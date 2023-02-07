ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Man fatally shot during Missoula home invasion identified

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
MISSOULA – Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a Sunday afternoon home invasion in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner Jeremiah Petersen says Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Washington died on Monday after “sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident on Brooks Street in Missoula.”

Missoula Police responded to the 300 block of Brooks Street right before 4 p.m. for a report of a burglary.

“A homeowner encountered a male attempting to gain access into his residence. The homeowner gave multiple warnings advising the male to stop. The male continued to enter the residence, broke through his screen door, the front entrance, where he gained entrance into the residence. The homeowner then shot him multiple times," Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett told MTN News on Monday.

The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Bennett says law enforcement has spoken to the homeowner who has been cooperative with the investigation.

Jae
3d ago

Plus p hollow points do the trick every time. This is one perp that's not going to victimize anyone else. As an added benefit, it saves on court costs. Well Done!

Freya'sdottir X
3d ago

he got what he deserved. good riddance. the home owner deserves a medal.

Michael Coyle
2d ago

You would think even a meth head would have enough brain cells left to know not to break into a occupied home in Montana. I think about 90% of homes here have at least one gun.

