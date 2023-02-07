ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Upset-minded Florida visits No. 3 Alabama

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p29t7_0kfIoyaa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LoQOg_0kfIoyaa00

After a slight stumble in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge just over a week ago, No. 3 Alabama has climbed one spot in the national rankings and remains atop the Southeastern Conference.

Unbeaten in SEC play, coach Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC) will host the Florida Gators on Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa in the only regular-season matchup between the rivals.

Since a 93-69 blowout loss to Oklahoma a couple of Saturdays ago, Alabama has rebounded with a pair of solid wins. At home, it demolished an inconsistent Vanderbilt side, 101-44 on Jan. 31, then went to Baton Rouge on Saturday and topped LSU 79-69.

In the latter win, Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points apiece as five Crimson Tide cagers netted double figures. Freshman star Brandon Miller contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Nimari Burnett had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists.

For the most part, Alabama had to grind out the triumph in the bayou, but Oats said winning contests like the one over the weekend go a long way for teams seeking a conference title.

“It was definitely not one of our better wins, but sometimes when you compete for a league championship you go on the road and win games that are not pretty and are ugly,” Oats said. “I thought we had some guys step up; that is back-to-back games that Nimari has played really well for us. And Rylan shot the ball really well tonight, so it was good to see some guys step up.

“I thought our defense was nowhere close to where we’d like it to be, but I thought late in the game we got some stops when we needed to.”

Alabama improved to 10-0 in the SEC standings for the second time in three seasons and third time overall in school history.

Following a 67-54 upset of No. 2 Tennessee on Feb. 1, Florida (13-10, 6-4) battled back late Saturday but dropped a 72-67 decision at Kentucky — a hard blow to the Gators’ hopes of March Madness participation.

The wire-to-wire defeat dropped Florida to 2-8 in Quadrant I matches in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) category. It also fell to 11-54 against the Wildcats in Lexington and placed first-year coach Todd Golden’s group alone in sixth place in the SEC standings.

Colin Castleton outplayed Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe, the 2022 SEC and NCAA Player of the Year. Castleton had 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Tshiebwe had a season-low four points and 15 boards before fouling out.

Suddenly, beating the third-ranked Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa appears to fall under the designation of must-win.

Castleton said the Gators — 3-4 in away games — have to be more focused when they hit the road.

“We’re on the road. It’s a tough environment. You can’t dig a hole,” said the fifth-year senior. “It’s something we’ve dealt with all year, whether it’s guys missing wide-open layups or in the case of this game, transition (defense).”

Alabama has won the past two meetings in the series.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer

Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Florida vs. Alabama prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023

The Florida Gators take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Our college basketball odds series has our Florida Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida Alabama. The SEC basketball season has one month left before the SEC Tournament. The race for the conference championship is a three-team battle involving the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Tennessee Volunteers. Texas A&M is a bubble team, while Bama and Tennessee are competing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, making this a really weird competition in which A&M has a chance to win the league and yet gain an NCAA seeding no higher than No. 7 or No. 8. The prevailing belief among SEC basketball experts is that A&M won’t hang with Bama and Tennessee, but that’s not something Alabama can or should worry about. The Tide have to take care of business and make sure they win the conference championship, which would help them get a No. 1 seed in March. That path to a top seed goes through the Florida Gators in another SEC clash.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Thirty-two Alabama players named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

The University of Alabama placed 85 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Thursday. Alabama's football team saw 32 of its student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll, including All-SEC honorees Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Reichard and Bryce Young, among others. Also included was College Sports Communicators Academic All-District performer Seth McLaughlin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the summer of 2022 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently pursuing his master’s degree.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama

Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama LB Christian Miller on Kevin Steele hire: “He is going to have us playing physical, fast, and aggressive.”

We are starting to see more former Alabama football players get excited about Kevin Steele’s return as the defensive coordinator. Most have voiced their opinions on social media, but Christian Miller joined The Bama Standard on Tuesday to break down why Nick Saban’s choice for Steele stood out to him. Miller was with Steele on Alabama’s 2014 Southeastern Conference title team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
lincolnparishjournal.com

Autumn Moon experiences Miss Alabama competition

Cedar Creek alumna Autumn Moon recently competed in the Miss Alabama competition. Moon is currently a nursing student at the University of Alabama, where she is studying to become a CRNA after graduation. She describes herself as a “nerd” because of her investment in her academic success. “Something...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake

Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy