaurant will predominantly feature Black winemakers.

"When people walk in here, I want them to know that it is Black-owned, but I want them to know that it's all-inclusive and one of the things that we want to do is to be a pioneer in the wine industry," Fields said. "I know that there's so many winemakers that don't get the publicity because they're overshadowed by a lot of bigger brands."

Up first for February, she'll be featuring De'Twah Premium Wines .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxOU5_0kfIpDMc00 De'Twah Premium Wines
De'Twah Premium Wines

The brand will get a lot of exposure too. Fields has already booked big names ahead of the big events in the Valley this month.

"I'm super excited," Fields said. "We have private events for the entire Super Bowl, we have Beats by Dre, we have ESPN, we have Apple Music and so many others."

Getting to where she is today, though, was a journey. It started when Fields was a teenager.

"I actually graduated high school and immediately went off to Italy and my dream was to become this master chef my parents said absolutely not, like, there's no money in the kitchen," she said.

So, she got her MBA, got married, and had her daughter. She still found incredible success in her career, but never stopped cooking or dreaming about that being her goal.

Once her husband got his Ph.D. and her daughter graduated from college, she felt it was her time to make new moves.

"I said, 'I did my job, now I'm going to do what I want to do.'"

Word got around about her cooking chops and one day, she found herself on the phone with Sharon Stone who was asking her to be her private chef for a movie premiere.

"I was like, 'Am I being Punk'd? Like, Sharon Stone is on my phone,'" she said. "Literally, from there, like, the floodgates opened. I was at every movie premiere, I was a private chef, I mean, I still can't believe how that actually happened."

Now, she's preparing for her biggest venture yet.

"I'm super excited, I'm nervous, I'm humbled," Fields said. "I'm literally living my dream off of my passion and every day I'm just like I still can't believe that this is true, it's just been an amazing journey and I'm not done."

She plans to open more locations across the country and the world.

She also has her own collection of spices, oils, and various cooking utensils, which she also will sell inside the restaurant.

The grand opening for Chic Chef 77 will happen on "Wine Down Wednesday" February 8 and will begin at 5 p.m.

It is located at 1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ 85251, just east of Rural Road.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Rising restaurant chain opening new location in Arizona

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 Years

When it comes to the food and beverage industry, few business owners are actually able to go out on top. While the vast majority of restaurants and bars close up shop after a few years, some do defy the odds and manage to stick around long enough for it to be passed down to another generation in the family, or sold to another interested party. Very few are actually able to step away on their own terms and call it a career, even after being a successful destination for hungry patrons. For one metro Phoenix restaurant, that is exactly what is taking place, as owners have announced their plans to close in order to move on with their lives.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

The VIG Park West to Open in 2023

The sixth location from Genuine Concepts’ growing restaurant collection, The VIG Park West, is set to open in early 2023 in the heart of the Peoria Sports & Entertainment District with its first-ever pizza oven and staple neighborhood bites. Led by renowned chef Jeremy Pacheco, The VIG Park West...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Cologne bottle found on spice shelf, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Mesa Riverview | Shopping center in Arizona

Mesa Riverview is an outdoor shopping center in Mesa, Arizona (part of the Phoenix metropolitan area) located in the northwestern corner of the city near Loop 202 and Dobson Road. The shopping center has a gross leasable area of 1,115,112 square feet (103,000 m2). Anchor stores include Bass Pro Shops,...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Land developer buys 18-acre site in Glendale for $3.96M

An 18-acre development site located at the southeast corner of El Mirage Road and Northern Parkway in Glendale, Arizona, has sold for $3,960,000. DEEPER DIVE: Arizona ranks No. 2 for highest real estate sales. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented the sellers, Henderson Properties, LLC and Rim Village...
GLENDALE, AZ
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
MESA, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyInYourState

You’re Guaranteed To Love A Trip To This Epic Cheese Farm In Arizona

Nothing beats fresh food straight from the source. If you agree, consider planning a trip to Rovey Family Farms in Glendale. One of the best dairy farms in Arizona, this family-owned business raises its own animals and offers a variety of cheese, milk, and meat products. We can’t imagine a more delicious way to support local.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Scottsdale gallery owner facing charges after he was caught on video insulting Native American dancers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Native American Gallery owner is facing charges after a video caught him insulting Indigenous dancers performing for CNN. Scottsdale police submitted three charges of disorderly conduct against the owner, Gilbert Ortega, after he mocked the dancers, yelled "MAGA" country, and insulted the performers in their native Navajo, swearing at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy